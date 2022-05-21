Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online.

SUNDAY, MAY 22

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles at Amos Herr Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 6 moderate miles at Sadsbury Woods Natural Lands. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 moderate miles at Governor Dick Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 6 moderate miles from Brunnerville to Buch Mill Road on the Conestoga Trail. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a site to be determined. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderately strenuous miles at Rocky Ridge Country Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Ferncliff Preserve and Bald Eagle Road, Drumore), at the Preserve on Wildlife Preserve Road. Contact leader Ted Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com. Co-leader is Emily Broich. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate miles at HACC/Conestoga Pines Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate miles at Buchmiller Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a site to be determined. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4-5 easy to moderate miles at Lancaster County Central Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 moderate to strenuous miles at Middle Creek. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderately strenuous miles at Susquehannock State Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a site to be determined. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 6.2 moderately strenuous miles in SGL 156 at the State Game Lands East of Cornwall. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 28

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 5 moderate to strenuous miles with hills and water crossings at Susquehannock State Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.