The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

BASIC PISTOL COURSE

The Conewago Rod and Gun Club will conduct a Basic Pistol Course on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the organization’s clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road Elizabethtown.

Designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, the eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructors. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. Fees for the course are $110 for club members and $130 for non-members. The fee covers course materials and instruction. Class size is limited to eight participants.

To register, send a check in the appropriate amount, payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club, to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Be sure to note on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include class date, student name and email address. Email training@conewagogunclub.org for more information.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• The Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 because of COVID-19 building occupancy restrictions. For information, contact Ron Funk at 717-371-0395.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center indefinitely, and all scheduled field trips through Aug. 31, 2021. Instead, the club will offer live webinars presented by Wildside Nature Tours. All of the webinars are presented free at no cost to LCBC registrants and also to non-members. Each webinar will take place on the second Thursday of the month and will last about one hour. Please check the events tab at lancasterbirdclub.org for complete information and a link to the webinars. The club, online at lancasterbirdclub.org, continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have resumed. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, JULY 11

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate to strenuous miles at Susquehannock State Park. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 14

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, JULY 15

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster Conservancy: "Take a Hike at Kellys Run" is a four-mile trek that will wind through an upland pollinator habitat restoration area, a shady rhododendron glen and along Kellys Run in Holtwood. Join naturalist Keith Williams, the Conservancy’s Community Engagement Coordinator, for this 6 p.m. start. For information or to register, go online at lancasterconservancy.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 17

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A self-led discovery hike for all ages will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants should stop at the Environmental Center's office, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna, for all the supplies they'll need for this free program. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

MONDAY, JULY 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting (set for the third Monday of each month) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Nolde Forest: Applications for the annual Nolde Forest permit-only archery deer hunt will be available at the Park Office from July 19-Aug. 5. Office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The permitted archery hunt will take place Sept. 20-Nov. 27 and Dec. 27-Jan. 21 at the Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center, located at 3025 New Holland Road, Reading.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold its monthly meeting (set for the third Wednesday of each month) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, JULY 22

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster Conservancy: Volunteer to help care for the House Rock Nature Preserve in the program "Invasives Removal at House Rock." Participants in this 6 p.m. event will work to restore a section of the meadow by removing invasive plants. For information or to register, go online at lancasterconservancy.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, JULY 29

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 30

• Pennsylvania Game Commission Junior Game Warden Camp: In this one-day event, youth between the ages of 11-15 will spend the day with Pennsylvania Game Wardens gaining insight into one of the most unique, diverse, and exciting careers in field of wildlife conservation. Participants will begin the day with a general overview of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, its mission, and the expectations for the day. Activities will begin with light physical fitness and confidence building exercises prior to participation in the hands-on group learning activity stations. Activity stations include wildlife crime forensics and the methods wardens use to catch poachers, wildlife capture techniques for wildlife nuisance complaints and wildlife research purposes, woodland tracking skills used for search and rescue and fugitive apprehension, and outdoor survival skills. The camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor’s Center, 100 Museum Road, Stevens, Pa., 17578. Camp graduates will receive special take home items including; JGWC T-shirt, JGWC patch, water bottle, backpack and personal survival kit. Registration is available online at register-ed.com/events/view/169451.

SATURDAY, JULY 31

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, AUG. 1

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 moderate miles at Pequea Silver Mine Park including the Geology Trail. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly meeting (set for the first Wednesday of each month) beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, AUG. 12

• Lancaster Conservancy: The program "Climbers Run After Dark: Insect Exploration" invites participants in this 7:30 p.m. event to explore the insects that make Climbers Run their home and come out when the sun goes down. Meet on the back porch of the Climbers Run Barn before heading out to explore the fields, stream, and woods. For information or to register, go online at lancasterconservancy.org.

SUNDAY, AUG. 22

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 5 moderate to strenuous miles along Fishing Creek in southern Lancaster County. Includes five short, but steep hills and six creek crossings. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

• Lancaster Conservancy: The program "Take a Hike at Trout Run" invites participants in this 6 p.m. event to join Keith Williams, naturalist and the Conservancy’s Community Engagement Coordinator, for a hike focusing on the Trout Run/Climbers Run watershed, while looking for and identifying aquatic life. For information or to register, go online at lancasterconservancy.org.

SUNDAY, AUG. 29

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5-6 moderate miles at Middle Creek. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.