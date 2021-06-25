The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

BASIC PISTOL COURSE

The Conewago Rod and Gun Club will conduct a Basic Pistol Course on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the organization’s clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road Elizabethtown.

Designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, the eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructors. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. Fees for the course are $110 for club members and $130 for non-members. The fee covers course materials and instruction. Class size is limited to eight participants.

To register, send a check in the appropriate amount, payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club, to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Be sure to note on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include class date, student name and email address. Email training@conewagogunclub.org for more information.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• The Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 because of COVID-19 building occupancy restrictions. For information, contact Ron Funk at 717-371-0395.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center indefinitely, and all scheduled field trips through Aug. 31, 2021. Instead, the club will offer live webinars presented by Wildside Nature Tours. All of the webinars are presented free at no cost to LCBC registrants and also to non-members. Each webinar will take place on the second Thursday of the month and will last about one hour. Please check the events tab at lancasterbirdclub.org for complete information and a link to the webinars. The club, online at lancasterbirdclub.org, continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have resumed. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Golden Eagle Hikers will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. This is a hike of 2-3 miles on rocky, hilly terrain for participants age 50 and over. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 6 moderate miles at Hellam Hills in York County. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "GPS Tic-Tac-Toe," for participants of all ages, will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. at Speedwell Forge County Park. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will provide a brief introduction to the use of the park's handheld GPS units before participants take to the trails. Dress for the weather and for trails that can be muddy. Register with the number of GPS units you wish to borrow; your driver’s license or keys will be held until units are returned. Meet at the trailhead at 480 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz. Register and prepay ($4 per person) by noon June 29 online at lancastercountyparks.org or by telephone at 717-295-2055.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Sierra Club - Lancaster Group: The organization invites the public to a free 7 p.m. Zoom presentation that will introduce "Ready for 100 - Lancaster," the local venture that corresponds to the national Sierra Club's "Sierra Club's Ready for 100 percent Renewable Energy Campaign." An explanation of the campaign, how has it worked in other parts of Pennsylvania, and how could it work in Lancaster County are among the questions that will be explored by speaker Jim Wylie, the Sierra Club's PA Chapter Chair. He will discuss how volunteers in Lancaster County can organize to set goals, make plans and take action to help their municipalities shift toward 100% renewable energy. To sign up for the virtual presentation, visit lancastersierraclub.org and click on the calendar link.

THURSDAY, JULY 1

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 3

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The program "Pond Scoop" will investigate life in a pond. Participants should meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna, to carpool to the pond. There is a fee. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, JULY 4

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The program Music on the Porch bluegrass jam will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. Bring a lawn chair. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 miles, some strenuous, at the Tunnels of Enola. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 6

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "Why Add Hiking to Your Fitness Program," for participants age 50 and over, will be offered from 1-2:15 p.m. at the Lancaster County Central Park Environmental Center, 1 Nature's Way, Lancaster. Against the backdrop of a summer hike on the park’s Scout Trail, naturalist Alan Wissinger will explain why hiking is a worthy addition to one’s fitness program as well as giving tips on safety, equipment, and ways to get the most out of a hike. Register and prepay ($3 per person) by noon July 2 online at lancastercountyparks.org or by telephone at 717-295-2055.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly meeting (set for the first Wednesday of each month) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 8

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The LCBC is presenting a free live webinar called "South Africa's Kruger National Park: A World-class Birding & Wildlife Destination!" starting at 8 p.m. This program will be recorded and available to all registrants, including those unable to view the live presentation. Registration is required in advance online at bigmarker.com/wildside-nature-tours/SOUTH-AFRICA-S-Kruger-National-Park-A-World-class-Birding-Wildlife-Destination. The link is also accessible at the LCBC website, lancasterbirdclub.org, under the Events tab.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "Introduction to Compass Skills," for participants of all ages, will be offered from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lancaster County Central Park Environmental Center, 1 Nature's Way, Lancaster. The ability to use a compass for basic navigation is a worthwhile skill, and its application can be fun. Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will instruct participants in compass use and integrate pace to complete practice courses in the Environmental Center vicinity. Dress for the weather. Register and prepay ($3 per person) by noon July 7 online at lancastercountyparks.org or by telephone at 717-295-2055.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting (set for the second Thursday of each month) beginning at 7 p.m. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 9

