CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• The Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 because of COVID-19 building occupancy restrictions. For information, contact Ron Funk at 717-371-0395.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center indefinitely, and all scheduled field trips through Aug. 31, 2021. Instead, the club will offer live webinars presented by Wildside Nature Tours. All of the webinars are presented free at no cost to LCBC registrants and also to non-members. Each webinar will take place on the second Thursday of the month and will last about one hour. Please check the events tab at lancasterbirdclub.org for complete information and a link to the webinars. The club, online at lancasterbirdclub.org, continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have resumed. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, MAY 16

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate miles at State Game Lands 145 (Gov. Dick park). There will be one small stream crossing. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold an orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m., followed by its monthly club meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman's Association: The club, at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Information may be obtained online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

• East Petersburg Sportsman's Association: The club, at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, is having an Archery Open House from 8 a.m. to noon to familiarize local archers with the group's 5-acre archery range. Theevent includes crossbow, 3D and bullseye targets. Light refreshments, area tours and membership information will be available. Information may be obtained online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The program "Intro to Walking a Labyrinth" will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will discover the healing benefits of labyrinth walking in this class, led by Advanced-Certified Labyrinth Facilitator Carmel Stabley. Walk the labyrinth after the class.There is a fee. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday in May. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 23

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Golden Eagle Hikers, for hikers over the age of 50, will meet for "The Other Side Hike" at 1 p.m. Meet at the Route 117 parking lot, and prepare to go 3 miles. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a circle hike of about 5 strenuous miles at Kelly's Run. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The program "Introduction to Nature Journaling" will be offered at 1 p.m. Participants will Learn some drawing techniques to help them gain confidence as they observe nature and record observations. There is a fee; $5 for members, $10 for non-members. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday in May. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 4 moderate/strenuous miles at Steinman and Trout Run. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 easy/moderate miles at the State Game Lands and Lebanon Valley Rail Trail. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The LCBC is presenting a free live webinar called "Pantanal: Realm of the Jaguar," starting at 8 p.m. This program will be recorded and available to all registrants, including those unable to view the live presentation. Registration is required in advance online at bigmarker.com/wildside-nature-tours/PANTANAL-Realm-of-the-Jaguar-8818277d524969a7602cc792. The link is also accessible at the LCBC website, lancasterbirdclub.org, under the Events tab.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate to strenuous miles at Rannels-Kettle Run Nature Preserve and the Horseshoe Trail. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

• East Petersburg Sportsman's Association: The club, at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Information may be obtained online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The 2021 Solstice Run, with 5K and 10K courses, is set to begin at 5 p.m. Participants are invited to participate in the inaugural fundraising run and celebrate the start of summer at the same time at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. Registration is available online at runreg.com/9331. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 strenuous miles at the Pinnacle and Kelly's Run. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 6 moderate miles at Hellam Hills in York County. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 4

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 miles, some strenuous, at the Tunnels of Enola. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 8

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The LCBC is presenting a free live webinar called "South Africa's Kruger National Park: A World-class Birding & Wildlife Destination!" starting at 8 p.m. This program will be recorded and available to all registrants, including those unable to view the live presentation. Registration is required in advance online at bigmarker.com/wildside-nature-tours/SOUTH-AFRICA-S-Kruger-National-Park-A-World-class-Birding-Wildlife-Destination. The link is also accessible at the LCBC website, lancasterbirdclub.org, under the Events tab.

SUNDAY, JULY 11

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate to strenuous miles at Susquehannock State Park. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 1

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate miles at Pequea Silver Mine Park including the Geology Trail. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 22

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 5 moderate to strenuous miles along Fishing Creek in southern Lancaster County. Includes five short, but steep hills and six creek crossings. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 29

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5-6 moderate miles at Middle Creek. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.