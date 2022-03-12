The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

SIERRA CLUB-LANCASTER GROUP

The Sierra Club-Lancaster Group has set a "Requests for Proposals" deadline of March 31 to apply for its next round of "green project" grants. Any Lancaster County organization with a project that promotes sustainability, expands environmental awareness and improves green infrastructure is eligible to apply for a grant. The program annually awards grants of up to $500 to charitable, educational or business associations that demonstrate a commitment to the Sierra Club's mission of "exploring, enjoying and protecting the planet" in Lancaster County.

To apply, visit the grant program webpage (http://lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/), which defines the program and provides access, at the bottom of the page, to the online application (http://lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/grant/).

For additional info about the program, contact Jim Meenan at 717-475-0586 or at jimsmeenan@gmail.com.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

• Lancaster County Parks Earth Day project: Naturalist Ann Strauss will lead an Earth Day project for ages 11-17 from 5-7 p.m. that benefits the natural world and creates team building. Parents may drop off children at the Environmental Center but must first see Naturalist Ann Strauss to sign a release waiver. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $2 fee by noon, March 14.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

• Lancaster County Parks full moon, strong wind walk: Naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will use the moon to navigate the walk for all ages to the highest, and maybe windiest, spot in the park. The natural sounds and views will teach about nature at night. The view from the overlook includes the river below, and the city lights in the distance. The walk will be from 8-9 p.m. and will begin at Pavilion No. 11. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $2 fee by noon, March 17.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

• Lancaster County Parks kite building and flying: Naturalist Stevie Kitching will assist as participants assemble, personalize, and test-fly simple sled kites. The program, which is for all ages, will at the Environmental Center be from 9:30-11 a.m. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay ($3 fee per person, $8 per kite) by noon, March 17.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 moderate/strenous miles at Steinman Run/Trout Run. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Parks create a humming, buzzing, chirping garden: Local author Lisa Doseff, who wrote "Grandma Lisa’s Humming, Buzzing, Chirping Garden," will read her children’s picture book. Doseff and Naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will also teach and encourage participants to get started planting for wildlife. The program, which will be from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Environmental Center, will conclude with making newspaper pots and planting seeds that can be taken home to start a garden. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon, March 18.

• Lancaster County Parks hello spring: The equinox marks the first day of spring when the night and day are the same length. Come to Lancaster County Central Park to the Environmental Center from 3-4:30 p.m. and enjoy the wet weather with Naturalist Carter Johnson. Fairy houses and mud paintings are some of the ways we will be welcoming the new season. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon, March 18.

MONDAY, MARCH 21

• Lancaster County Parks explore light and rainbows: How do rainbows get their colors and why do we see them after it rains? Join naturalist Paige Spradling from 10-11 a.m. in the Environmental Center as we explore these questions. Participants will complete a craft and take home a pair of diffraction glasses to help them observe the world in a different way. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon, March 18.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Lancaster County Parks birds of fields and edges: The fields and woodland edges of the Muhlenberg Wildflower Meadow are fascinating to explore in the early spring. Meet naturalist Stevie Kitching at the Exhibit Farmhouse to look for resident birds as well as early returning migrants. We will also examine the food remaining on winter seed sources in the meadows. Dress for a walk on mowed paths. The program, which will be from 10-11:30 a.m., is geared for ages 8-12. Children under age 8 are welcome if accompanying older siblings but they must register. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the fee ($4 per child, $1 per adults) by noon, March 22.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Birding the Susquehanna Meet at Wrightsville. Meet at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the John Wright Restaurant along the Susquehanna River in York County. Contact leader Derek Stoner at 484-723-3348 or derekstoner@hotmail.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Governor Dick tree identification walk: Learn to identify trees by their buds, bark, and branching. Meet at the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Rd., Mount Gretna) at 1 p.m. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information. There is a $5 fee (free for members) and participants must register. Leave a message with name and phone number in case the program is canceled.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Parks spring saunter: After meeting at the Environmental Center, naturalist Rachel Albright and participants saunter around Lancaster County Central Park from 10-11:30 a.m. We will explore the big and the small changes on the trail as spring is finally here. Dress for the weather. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $2 fee by noon, March 25.

