LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• Camp Eco: For ages 11-14. July 25-29 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. This camp will take place at different locations each day and the drop-off location will change.

A camp full of science and exploration. Become a field researcher for a week and get hands-on experience through immersive and exciting experiences learning all about the interactions of organisms and the world around them.

The cost is $172 per camper. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or at lancastercountyparks.org.

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online.

CAMP ACORN ACRES

• Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation is thrilled to introduce its 2022 Kids Summer Camp series. Each class is held outdoors from 2-4 p.m. and designed for children (ages 5-12) to use their senses to figure things out. There are several different programs available this summer: Ants on Parade, set for July 10; Looking at Leaves, set for July 31; and Grow As We Go, set for Aug. 21. For information, Acorn Acres is at P.O. Box 201, Millersville, PA, 17551. Contact the group by phone at 717-327-4811, or by email at info@AcornAcrewWR.com.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

• Governor Dick Golden Eagles hike: A free two- to three-mile hike for folks over 50 will be held beginning at 1:30 p.m. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderately strenuous miles at Rocky Ridge Country Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Ferncliff Preserve and Bald Eagle Road, Drumore), at the Preserve on Wildlife Preserve Road. Contact leader Ted Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com. Co-leader is Emily Broich. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

• Governor Dick -- Snake's birthday: Kids, celebrate Snoop the Snake's seventh birthday by learning snake facts, hearing a snake story, making a craft, and enjoying a cupcake. The event is free and begins at 2 p.m. at the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Rd., Mount Gretna). Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

• Governor Dick Music on the Porch Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments. At the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Rd., Mount Gretna) from 1-4 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Will be held inside if it rains. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate miles at HACC/Conestoga Pines Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate miles at Buchmiller Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a site to be determined. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4-5 easy to moderate miles at Lancaster County Central Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 moderate to strenuous miles at Middle Creek. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderately strenuous miles at Susquehannock State Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a site to be determined. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 6.2 moderately strenuous miles in SGL 156 at the State Game Lands East of Cornwall. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 28

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 5 moderate to strenuous miles with hills and water crossings at Susquehannock State Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.