SUNDAY, NOV. 13

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Fitness Hike. Get a workout with this faster hike in the beautiful autumn woods. Bring water. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10 a.m. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles at Granite Run and Overlook Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Marci Mowery will present the program “Exploring Your PA State Parks.” Mowery, a Lancaster County native and the president of the PA Parks and Forest Foundation, will explore the history of and opportunities in these special places in our landscape and will provide a list of new places to explore. Mowery spent her youth exploring the natural areas of the county and the mountains near the family camp, which shaped her future as a professional conservation leader. Her 27-year career spans various positions with the National Audubon Society and as president of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. Programs start at 7 p.m., are suitable for all ages, and are open to the public with no registration or fee. For more information go to online at qasaudubon.org. The program will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman St., Lebanon (near Monument Park). The church has a well-lit parking lot with ample parking located behind the church off Spruce Street. Enter the church from the parking lot entrance.

• Sierra Club - Lancaster Group: Zach Barton, a high school biology teacher and long-time member of the Lancaster Herpetological Society, will lead SalamanderGarden: How to Attract Native Salamanders and Wildlife to Your Yard. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is free and will be held at The Stone Independent School, 480 New Holland Ave., #7101, Lancaster. For more information about the Sierra Club - Lancaster Group, visit www.lancastersierraclub.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

• Lancaster County Bird Club: In the Annual Delmarva Coast & Chincoteague NWR Field Trip, the club will hold its annual fall trip (Nov. 18-20) to bird the Delmarva Coast and Chincoteague NWR. The trip will be led by Roger Stoner and Ted Nichols II, and reservations are required. This members-only offering is limited to 12 participants. The group will meet at 7 a.m. at the Gap Diner parking lot on Route 41. Stoner will send additional trip details and the hotel information closer to the trip date. For any questions and reservations, call him at 717-393-9030.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Governor Dick bouldering event: The 12th annual bouldering competition is set to take place at Clarence Schock Memorial Park at Governor Dick (3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna). Register at https://www.scpclimbers.org/store/governor-dick-park-mount-gretna-bouldering-fundraisercompetition-only. Cost for the event, $40, benefits The Park and The South Central Pennsylvania Climbers. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com. RAIN DATE IS NOV. 20.

MONDAY, NOV. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold a public trap shoot from 6-8 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org. (Season's final date)

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Join the Golden Eagle Hikers (ages 50 and older) to enjoy a slower-paced, 2-3-mile hike over rocky and hilly trails. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 1:30 p.m. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 easy miles on the Heritage Rail Trail in York County. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Club meeting at the Farm & Home Center, at 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, at 7 p.m. Featuring the program "Hummingbirds: Jewels of the Air." Sandy Lockerman, a federally licensed bird bander, will discuss the intriguing world of hummingbirds. She will explore with you some of their unique adaptations and migration mysteries. In addition to her ongoing ruby-throat project, she will update you on the documentation efforts being made of western hummingbirds in Pennsylvania. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has its monthly second Saturday trap shoot open to the public starting at 9 a.m.. A 50-target shoot is $18. Cash prizes. Hot dogs and drinks are available. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate/strenuous miles with one climb at Safe Harbor. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

• Cocalico Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 585 Sportsman Road, off Route 897 between Blainsport and Kleinfeltersville, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. It is open to members and guests. For information or a new member application, go online at cocalicosportsmen.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Open to all members, the group's Christmas Social gathering will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by a program at 7 p.m. Members will share their favorite slides and digital photos with the group. As this is the holiday social, please bring a plate of treats to share. For more information go to online at qasaudubon.org. The program will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman St., Lebanon (near Monument Park). The church has a well-lit parking lot with ample parking located behind the church off Spruce Street. Enter the church from the parking lot entrance.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: In the club's Lititz Christmas Bird Count, Ted Nichols II will be the coordinator. Contact him at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com to volunteer and receive instructions and assignments. All birders are welcome and newcomers will be pared with experienced volunteers. Birders are also welcome to do a feeder watch count, but must contact Nichols to make sure your property is within the count circle and to receive instructions.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The 43rd annual Chrismas Bird Count will be held. Event includes walking and driving to count birds within prescribed area. Contact field trip leader Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487. For other information or possible updates, check the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles in Noel Dorwart and Long's Parks. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: In the club's Solanco Christmas Bird Count, Derek Stoner will be the coordinator. Contact him at 484-723-3348 or derekstoner@hotmail.com to volunteer and receive instructions and assignments. All birders are welcome and newcomers will be pared with experienced volunteers. Birders are also welcome to do a feeder watch count, but must contact Stoner to make sure your property is within the count circle and to receive instructions.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, JAN. 1

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Kick off the new year with a winter bird walk. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center parking lot next to LVRT. Contact field trip leader Jim Fiorentino at 717-269-0675. For other information or possible updates, check the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has its monthly second Saturday trap shoot open to the public starting at 9 a.m.. A 50-target shoot is $18. Cash prizes. Hot dogs and drinks are available. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, JAN. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Kayli Thomas will present the program “Regal Fritillary Butterfly.” Thomas, a wildlife biologist at Fort Indian Town Gap, will speak on the history, habitat, and unique ecology of the Regal Fritillary butterfly. She will also describe the efforts of the Bureau of Environmental Management at Fort Indiantown Gap to monitor this species population and maintain its habitat.​ Programs start at 7 p.m., are suitable for all ages, and are open to the public with no registration or fee. For more information go to online at qasaudubon.org. The program will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman St., Lebanon (near Monument Park). The church has a well-lit parking lot with ample parking located behind the church off Spruce Street. Enter the church from the parking lot entrance.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Trip to Barnegat Lighthouse and Brigantine NWR. This is an all-day, weather-permitting trip limited to eight people. Contact field trip leader Jim Fiorentino at 717-269-0675. For other information or possible updates, check the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.