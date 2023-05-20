The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

• Governor Dick Park: A two-mile history hike will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. It will take you to 10 different places of history within the Park. Participants should bring water. There are rocks and hills. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles at Amos Herr Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Paradise Archers: The group will offer 3D shoots, with registration from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: $10, Adult; $5, 13-16; free, under 12. Using 2-20 target half courses, mostly in the woods. Several shots from an elevated platform. Set up primarily for hunters but youth, families and pro shooters are welcome.There will be an optional chapel service at 7:45 a.m., and breakfast will also be served. Directions: Close to 307 South Belmont Road, Paradise, PA 17562. From Route 30, head south on Belmont Road, cross over Route 741; the entrance will be halfway up the hill on the left. From Route 896, head north on Belmont Road; the entrance will be halfway down the hill on the right.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 miles in Wolf Hollow County Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Join the Golden Eagle Hikers (ages 50 and older) to enjoy a slower-paced, 2-3-mile hike over rocky and hilly trails. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 1:30 p.m. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 strenuous miles in Maryland on the Mason-Dixon Trail. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Governor Dick Music on the Porch Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments and a lawn chair. At the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, from 1-4 p.m. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate to strenuous miles at Camp Mack and the Horseshoe Trail. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m. (departure at about 8:15 a.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for an early bird hike of 5 moderate miles out and back, on the Conestoga Trail at Speedwell Forge Lake. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 6 moderate-difficult miles out and back on the Conestoga and Horseshoe Trails. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, July 5

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, July 6

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, July 12

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, July 13

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

MONDAY, July 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly membership meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, July 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, July 20

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, July 26

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, July 27

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.