The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

SIERRA CLUB-LANCASTER GROUP

The Sierra Club-Lancaster Group has set a "Requests for Proposals" deadline of March 31 to apply for its next round of "green project" grants. Any Lancaster County organization with a project that promotes sustainability, expands environmental awareness and improves green infrastructure is eligible to apply for a grant. The program annually awards grants of up to $500 to charitable, educational or business associations that demonstrate a commitment to the Sierra Club's mission of "exploring, enjoying and protecting the planet" in Lancaster County.

To apply, visit the grant program webpage (http://lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/), which defines the program and provides access, at the bottom of the page, to the online application (http://lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/grant/).

For additional info about the program, contact Jim Meenan at 717-475-0586 or at jimsmeenan@gmail.com.

MONDAY, MARCH 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Licensed bird bander Nat McKelvie will present “Grassland Raptor Conservation at Milton Hershey School, ” a look at barn owls and American Kestrels in the Hershey area. The program, which is free, will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at the society's new location (Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon). Those attending can park in the lot behind the church and should enter the church from the parking lot entrance. For more info go to http://www.qasaudubon.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, sponsors a local BB team, which will use the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. The range will therefore be closed to all shooters during these hours. For information, call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

• Sierra Club - Lancaster Group: The public is invited to participate in an easy, scenic hike through the Reading area's Nolde Forest beginning at 10 a.m. The 725-acre Nolde Forest and its Environmental Education Center, 3025 New Holland Road, Reading, features deciduous woodlands and coniferous plantations, which are laced with networks of trails that meander along streams and ponds and through diverse habitats. In addition to being treated to a scenic walk beside a stream, hikers will be able to view the forests' spring wildflowers. Hikers must register on the front page of the website, www.lancastersierraclub.org; on the calendar to the left, click on March 25 and follow through. Dress for the weather, wear proper shoes for hiking, and bring along water and snacks. Only heavy rain will cause cancellation. For more details, call 717.575.8705 or 717.475.0586 or email SierraClubEvent@gmail.com.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Delaware Valley Orienteering Association will lead a beginning orienteering class starting at 10 a.m. Participants should meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. There is a $5 fee for the orienteering map, but the program is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 moderate to strenuous miles at Steinman/Trout Run. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, sponsors a local BB team, which will use the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. The range will therefore be closed to all shooters during these hours. For information, call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

• Governor Dick Music by the Fireplace Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments. At the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, from 1-4 p.m. The Programs is free you must pre-register. Leave a name and phone number in case program cancels. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 6.2 moderate to strenuous miles in State Game Lands 156 east of Cornwall. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, sponsors a local BB team, which will use the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. The range will therefore be closed to all shooters during these hours. For information, call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting (scheduled for the second Thursday of each month), beginning at 7 p.m. Membership renewals and new memberships are now being accepted for 2023. Go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, come to the meeting or call 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957 for an application. Also, a reminder that the club is sponsoring a local BB team that is using the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. Therefore, the range will be closed to all shooters during these hours.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 strenuous miles at the York County River Hills. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 easy miles at Conewago Trail (out and back). For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 strenuous miles at Conowingo. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.