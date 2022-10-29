The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

QUITTAPAHILLA AUDUBON SOCIETY

• Monthly programs at new location: The club has resumed offerings; however, the location has changed. Programs will now be held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon, near Monument Park. The church has a well-lit parking lot with ample spaces behind the church off Spruce Street. Enter the church from the parking lot entrance. The programs start at 7 p.m. and are suitable for all ages. Programs and field trips are to be offered most months and are all open to the public, with no registration or fee. For information and updates, visit the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 moderate/strenuous miles at Cannon Hill and Horseshoe Trail. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

• Governor Dick Mushroom Walk: Participants will look for and identify different types of mushrooms. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10 a.m. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

• Governor Dick Music on the Porch Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments and a lawn chair. At the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, from 1-4 p.m. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of a length and destination to be announces. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: A rifle sighting-in day will be held on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 1-4 p.m. Open to the public. Shooters must sign in at the clubhouse before shooting and receive instructions and targets if needed. Any questions call 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: A field trip will be held to State Game Lands No. 145 for the observation of local birds. Free, no registration, open to all. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Colebrook Lebanon Valley Rail Trail trailhead parking lot. Leader Jim Fiorentino may be reached at 717-269-0675. For information or possible updates, check the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Cocalico Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 585 Sportsman Road, off Route 897 between Blainsport and Kleinfeltersville, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. It is open to members and guests. For information or a new member application, go online at cocalicosportsmen.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Club meeting at the Farm & Home Center, at 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, at 7 p.m. Featuring the program "Recovery of the Peregrine Falcon." Dan Brauning will provide a broad overview of the statewide and even national efforts to bring an endangered species back from the brink. He was privileged to be hands-on with this effort from the earliest reintroduction efforts in the 1980s through the federal and state de-listings. The program will include reflections from interstate highway bridges, natural cliffs and urban skyscrapers in the process of banding many hundred nestlings. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Membership renewals and new memberships are now being accepted for 2023. Go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, come to the meeting or call 717-665-7729 for an application.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

• Governor Dick Story Forest Leaves!: A Children's program with story time, walk, and craft focusing on the beauty of autumn. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10:30 a.m. The event is $5 per child, members' children are free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has its monthly second Saturday trap shoot open to the public starting at 9 a.m.. A 50-target shoot is $18. Cash prizes. Hot dogs and drinks are available. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Fitness Hike. Get a workout with this faster hike in the beautiful autumn woods. Bring water. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10 a.m. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles at Granite Run and Overlook Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Sierra Club - Lancaster Group: Zach Barton, a high school biology teacher and long-time member of the Lancaster Herpetological Society, will lead SalamanderGarden: How to Attract Native Salamanders and Wildlife to Your Yard. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is free and will be held at The Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., #7101, Lancaster. For more information about the Sierra Club - Lancaster Group, visit www.lancastersierraclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

• Lancaster County Bird Club: In the Annual Delmarva Coast & Chincoteague NWR Field Trip, the club will hold its annual fall trip (Nov. 18-20) to bird the Delmarva Coast and Chincoteague NWR. The trip will be led by Roger Stoner and Ted Nichols II, and reservations are required. This members-only offering is limited to 12 participants. The group will meet at 7 a.m. at the Gap Diner parking lot on Route 41. Stoner will send additional trip details and the hotel information closer to the trip date. For any questions and reservations, call him at 717-393-9030.

MONDAY, NOV. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org. (Season's final date)

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 easy miles on the Heritage Rail Trail in York County. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Club meeting at the Farm & Home Center, at 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, at 7 p.m. Featuring the program "Hummingbirds: Jewels of the Air." Sandy Lockerman, a federally licensed bird bander, will discuss the intriguing world of hummingbirds. She will explore with you some of their unique adaptations and migration mysteries. In addition to her ongoing ruby-throat project, she will update you on the documentation efforts being made of western hummingbirds in Pennsylvania. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has its monthly second Saturday trap shoot open to the public starting at 9 a.m.. A 50-target shoot is $18. Cash prizes. Hot dogs and drinks are available. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate/strenuous miles with one climb at Safe Harbor. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

• Cocalico Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 585 Sportsman Road, off Route 897 between Blainsport and Kleinfeltersville, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. It is open to members and guests. For information or a new member application, go online at cocalicosportsmen.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

• Lancaster County Bird Club: In the club's Lititz Christmas Bird Count, Ted Nichols II will be the coordinator. Contact him at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com to volunteer and receive instructions and assignments. All birders are welcome and newcomers will be pared with experienced volunteers. Birders are also welcome to do a feeder watch count, but must contact Nichols to make sure your property is within the count circle and to receive instructions.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles in Noel Dorwart and Long's Parks. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: In the club's Solanco Christmas Bird Count, Derek Stoner will be the coordinator. Contact him at 484-723-3348 or derekstoner@hotmail.com to volunteer and receive instructions and assignments. All birders are welcome and newcomers will be pared with experienced volunteers. Birders are also welcome to do a feeder watch count, but must contact Stoner to make sure your property is within the count circle and to receive instructions.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has its monthly second Saturday trap shoot open to the public starting at 9 a.m.. A 50-target shoot is $18. Cash prizes. Hot dogs and drinks are available. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, JAN. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.