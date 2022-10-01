The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

FIREARMS SAFETY

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The organization will conduct firearm safety training, offering a Basic Pistol Course on Oct. 9. All courses are conducted by NRA certified instructors. Due to the nature of these programs, class size is limited to eight participants. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. All K-12 educational staff will receive an 80% discount on these firearm courses. The Basic Pistol Course is designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions and registration information.

QUITTAPAHILLA AUDUBON SOCIETY

• Monthly programs at new location: The club has resumed offerings; however, the location has changed. Programs will now be held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon, near Monument Park. The church has a well-lit parking lot with ample spaces behind the church off Spruce Street. Enter the church from the parking lot entrance. The programs start at 7 p.m. and are suitable for all ages. Programs and field trips are to be offered most months and are all open to the public, with no registration or fee. For information and updates, visit the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

• Governor Dick Music on the Porch Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments and a lawn chair. At the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, from 1-4 p.m. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4 to 5 moderate miles near Mount Gretna at Governor Dick Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Full Moon Hike. Experience the forest in moonlight. Bring a flashlight or headlamp for safety. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 8 p.m. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: In the "Damsels and Dragons" event, guest speaker and dragonfly expert Anthony "Doc" Schoch will teach participants about dragonflies and damselflies. Are these insect dangerous? What good do they do? The event will start inside as to learn about the insects' life cycles. Then participants will drive a half-mile to a neighboring pond to hunt for them or to find signs of them. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 1:30 p.m. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Bruce Carl will conduct a “Big Sit” at Middle Creek WMA up the hill on the Conservation Trail overlooking the visitor center (rain date Oct. 9). The event will start before dawn and go into the evening, and the public may stop by at any time to assist with identifying species seen and heard from the 17-foot circle, or just stop by to visit. The Big Sit is an annual international, noncompetitive birding event hosted by Bird Watcher’s Digest and founded by the New Haven (Connecticut) Bird Club. The LCBC is using it as a fundraiser to supplement its annual donations to Middle Creek WMA and LCBC’s youth scholarship program. People may sponsor Carl by pledging an amount for each species identified or by contributing a flat amount. The public is also invited to enlist other individuals to sponsor him or to donate. Donations and pledges are to be paid by personal check, payable to the LCBC. Send donations/pledges to LCBC, P.O. Box 262, Willow Street, PA 17584-0262 and note “Big Sit” in the memo of the check. Contact Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com for any questions. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Fitness Hike. Get a workout with this faster hike in the beautiful autumn woods. No flip flops or sandals. Bring water. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10 a.m. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 moderate to strenuous miles in the vicinity of Camp Mack. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

• Cocalico Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 585 Sportsman Road, off Route 897 between Blainsport and Kleinfeltersville, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. It is open to members and guests. For information or a new member application, go online at cocalicosportsmen.org.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Club meeting at the Farm & Home Center, at 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, at 7 p.m. Featuring the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Black Bear Program, which handles everything that involves Black Bears in the state. This program, with manager Emily Carrollo, will explore PGC’s Black Bear Program, the basic biology of Black Bears in Pennsylvania, along with discussion on how we can live with bears harmoniously despite increases in human-bear conflict in areas of the bear’s range where the population has made significant recoveries. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate/strenuous miles at Climbers Run Nature Preserve. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, OCT. 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.2 moderate miles near Mount Gretna at Governor Dick Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, OCT. 30

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 moderate/strenuous miles at Cannon Hill and Horseshoe Trail. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of a length and destination to be announces. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles at Granite Run and Overlook Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 easy miles on the Heritage Rail Trail in York County. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate/strenuous miles with one climb at Safe Harbor. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles in Noel Dorwart and Long's Parks. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.