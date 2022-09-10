FIREARMS SAFETY

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The organization will conduct firearm safety training, offering a Basic Pistol Course on Oct. 9. All courses are conducted by NRA certified instructors. Due to the nature of these programs, class size is limited to eight participants. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. All K-12 educational staff will receive an 80% discount on these firearm courses. The Basic Pistol Course is designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions and registration information.

QUITTAPAHILLA AUDUBON SOCIETY

• Monthly programs restarting: Beginning in September, the club will resume offerings; however, the location is changing. Programs will now be held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon, near Monument Park. The church has a well-lit parking lot with ample spaces behind the church off Spruce Street. Enter the church from the parking lot entrance. The programs start at 7 p.m. and are suitable for all ages. Programs and field trips are to be offered most months and are all open to the public, with no registration or fee. For information and updates, visit the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Fitness hike; join a faster-paced hike to challenge your fitness level. Bring water and wear shoes suited to rocky, hilly trails. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10 a.m. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Bruce Carl will lead a field trip to Pumping Station Road outside Brickerville. Meet at 7 a.m. at the gravel parking lot at the intersection of Route 322 and Pumping Station Road. Located in the Furnace Hills in northern Lancaster County, Pumping Station Road works its way along the Hammer Creek through SGL 156. Pumping Station Road is one of the more popular spots for warblers and fall migrants in Lancaster County. Regular hiking shoes/boots will be fine for this trip as most of the walking will be on mostly level gravel/grass covered roads. Total walking distance is about 2 miles. Contact Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com by 6 p.m. the day before for questions or to register. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Coloring or painting a skyscape --Learn tricks and tips to capture the clouds and sky and use a cyanometer to measure the blueness of the sky. Bring your own journal. The program is for adults and children 10 and older. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10:30 a.m. The event is $5 (free for members). For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5-6 miles at Spring Valley County Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Story Forest — Children's story time, activities and craft to learn about bats, Pennsylvania's only flying mammal. Meet at the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna) at 10:30 a.m. The event is $5 per child, members' children are free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Learn about Pennsylvania's black bear on a walk in the woods with your favorite stuffed bear (or any stuffed critter). Play games and have a snack along the trail. Meet at the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna) at 1 p.m. The event is $5 per child, members' children are free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Golden Eagle Hikers -- Hikers 50 and older enjoy a slower-paced, 2-3-mile hike over rocky and hilly trails. Meet at the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna) at 1 p.m. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5.5 moderate to strenuous miles at Otter Creek. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Photographer Fred Habegger will present “Morning has Broken, ” a look at time-lapse videos and clips from morning scenes near his home and animal sightings along waterways. The program, which is free, will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at the society's new location (Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon). Those attending can park in the lot behind the church and should enter the church from the parking lot entrance. For more info go to http://www.qasaudubon.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4 to 5 moderate miles near Mount Gretna at Governor Dick Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 moderate to strenuous miles in the vicinity of Camp Mack. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate/strenuous miles at Climbers Run Nature Preserve. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.2 moderate miles near Mount Gretna at Governor Dick Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 moderate/strenuous miles at Cannon Hill and Horseshoe Trail. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of a length and destination to be announces. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles at Granite Run and Overlook Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 easy miles on the Heritage Rail Trail in York County. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate/strenuous miles with one climb at Safe Harbor. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles in Noel Dorwart and Long's Parks. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.