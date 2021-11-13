The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

LANCASTER COUNTY BIRD CLUB

• Normal schedule has resumed: For 2021-22, field trips have recently resumed. Also, club meetings will be held monthly on the second Thursday, September through April, at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. They are open to the public free of charge. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for further information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, NOV. 14

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Fritz Heilman (717-273-0487) will lead a walk along the Lebanon Valley Rail to Trail at Jonestown for the observation of late season flora and fauna. Meet at 2:30 p.m. at the Jonestown trailhead.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooting practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 18



• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, NOV. 20



• Lancaster County Parks owls and pellets: Naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will lead an exploration into the life of an owl. You will learn about the life cycle and unique features of an owl that put it at the top of the food chain. We will then look inside owl pellets to see what the owls have been eating for dinner. Pellets are available to purchase if you wish to dissect your own. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $2 fee ($3.50 per pellet) by noon on Nov. 19.

• Lancaster County Parks Chickies Rock History and geologic tour: Rivertownes Pa USA and Lancaster County Parks are jointly offering a 1-3 p.m. tour of the industrial and geologic history within the Chickies Historic District. A visit to the Musselman - Vesta Furnace Center will provide the background for a walk along the Northwest River Trail to appreciate ruins relating to the strikingly recent history of iron furnaces in the area. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will also reveal an underlying geologic story of life on a beach along a long-gone ocean during the walk. Dress for the weather and plan to cover about 1.5 miles. Meet at the parking lot located at 29 Furnace Road, Marietta, 17547. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $4 fee by noon on Nov. 19.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

THURSDAY, NOV. 25



SUNDAY, NOV. 28

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A two- to three-mile hike beginning at 1:30 p.m. for Golden Eagles Hikers (over age 50) over moderately difficult terrain. Meet at the Environmental Center located at 3283 Pinch Rd., in Mtount Gretna. To register or for more info, e-mail governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

MONDAY, NOV. 29

• Lancaster County Parks owls and pellets: Naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will lead an exploration into the life of an owl. You will learn about the life cycle and unique features of an owl that put it at the top of the food chain. We will then look inside owl pellets to see what the owls have been eating for dinner. Pellets are available to purchase if you wish to dissect your own. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $2 fee ($3.50 per pellet) by noon on Wednesday Nov. 24.

WEDNESDAY, DEC 1

THURSDAY, DEC. 2



SATURDAY, DEC. 18

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: QAS will host the 42nd Annual Christmas Bird Count. This event includes walking and driving to count birds within prescribed area. If interested, call Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487.