The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

SIERRA CLUB-LANCASTER GROUP

The Sierra Club-Lancaster Group has set a "Requests for Proposals" deadline of March 31 to apply for its next round of "green project" grants. Any Lancaster County organization with a project that promotes sustainability, expands environmental awareness and improves green infrastructure is eligible to apply for a grant. The program annually awards grants of up to $500 to charitable, educational or business associations that demonstrate a commitment to the Sierra Club's mission of "exploring, enjoying and protecting the planet" in Lancaster County.

To apply, visit the grant program webpage (http://lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/), which defines the program and provides access, at the bottom of the page, to the online application (http://lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/grant/).

For additional info about the program, contact Jim Meenan at 717-475-0586 or at jimsmeenan@gmail.com.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Parks spring saunter: After meeting at the Environmental Center, naturalist Rachel Albright and participants saunter around Lancaster County Central Park from 10-11:30 a.m. We will explore the big and the small changes on the trail as spring is finally here. Dress for the weather. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $2 fee by noon, March 25.

• Governor Dick Golden Eagle hike: A 2- 3-mile, easier-paced hike for folks over 50 will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Rd., Mount Gretna) The trails are rocky and hilly. The hike is free but participants need to call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com to register. Leave a message with name and phone number in case the program is canceled.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

• Lancaster County Parks fire and food: Come for an evening of food cooked over the fire from 6-7:30 p.m. at Campsite No. 3. The planned menu is chicken, potatoes, onions, corn, and green beans. All ingredients are optional because participants will be building their own foil pack to be cooked in the fire. Dessert of Pillsbury dough cinnamon rolls or cherry mountain pies is also optional. Bring a chair to sit around the fire. Anyone with food allergies may bring their own food and contact naturalist Ann Strauss with questions. Parents may drop off children but must first see Strauss to sign a release waiver. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $5 fee by noon, March 28.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Lancaster County Parks planting for wildlife: If you are new to animal friendly gardening or want to further your skills, join naturalist Ann Strauss for a program that presents ideas for planting this type of yard. Topics include trees, shrubs, and flowers that attract everything from birds and bees to mammals and amphibians. This evening of learning and discussion will be presented in the Environmental Center Auditorium from 7-8 p.m. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $2 fee by noon, March 30.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

• Governor Dick tree Nature Journaling: The program is for both those who want to try nature journaling for the first time and and for those who have been nature journaling for a long time. Bring your own journal and pen or pencil. We'll provide the color. Rain or shine. Meet at the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Rd., Mount Gretna) at 2 p.m. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information. There is a $5 fee (free for members) and participants must register. Leave a message with name and phone number in case the program is canceled.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. A walk for beginning birders as well as other birders will be at Riverfront Park, Marietta, beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting about two hours. Walking will be minimal. Loaner binoculars will be available. The group will scope the Susquehanna River for water birds and will look for spring migrants. The public is invited free of charge, but registration is required by 6 p.m., April 1. Call Roger Stoner at 717-393-9030 for more information.

• Lancaster County Parks adult-kid welcome spring hike: It’s spring, a time to strengthen bonds between generations with a fresh, new adventure together. Discover the lovely trail through the Theodore A. Parker III Natural Area. On a leisurely hike, naturalist Alan Wissinger will pause to point out interesting sights and specimens along the way, giving opportunity for older adults to pass on a love of nature to the younger generation ages 4-12. As a bonus to spending time together, Stewart Run makes an enchanting backdrop for a photo-op. Meet in the parking lot at 244 Wesley Rd., Quarryville, 17566. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $2 fee by noon, April 1.

