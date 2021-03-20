The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center through April 2021, and all scheduled field trips through April 30, 2021. Instead, the club will offer live webinars presented by Wildside Nature Tours. All of the webinars are presented free at no cost to LCBC registrants and also to non-members. Each webinar will take place on the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and will last about one hour. Please check the events tab at lancasterbirdclub.org for complete information and a link to the webinars.The club continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have resumed. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, MARCH 21

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Ephrata Bowmen Archery Club: The club, at 899 N. Maple St., Ephrata, is having a 3D shoot from 7 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: An open house for the "Forest Fable" art installation will be held from 2-4 p.m. View the new clay art display and meet the Artist-in-Residence at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate miles at Muddy Run Park. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Golden Eagle Hikers, for participants age 50 and older, will meet at 1:30 p.m. for a hike of 2-3 miles. Terrain includes rocks and hills. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a Radio Towers hike of about 5.5 miles in Furnace Hills, Game Land 156, west of Brickerville. Moderate, but with a big hill at the end. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

• Sierra Club-Lancaster Group: This is the deadline for group's requests for proposals to apply for its next round of "green project" grants. Any LancasterCounty organization with a project that promotes sustainability, expands environmental awareness and improves green infrastructure is eligible to apply. The program annually awards grants of up to $500 to charitable, educational or business associations that demonstrate a commitment to the Sierra Club's mission of "exploring, enjoying and protecting the planet" in Lancaster County. When applying, organizations should consider how their projects relate to an ecological preservation or educational effort that focuses on a topic such as, among others, storm water management, native and pollinator plants; or hands-on learning. The Lancaster Group will offer its expertise and labor to support the projects that are awarded grants. Grant proposals are being accepted by the Group through the webpage, lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/, which defines the program and provides access to the online application. Winners will be notified via email on Earth Day, April 22. Soon after, a list of the awardees will be posted at lancastersierraclub.org. For information, contact Jim Meenan at 717-475-0586 or jimsmeenan@gmail.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 4

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike in Lancaster County Central Park. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 5

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, is resuming trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Monday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly membership meeting, beginning at 7:30 p.m. sharp. The meetings usually last about an hour. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The LCBC is presenting a free live webinar called "Conservation Tourism ... Make Your Trip Count" starting at 7 p.m. This program will be recorded and available to all registrants, including those unable to view the live presentation. Registration is required in advance online at bigmarker.com/wildside-nature-tours/Conservation-Tourism-Make-Your-Trip-Count. The link is also accessible at the LCBC website, lancasterbirdclub.org, under the Events tab.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly membership meeting starting at 7 p.m. Masks should be worn in the building until further notice. For information, call 717-587-6957 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has a few seats left for its Basic Pistol Course. For information or to register, contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org. The club's website is conewagogunclub.org.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike in the secret tunnels of Enola and Shenk's Ferry. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 12

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Monday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman's Association: The club, at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. These meetings will continue to be held via Zoom until further notice. Information may be obtained online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 6.3 moderate to strenuous miles in State Game Lands 156, east of Cornwall. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Monday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold an orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m., followed by its monthly club meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 strenuous miles on Mason-Dixon Trail north of Conowingo Dam. Hike 2.5 miles from Conowingo Dam Visitor Center to Glen Cove Marina and back. Will encounter many steep hills, but will perhaps be rewarded with eagle sightings and close encounters with horses. At the trailhead, people should wear their masks until the hike gets underway, and at rest stops. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 26

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Monday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will offer the NRA course “Refuse To Be A Victim” from noon to 5 p.m. Developed in response to nationwide requests for crime prevention seminars, the course teaches methods to avoid dangerous situations and prevent criminal confrontations. Seminar participants will be presented with a variety of common‑sense crime prevention and personal safety strategies and devices that may be integrated into their personal, home, automobile, telephone, technological and travel security. Course information may be found online at rtbav.nra.org/. Each participant will receive an NRA Certificate of Completion and a study guide. Cost is $25. For any additional information, go to the club's website at conewagogunclub.org or contact Al Conrad at adc100@yahoo.com or 717-537-5591.

MONDAY, MAY 3

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Monday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly membership meeting, beginning at 7:30 p.m. sharp. The meetings usually last about an hour. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, MAY 10

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Monday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly membership meeting starting at 7 p.m. Masks should be worn to enter the building and during the business meeting. For information, call 717-587-6957 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, MAY 17

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Monday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold an orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m., followed by its monthly club meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman's Association: The club, at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. These meetings will continue to be held via Zoom until further notice. Information may be obtained online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, MAY 24

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Monday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, MAY 31

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Monday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.