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The "Summer Story Forest" program, an outdoor story time and activity for children up to age 10, will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. There is a fee. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "New Moon and the Fireflies," for participants of all ages, will be offered from 8:30-10 p.m. at the Lancaster County Central Park Environmental Center, 1 Nature's Way, Lancaster. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a walk in the darkness of the new moon to find, catch, and release Pennsylvania's state insect, the firefly. There will be other animals to find and hear on this summer night as well. Register and prepay ($3 per person) by noon July 7 online at lancastercountyparks.org or by telephone at 717-295-2055.

SATURDAY, JULY 10

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The children's program "Teddy Bear Hike," in which kids can take their favorite teddy bear on a hike and learn about the black bear with fun games, will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. There is a fee. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, JULY 11

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate to strenuous miles at Susquehannock State Park. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "Paddle in the Park," for participants ages 4 and up, will be offered in three time slots, from 11 a.m. to noon, 12:15-1:15 p.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m, at the Lancaster County Central Park Rockford/Williamson Stone Lot, 877 Rockford Road, Lancaster (intersection of Rockford Road and General Hand Lane). Join naturalists Lisa J. Sanchez and Aaron Hasircoglu to try your hand at paddling a canoe. Sign up for one or more of the time slots to learn basic paddling strokes. Participants will be shown techniques and given safety instructions on the land. Once in the canoe, participants may can practice their skills in a flat-water area of the Conestoga River. Register and prepay ($5 per person per hour) by noon July 9 online at lancastercountyparks.org or by telephone at 717-295-2055.

MONDAY, JULY 12

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "Magnify the Natural World," for participants of all ages, will be offered from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Lancaster County Central Park Muhlenberg Mildflower Meadow, 548 Golf Road, Lancaster. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a close-up look at the natural things around us as we walk through the meadows and the woods, using eyes and magnifying tools to make the small things look bigger. Register and prepay ($3 per person) by noon July 9 online at lancastercountyparks.org or by telephone at 717-295-2055.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, JULY 15

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 17

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

MONDAY, JULY 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting (set for the third Monday of each month) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly meeting (set for the third Wednesday of each month) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, JULY 22

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, JULY 29

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 30

• Pennsylvania Game Commission Junior Game Warden Camp: In this one-day event, youth between the ages of 11-15 will spend the day with Pennsylvania Game Wardens gaining insight into one of the most unique, diverse, and exciting careers in field of wildlife conservation. Participants will begin the day with a general overview of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, its mission, and the expectations for the day. Activities will begin with light physical fitness and confidence building exercises prior to participation in the hands-on group learning activity stations. Activity stations include wildlife crime forensics and the methods wardens use to catch poachers, wildlife capture techniques for wildlife nuisance complaints and wildlife research purposes, woodland tracking skills used for search and rescue and fugitive apprehension, and outdoor survival skills. The camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor’s Center, 100 Museum Road, Stevens, Pa., 17578. Camp graduates will receive special take home items including; JGWC T-shirt, JGWC patch, water bottle, backpack and personal survival kit. Registration is available online at register-ed.com/events/view/169451.

SATURDAY, JULY 31

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, AUG. 1

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate miles at Pequea Silver Mine Park including the Geology Trail. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly meeting (set for the first Wednesday of each month) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 22

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 5 moderate to strenuous miles along Fishing Creek in southern Lancaster County. Includes five short, but steep hills and six creek crossings. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 29

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5-6 moderate miles at Middle Creek. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.