• Lancaster County Parks birds, nests, eggs, and babies: At the Environmental center from 3-4 p.m., naturalist Ann Strauss will teach about backyard birds and the nests that might be found in anyone’s yard. Participants learn about birds and nest building by examining a variety of nest specimens from the Environmental Center’s collection. After a walk to check the nesting boxes around the Environmental Center to be sure they are clean for nesting birds this spring, participants will make a hanging container for bird nesting materials for their own backyards. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon, April 1.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Governor Dick Music on the Porch Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments. At the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Rd., Mount Gretna) from 1-4 p.m. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly club meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The program “A Falcon Watch Scrapbook” will be presented by Sue Hannon, a volunteer with Harrisburg’s Falcon Watch and Rescue, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. This meeting will not be recorded. A short business meeting will precede the program. The public is invited to attend free of charge and may call 717-984-2738 or 717-725-2717 with questions. Information about the club can be found on its website at ancasterbirdclub.org and on Facebook at Lancaster Bird Club.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court, Conestoga. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Memorial Lake, Lebanon County, in the Middle Road parking lot. Contact leader Jonathan Heller at 717-940-6067 or jonathan.heller@comcast.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Shenk’s Ferry, Conestoga, in the Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court to carpool for this wildflower-centered birding walk. Limited to 15 participants. Contact leaders Warren and Nina Wolf at 717-284-2663 or wolfers@aol.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 easy miles at Conowago Rail Trail outside Elizabethtown. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Safe Harbor & Chestnut Grove, Conestoga, in the Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court. Contact leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Lancaster County Conservancy Earth Day of Action: Volunteer to remove invasive plants to help support the biodiversity at the Climbers Run Nature Preserve. Participants, ages 8 and older, will work at their own pace removing muliflora rose and other invasive species from 2-4 p.m. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves if you have them. Gloves are available if needed. Meet at the barn at Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Rd., Pequea.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5.5 strenous miles at Conowingo. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Conservancy Earth Day of Action: Volunteer to remove invasive plants to help support the biodiversity at the Climbers Run Nature Preserve. Participants, ages 8 and older, will work at their own pace removing muliflora rose and other invasive species from 2-4 p.m. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves if you have them. Gloves are available if needed. Meet at the barn at Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Rd., Pequea.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Octoraro Reservoir, Kirkwood, at the Spruce Grove parking lot and boat launch. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Northwest River Trail, Bainbridge. Starting point is the Bainbridge Boat Launch. Some cars will be shuttled to Falmouth end point to make this a one-way trip. Contact leaders Warren and Nina Wolf at 717-284-2663 or wolfers@aol.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Lancaster County Warbler Walks. Meet at 7 a.m. at one of three areas. The first option is the Pumping Station Road area: Meet at parking lot at Route 322 and Pumping Station Road. Contact leader Bruce Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com. The second option is Chickies Rock County Park: Meet at Breezy View Overlook. Contact leader Roger Stoner at 717-393-9030. The final option is Middle Creek WMA: Meet at Visitor Center parking lot. Contact leader Doug Anderson at 717-203-2482 or douglas.anderson58@yahoo.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Conewago Rec Trail, Elizabethtown, at Olde Trolley Line Park off Beverly Road. Contact leader Vince Pantanella at 717-468-0984 or vpants@icloud.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Noel Dorwart Park, Lancaster, in the Good Drive parking lot. Contact leader Darlene Kershner at 717-319-3138 or darlene.kershner@yahoo.com. Co-leaders are Dan and Sammy Keener. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Bird the Ridge Tour at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County. (This is a tentative date; check the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for updates.) Leader is Jarrod Derr, with Barbara Hunsberger serving as contact via 717- 984-2738 or phunsberger@comcast.net. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Birding in Juniata County. This members-only program is limited to eight participants. Registration is required and varying departure options exist. Contact trip leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net for information. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Susquehannock State Park, Drumore, in the Hawk Point parking lot, which is 0.6 miles past the entrance and close to the overlook. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Co-leader is Tom Amico. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Ferncliff Preserve and Bald Eagle Road, Drumore), at the Preserve on Wildlife Preserve Road. Contact leader Ted Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com. Co-leader is Emily Broich. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.