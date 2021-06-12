The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

BASIC PISTOL COURSE

The Conewago Rod and Gun Club will conduct a Basic Pistol Course on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the organization’s clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road Elizabethtown.

Designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, the eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructors. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. Fees for the course are $110 for club members and $130 for non-members. The fee covers course materials and instruction. Class size is limited to eight participants.

To register, send a check in the appropriate amount, payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club, to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Be sure to note on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include class date, student name and email address. Email training@conewagogunclub.org for more information.

CONSERVATION SCHOOL

• The Lancaster County Youth Conservation School will take place July 26-30, and is open to students ages 14-16. This annual summer adventure is made possible through a 43-year-old partnership, in which the Lancaster County Conservation District has partnered with local sportsmen’s clubs to offer a weeklong summer field school focusing on outdoor activities and conservation of natural resources. This year, the school will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning. Day sessions include field trip locations with Northern Lancaster County Game and Fish Protective Association home base for additional instruction in West Cocalico Township.

Application and schedule information may be found online at lancasterconservation.org. Applications due by June 23. Students are responsible for a $25 registration fee, and the remaining tuition is provided by county sportsmen clubs and community organizations. To receive a hard copy application, contact the Conservation District at 717-299-5361, ext. 5.

Motivated students should apply. Students gain knowledge about wildlife and conservation, leadership experience, and communication skills. There are many study topics to empower students, ensuring a sustained conservation legacy. Topics include stream restoration, biodiversity, macroinvertebrate study, forestry, canoeing, wildlife management, and a virtual visit with author Natalie Warren. A lifelong paddler and river lover, Warren was one of the first two women to paddle from Minneapolis to Hudson Bay in 2011. Her new book is "Hudson Bay Bound." She will share stories from the more than 2,000-mile journey and the wonders of the wilderness she witnessed. Students will also have the opportunity to meet professionals in various environmental and conservation related fields and discuss career options.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• The Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 because of COVID-19 building occupancy restrictions. For information, contact Ron Funk at 717-371-0395.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center indefinitely, and all scheduled field trips through Aug. 31, 2021. Instead, the club will offer live webinars presented by Wildside Nature Tours. All of the webinars are presented free at no cost to LCBC registrants and also to non-members. Each webinar will take place on the second Thursday of the month and will last about one hour. Please check the events tab at lancasterbirdclub.org for complete information and a link to the webinars. The club, online at lancasterbirdclub.org, continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have resumed. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate to strenuous miles at Rannels-Kettle Run Nature Preserve and the Horseshoe Trail. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman's Association: The club, at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Information may be obtained online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Solstice Sunrise Hike, meant for participants to enjoy the peace of an early morning in the forest, is set to begin at 5:15 a.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. Fee applies. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association: The group's 64th annual gun show will be held a new location, Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville. Saturday's show hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Donation for entry is $5. More than 100 tables are planned, and will include modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. For information, call 717-368-4653.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The 2021 Solstice Run, with 5K and 10K courses, is set to begin at 5 p.m. Participants are invited to participate in the inaugural fundraising run and celebrate the start of summer at the same time at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. Registration is available online at runreg.com/9331. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 strenuous miles at the Pinnacle and Kelly's Run. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The Money Rocks Solstice Hike, for ages 7 and up, will be held from 9-11 a.m. at Money Rocks County Park and the adjoining Welsh Mountain Preserve. On this first day of summer, naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will lead a loop hike of about 3 to 4 miles to explore the rocky trails that wind through the hills of the Welsh Mountains. Along the way, participants will note the geology and resulting flora that make this area special within Lancaster County. Dress for the weather and wear shoes appropriate for hiking on rough and rocky trails. Bring a full water bottle. Meet at the parking lot at 936 Narvon Road, Narvon, 17555. For information, go online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online by noon on June 18. Cost is $4 per person.

• Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association: The group's 64th annual gun show will be held a new location, Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville. Sunday's show hours are 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Donation for entry is $5. More than 100 tables are planned, and will include modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. For information, call 717-368-4653.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The program "Summer Story Forest," an outdoor story time and activity for children up to age 10, is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. Fee applies. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Golden Eagle Hikers will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. This is a hike of 2-3 miles on rocky, hilly terrain for participants age 50 and over. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 6 moderate miles at Hellam Hills in York County. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 4

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 miles, some strenuous, at the Tunnels of Enola. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 8

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The LCBC is presenting a free live webinar called "South Africa's Kruger National Park: A World-class Birding & Wildlife Destination!" starting at 8 p.m. This program will be recorded and available to all registrants, including those unable to view the live presentation. Registration is required in advance online at bigmarker.com/wildside-nature-tours/SOUTH-AFRICA-S-Kruger-National-Park-A-World-class-Birding-Wildlife-Destination. The link is also accessible at the LCBC website, lancasterbirdclub.org, under the Events tab.

SUNDAY, JULY 11

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate to strenuous miles at Susquehannock State Park. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 1

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate miles at Pequea Silver Mine Park including the Geology Trail. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 22

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 5 moderate to strenuous miles along Fishing Creek in southern Lancaster County. Includes five short, but steep hills and six creek crossings. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 29

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5-6 moderate miles at Middle Creek. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.