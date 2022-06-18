Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• Camp Eco: For ages 11-14. July 25-29 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. This camp will take place at different locations each day and the drop-off location will change.

A camp full of science and exploration. Become a field researcher for a week and get hands-on experience through immersive and exciting experiences learning all about the interactions of organisms and the world around them.

The cost is $172 per camper. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or at lancastercountyparks.org.

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online.

CAMP ACORN ACRES

• Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation is thrilled to introduce its 2022 Kids Summer Camp series. Each class is held outdoors from 2-4 p.m. and designed for children (ages 5-12) to use their senses to figure things out. There are several different programs available this summer: Ants on Parade, set for July 10; Looking at Leaves, set for July 31; and Grow As We Go, set for Aug. 21. For information, Acorn Acres is at P.O. Box 201, Millersville, PA, 17551. Contact the group by phone at 717-327-4811, or by email at info@AcornAcrewWR.com.

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a site to be determined. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

• Lancaster County Parks Summer Solstice Strolls: Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a morning or evening (or both) stroll on the longest day of the year. Listen to summer sounds and look for flora and fauna. The walks will begin in the Environmental Center parking lot and will be held from 8-9 a.m. and 8-9 p.m. Register at 717-295-2055 or online at lancastercountyparks.org to pay the $2 fee by noon on Monday June 20, 2022.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

• Lancaster County Parks Branch weaving: Students will learn the art of weaving while using elements from nature. Naturalist Paige Spradling will teach participants how to use Y-shaped tree branches as a loom and will add other elements of nature to construct the weaving. Tree branches are available, or you may bring your own branch (must be Y- shaped). This program is recommended for ages 8 and up but all are welcome. The class will be held in the Environmental Center classroom from 1:30-3 p.m. Register at 717-295-2055 or online at lancastercountyparks.org to pay the $4 fee by noon on Monday June 20, 2022.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

• Governor Dick Golden Eagles hike: A free two- to three-mile hike for folks over 50 will be held beginning at 1:30 p.m. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderately strenuous miles at Rocky Ridge Country Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Ferncliff Preserve and Bald Eagle Road, Drumore), at the Preserve on Wildlife Preserve Road. Contact leader Ted Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com. Co-leader is Emily Broich. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

• Governor Dick -- Snake's birthday: Kids, celebrate Snoop the Snake's seventh birthday by learning snake facts, hearing a snake story, making a craft, and enjoying a cupcake. The event is free and begins at 2 p.m. at the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Rd., Mount Gretna). Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

• Governor Dick Music on the Porch Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments. At the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Rd., Mount Gretna) from 1-4 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Will be held inside if it rains. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate miles at HACC/Conestoga Pines Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate miles at Buchmiller Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a site to be determined. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4-5 easy to moderate miles at Lancaster County Central Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 moderate to strenuous miles at Middle Creek. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderately strenuous miles at Susquehannock State Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a site to be determined. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 6.2 moderately strenuous miles in SGL 156 at the State Game Lands East of Cornwall. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 28

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 5 moderate to strenuous miles with hills and water crossings at Susquehannock State Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.