• Governor Dick golden eagle hike: A 2- 3-mile, easier-paced hike for folks over 50 will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Rd., Mount Gretna) The trails are rocky and hilly. The hike is free but participants need to call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com to register. Leave a message with name and phone number in case the program is canceled.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

• Lancaster County Parks fire and food: Come for an evening of food cooked over the fire from 6-7:30 p.m. at Campsite No. 3. The planned menu is chicken, potatoes, onions, corn, and green beans. All ingredients are optional because participants will be building their own foil pack to be cooked in the fire. Dessert of Pillsbury dough cinnamon rolls or cherry mountain pies is also optional. Bring a chair to sit around the fire. Anyone with food allergies may bring their own food and contact naturalist Ann Strauss with questions. Parents may drop off children but must first see Strauss to sign a release waiver. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $5 fee by noon, March 28.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly club meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

• Lancaster County Bird Club: This month's club meeting will tentatively be held at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. The tentative featured program is "Managing Pennsylvania’s Black Bear Population" featuring a presenter from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court, Conestoga. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Memorial Lake, Lebanon County, in the Middle Road parking lot. Contact leader Jonathan Heller at 717-940-6067 or jonathan.heller@comcast.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Shenk’s Ferry, Conestoga, in the Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court to carpool for this wildflower-centered birding walk. Limited to 15 participants. Contact leaders Warren and Nina Wolf at 717-284-2663 or wolfers@aol.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 easy miles at Conowago Rail Trail outside Elizabethtown. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Safe Harbor & Chestnut Grove, Conestoga, in the Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court. Contact leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Lancaster County Conservancy Earth Day of Action: Volunteer to remove invasive plants to help support the biodiversity at the Climbers Run Nature Preserve. Participants, ages 8 and older, will work at their own pace removing muliflora rose and other invasive species from 2-4 p.m. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves if you have them. Gloves are available if needed. Meet at the barn at Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Rd., Pequea.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5.5 strenous miles at Conowingo. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Conservancy Earth Day of Action: Volunteer to remove invasive plants to help support the biodiversity at the Climbers Run Nature Preserve. Participants, ages 8 and older, will work at their own pace removing muliflora rose and other invasive species from 2-4 p.m. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves if you have them. Gloves are available if needed. Meet at the barn at Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Rd., Pequea.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Octoraro Reservoir, Kirkwood, at the Spruce Grove parking lot and boat launch. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Northwest River Trail, Bainbridge. Starting point is the Bainbridge Boat Launch. Some cars will be shuttled to Falmouth end point to make this a one-way trip. Contact leaders Warren and Nina Wolf at 717-284-2663 or wolfers@aol.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Lancaster County Warbler Walks. Meet at 7 a.m. at one of three areas. The first option is the Pumping Station Road area: Meet at parking lot at Route 322 and Pumping Station Road. Contact leader Bruce Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com. The second option is Chickies Rock County Park: Meet at Breezy View Overlook. Contact leader Roger Stoner at 717-393-9030. The final option is Middle Creek WMA: Meet at Visitor Center parking lot. Contact leader Doug Anderson at 717-203-2482 or douglas.anderson58@yahoo.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Conewago Rec Trail, Elizabethtown, at Olde Trolley Line Park off Beverly Road. Contact leader Vince Pantanella at 717-468-0984 or vpants@icloud.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Noel Dorwart Park, Lancaster, in the Good Drive parking lot. Contact leader Darlene Kershner at 717-319-3138 or darlene.kershner@yahoo.com. Co-leaders are Dan and Sammy Keener. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Bird the Ridge Tour at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County. (This is a tentative date; check the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for updates.) Leader is Jarrod Derr, with Barbara Hunsberger serving as contact via 717- 984-2738 or phunsberger@comcast.net. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Birding in Juniata County. This members-only program is limited to eight participants. Registration is required and varying departure options exist. Contact trip leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net for information. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Susquehannock State Park, Drumore, in the Hawk Point parking lot, which is 0.6 miles past the entrance and close to the overlook. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Co-leader is Tom Amico. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Ferncliff Preserve and Bald Eagle Road, Drumore), at the Preserve on Wildlife Preserve Road. Contact leader Ted Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com. Co-leader is Emily Broich. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.