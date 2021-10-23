The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

LANCASTER COUNTY BIRD CLUB

• Normal schedule has resumed: For 2021-22, field trips have recently resumed. Also, club meetings will be held monthly on the second Thursday, September through April, at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. They are open to the public free of charge. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for further information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

• Lancaster County Parks: Naturalist Rachel Albright will conduct a presentation on "Mysterious Creatures of the Night" followed by the making of gallon jug creatures, which can be used as trick or treat collectors. The program, which will be from 1-2 p.m. is geared for families, but all are welcome. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the fee ($3 for children 3 and older, $1 for adults) by noon on Oct. 22.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 31/MONDAY, NOV. 1

• Lancaster County Parks Skull characteristics program: Naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will lead a discussion on skull characteristics on Sunday, Oct. 31 and Monday, Nov. 1. Both days will be from 10-11 a.m. The program, which is for all ages, includes skull features like tooth and eye placement, size and jaw structure, how to tell whether an animal was an herbivore, carnivore, or omnivore as well as the animal’s approximate size, age and species. There will also be tips for cleaning and identifying skulls you may have found, which you can bring to the demonstration. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $2 fee by noon on Oct. 29.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

• Governor Dick Environmental Center Bonfire: A campfire will be held at the Gov. Dick Tower and will include a contest for the best roasted marshmallow recipe. Those interested should meet at the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Rd., Mount Gretna) at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided and there will be an activity for children. The cost is $3 per person, $10 per family. Attendance for members is free. Rain date is Nov. 13. For more information or to register email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

• Conowingo Bass Fishing Open Series: An open team bass tournament will be held on the Conowingo. Registration begins at 6:15 a.m., blast off at 7 a.m. and weigh-in is at 3 p.m. Entry fee is $100 and there is an optional $10 lunker pot. Information can be found on Conowingo Bass Fishing Open Series Facebook page or by calling 717-380-4171.

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Jim Fiorentino (717-269-0675) will lead a hike through State Game Land 145 to observe local birds. Meet at 9 a.m. 9 AM at the Colebrook Lebanon Valley Rail to Trail trailhead parking lot.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center Bluegrass jam: A Music on the Porch Bluegrass Jam will be held from 1-4 p.m. Come and listen or bring your string instrument to participate. The event is free. For more information or to register, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808. The Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Rd., Mount Gretna.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

THURSDAY, NOV. 11



• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, NOV. 14

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Fritz Heilman (717-273-0487) will lead a walk along the Lebanon Valley Rail to Trail at Jonestown for the observation of late season flora and fauna. Meet at 2:30 p.m. at the Jonestown trailhead.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

THURSDAY, NOV. 18



• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

THURSDAY, NOV. 25



• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, DEC 1

THURSDAY, DEC. 2



• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: QAS will host the 42nd Annual Christmas Bird Count. This event includes walking and driving to count birds within prescribed area. If interested, call Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487.