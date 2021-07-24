The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

BASIC PISTOL COURSE

The Conewago Rod and Gun Club will conduct a Basic Pistol Course on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the organization’s clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road Elizabethtown.

Designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, the eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructors. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. Fees for the course are $110 for club members and $130 for non-members. The fee covers course materials and instruction. Class size is limited to eight participants.

To register, send a check in the appropriate amount, payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club, to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Be sure to note on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include class date, student name and email address. Email training@conewagogunclub.org for more information.

LANCASTER COUNTY BIRD CLUB

• COVID-19 protocols: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center indefinitely, and all scheduled field trips through Aug. 31, 2021. Instead, the club will offer live webinars presented by Wildside Nature Tours. All of the webinars are presented free at no cost to LCBC registrants and also to non-members. Each webinar will take place on the second Thursday of the month and will last about one hour. Please check the events tab at lancasterbirdclub.org for complete information and a link to the webinars. The club, online at lancasterbirdclub.org, continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

NOLDE FOREST ARCHERY DEER HUNT

• Applications available: Applications for the annual Nolde Forest permit-only archery deer hunt will be available at the Park Office through Aug. 5. Office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The permitted archery hunt will take place Sept. 20-Nov. 27 and Dec. 27-Jan. 21 at the Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center, located at 3025 New Holland Road, Reading.

SUNDAY, JULY 25

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A DVOA-sponsored Orienteering Event begins at 9 a.m. at the Environmental Center's office, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. From beginner to advanced, grab your compass and come out for a great event through the woods of Governor Dick Park. A fee applies. Also, free beginning orienteering classes will be held at 10 and 11 a.m. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com, or visit www.dvoa.org.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, JULY 29

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 30

• Pennsylvania Game Commission Junior Game Warden Camp: In this one-day event, youth between the ages of 11-15 will spend the day with Pennsylvania Game Wardens gaining insight into one of the most unique, diverse, and exciting careers in field of wildlife conservation. Participants will begin the day with a general overview of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, its mission, and the expectations for the day. Activities will begin with light physical fitness and confidence building exercises prior to participation in the hands-on group learning activity stations. Activity stations include wildlife crime forensics and the methods wardens use to catch poachers, wildlife capture techniques for wildlife nuisance complaints and wildlife research purposes, woodland tracking skills used for search and rescue and fugitive apprehension, and outdoor survival skills. The camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor’s Center, 100 Museum Road, Stevens, Pa., 17578. Camp graduates will receive special take home items including; JGWC T-shirt, JGWC patch, water bottle, backpack and personal survival kit. Registration is available online at register-ed.com/events/view/169451.

SATURDAY, JULY 31

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, AUG. 1

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The "Music on the Porch" bluegrass jam will be held from 1-4 p.m. Bring a lawn chair to the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate miles at Pequea Silver Mine Park including the Geology Trail. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "Native American Olympic Games" will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Lancaster County Central Park Environmental Center. Playing games are a part of Native American traditions that provide fun, and a learning experience. This program will provide the same while participants play and master the games. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will teach the games using natural materials. Register and prepay by noon July 30. Cost is $3 per person. Registration is available online at lancastercountyparks.org or by telephone at 717-295-2055.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly meeting (set for the first Wednesday of each month) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, AUG. 5

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 7

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

MONDAY, AUG. 9

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The program "Native American Olympic Games" will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Lancaster County Central Park Environmental Center. Playing games are a part of Native American traditions that provide fun, and a learning experience. This program will provide the same while participants play and master the games. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will teach the games using natural materials. Register and prepay by noon Aug. 6. Cost is $3 per person. Registration is available online at lancastercountyparks.org or by telephone at 717-295-2055.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 12

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster Conservancy: The program "Climbers Run After Dark: Insect Exploration" invites participants in this 7:30 p.m. event to explore the insects that make Climbers Run their home and come out when the sun goes down. Meet on the back porch of the Climbers Run Barn before heading out to explore the fields, stream, and woods. For information or to register, go online at lancasterconservancy.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 14

• The Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show: Will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lancaster Farm & Home Center. For information, contact Ron Funk at 717-371-0395.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 19

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 21

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, AUG. 22

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 5 moderate to strenuous miles along Fishing Creek in southern Lancaster County. Includes five short, but steep hills and six creek crossings. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster Conservancy: The program "Take a Hike at Trout Run" invites participants in this 6 p.m. event to join Keith Williams, naturalist and the Conservancy’s Community Engagement Coordinator, for a hike focusing on the Trout Run/Climbers Run watershed, while looking for and identifying aquatic life. For information or to register, go online at lancasterconservancy.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, AUG. 29

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5-6 moderate miles at Middle Creek. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.