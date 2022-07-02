Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• Camp Eco: For ages 11-14. July 25-29 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. This camp will take place at different locations each day and the drop-off location will change.

A camp full of science and exploration. Become a field researcher for a week and get hands-on experience through immersive and exciting experiences learning all about the interactions of organisms and the world around them.

The cost is $172 per camper. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or at lancastercountyparks.org.

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online.

CAMP ACORN ACRES

• Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation is thrilled to introduce its 2022 Kids Summer Camp series. Each class is held outdoors from 2-4 p.m. and designed for children (ages 5-12) to use their senses to figure things out. There are several different programs available this summer: Ants on Parade, set for July 10; Looking at Leaves, set for July 31; and Grow As We Go, set for Aug. 21. For information, Acorn Acres is at P.O. Box 201, Millersville, PA, 17551. Contact the group by phone at 717-327-4811, or by email at info@AcornAcrewWR.com.

FIREARMS SAFETY

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The organization will conduct firearm safety training, offering a Basic Pistol Course on Sept. 11 and Oct. 9. All courses are conducted by NRA certified instructors. Due to the nature of these programs, class size is limited to eight participants. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. All K-12 educational staff will receive an 80% discount on these firearm courses.The Basic Pistol Course is designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions and registration information.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: In the Music on the Porch Bluegrass Jam, pickers are welcome. Bring your instruments. At the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, from 1-4 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Will be held inside if it rains. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate miles at HACC/Conestoga Pines Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Join the "Birds, Blooms and Butterflies" trip to SGL 156. Meet at 10 a.m. at the "sharp curve" parking lot just past Miners Village ballfield. For information, contact leader Jim Fiorentino at 717-269-0675, or go online at qasaudubon.org.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: In the "Story Forest — The Under Habitat" activity, participants should prepare to get their hands dirty in this children's story time and hike. At the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10:30 a.m. Fee applies. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: "Drawing Close to Nature" is a nature journaling hike at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 2 p.m. Fee applies. Participants should bring their own journals. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Join a fitness hike at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 8 a.m. This is scheduled to be a faster 4-6 miles. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate miles at Buchmiller Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Lancaster County Parks: “Full Moon Walk: The Thunder Moon” is a nature hike for all ages set for 9-10 p.m. in the Environmental Center Field. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a walk through the woods and along the creek to listen to all the nighttime sounds, identifying area animals and the reasons they are making noises nocturnally. Fee is $2 per person. Register online or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay by noon July 12.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a site to be determined. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4-5 easy to moderate miles at Lancaster County Central Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 moderate to strenuous miles at Middle Creek. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Join the "Butterflies, Dragonflies and Their Habitat" trip. Observation via binoculars of butterflies and dragonflies at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area visitor center meadows. Meet at 3 p.m. at visitor center parking lot. For information, contact leader Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487, or go online at qasaudubon.org.

TUESDAY, AUG. 2

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Join the "Governor Dick Tower Meadow" trip. Observation via binoculars of butterflies and other insects at Governor Dick Park, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Meet at 10 a.m. at environmental center parking lot. For information, contact leader Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487, or go online at qasaudubon.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, AUG. 4

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderately strenuous miles at Susquehannock State Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Lancaster County Parks: “A Walk in the Native Wildflower Meadow” is a nature hike for all ages set for 1-2:30 p.m. in Muhlenberg Meadow. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a walk to take a closer look at the creepy crawlies, the beautiful fliers, and the lush variety of flowers that are around us. Fee is $3 per person. Register online or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay by noon Aug. 9.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

• Lancaster County Parks: “Full Moon Walk: The Corn Moon” is a nature hike for all ages set for 8:30-9:30 p.m. at 548 Golf Road, Lancaster. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a walk under the full Corn Moon along a corn field, a creek and the native wildflower meadow. Fee is $2 per person. Register online or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay by noon Aug. 10.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a site to be determined. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 6.2 moderately strenuous miles in SGL 156 at the State Game Lands East of Cornwall. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 28

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 5 moderate to strenuous miles with hills and water crossings at Susquehannock State Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.