The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

LANCASTER COUNTY BIRD CLUB

• February meeting off: For 2022, field trips have resumed. However, the club meeting, usually set for the second Thursday of each month at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, has been cancelled for February. Tentative plans for the March and April programs will be reviewed by the board. When they resume, the meetings are open to the public free of charge. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for further information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

• Lancaster County Parks Winter Seed Stroll: Naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will lead a walk from 1:30-3 p.m. in the wildflower Muhlenberg meadow, along the creek and through the woods to learn about the seeds that come from the trees and the wildflowers. The group will search for and learn about the pods, seeds, samaras (aka helicopter seeds) and nuts. Meet at the Ballfield No. 1 parking lot, 539 Golf Road, Lancaster 17602. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon, Jan. 21.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4-5 easy/moderate miles along the Conestoga Trail at Dart Container, HACC, and Conestoga Pines Park. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold an early sign-up day and practice for its Winter Indoor Archery League from 1-3:30 p.m. This league is open to the public for a set fee. Participants may shoot on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-9 p.m. as well as Sundays from 1-3:30 p.m. Anyone interested must sign up on the indoor archery range. Regular competition will begin Jan. 30. For information call Doug Fahnestock at 717-314-2396.

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

• Lancaster County Parks Winter Seed Stroll: Naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will lead a walk from 1:30-3 p.m. in the wildflower Muhlenberg meadow, along the creek and through the woods to learn about the seeds that come from the trees and the wildflowers. The group will search for and learn about the pods, seeds, samaras (aka helicopter seeds) and nuts. Meet at the Ballfield No. 1 parking lot, 539 Golf Road, Lancaster 17602. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon, Jan. 24.

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

• Lancaster County Parks Groundhog fun: In preparation for Groundhog Day, naturalist Carter Johnson will lead activities, including a craft and a discussion about groundhogs, from 2-4 p.m. in the Environmental Center. Be sure to wear something warm for a short hike to search for signs of groundhogs around the center. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay ($5 per child $1 per adult) by noon, Jan. 28.

• Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association: The group is sponsoring its 65th annual gun show on Jan. 29-30. It is in a new location for 2022, the Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville. Saturday's show hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Donation is $5. More than one hundred tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. For information, call 717-368-4653.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Barnegat Lighthouse & Brigantine National Wildlife Refuge. This all-day weather permitting trip is limited to eight people. Contact Jim Fiorentino (717-269-0675) for more info.

• Lancaster County Parks Grandparent/Child Nature Connection: This program, which will be held from 10:30-1130 a.m. in the Environmental Center, offers an opportunity for older adults to pass on a love of nature and science to the younger generation (related or not) or to allow both generations simply to be inquisitive together. Naturalist Alan Wissinger will lead participants (adults and kids ages 4-12) through close examination of various animals’ skeletons, facilitating observation and discussion between the generations as they draw conclusions about the animals which the skeletons reveal. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $2 fee by noon, Jan. 28.

SUNDAY, JAN. 30

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate miles in Mount Gretna. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association: The group is sponsoring its 65th annual gun show on Jan. 29-30. It is in a new location for 2022, the Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville. Sunday's show hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Donation is $5. More than one hundred tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. For information, call 717-368-4653.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold a block shoot, open to the public, from 1-3:30 p.m. For information, call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957, or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its annual member Big Game contest from 1-3:30 p.m. Whitetail antler judging on Pennsylvania and out-of-state antlers will be according to Boone and Crocket system. Juniors and seniors are eligible. In the Pennsylvania black bear judging, anyone who bagged a black bear needs to have a Pennsylvania Game Commission tag and a picture to provide proof and an estimated weight. Also, anyone who bagged a Pennsylvania wild turkey in either the spring or fall season is eligible. Beards will be measured for length. Winners in all brackets will get their trophies or gift cards at a club meeting at a date to be determined. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-587-6957.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will begin the season for its Winter Indoor Archery League from 1-3:30 p.m. This league is open to the public for a set fee. Participants may shoot on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-9 p.m. as well as Sundays from 1-3:30 p.m. Anyone interested must sign up on the indoor archery range. For information call Doug Fahnestock at 717-314-2396.

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

• Lancaster County Parks Speedwell Forge Cabin Fever Hike: Naturalist Stevie Kitching will lead an easy three-mile hike on the Speedwell Forge County Park’s loop trail from 1-2:30 p.m. Meet at 480 Speedwell Forge Road, Lititz. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon, Feb. 4.

SUNDAY, FEB. 6

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Lancaster County Parks Nature's Valentine: Naturalist Ivana Shandor will lead a walk around Central Park to inspire a love of nature and to collect materials to make unique Valentine’s greetings for the special people in our lives. Artists are welcome to bring dried flowers, seeds, and other special items from home to supplement materials from the park collection. Dress for a cold weather walk followed by craft time in the Environmental Center. The activity, which is for all ages, will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon, Feb. 4.

MONDAY, FEB. 7

• Lancaster County Parks Snowflake Science: Naturalist Paige Spradling will lead a program from 10-11 a.m at the Environmental Center that will explore the beauty and mystery of snowflakes. Each snowflake has its own unique shape with no two exactly alike. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay ($3 per child, $1 per adult) by noon, Feb. 4.

TUESDAY, FEB. 8

• Lancaster County Parks Organ Dissection: A sheep’s heart is very similar to a human heart and a sheep’s brain can show a great deal about the anatomy of our own brain. Naturalist Ann Strauss will provide young biologists (ages 11-17) with their own specimens of each organ to dissect from 6:30-8 p.m. at Pavilion No. 22. Parents must sign a release waiver before dropping off their children. Early registration is required. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $25 fee by noon, Jan. 25.

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 13

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society Union Canal Tunnel Park walk: The hike will be for the observation of flora and fauna (including data collecting for the 25th annual “Great Backyard Bird Count”). Meet at 2 p.m. at the park’s 25th Street parking lot. For more info contact Fritz Heilman (717-273-0487).

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area: Meet at 10 a.m. in the visitor center parking lot. The day will be spent observing snow geese and other migrating birds. Contact Jim Fiorentino (717-269-0675) for more info.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Middle Creek WMA, Stevens, at Stop No. 1. Contact leader Craig Boyhont at 717-368-5986 or cboyhont@gmail.com. Co-leader is Joe Wolf. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

• Lancaster County Bird Club: This month's club meeting will tentatively be held at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. The featured program is "History and Management of Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area" featuring Lauren and Steve Ferreri of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Woodcock & Waterfowl Meet. Meet at 5 p.m. at Middle Creek WMA, Stevens, in the Visitors Center parking lot. Contact leader John Lahr at 717-284-3497 or johnlahr324@gmail.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Birding the Susquehanna Meet at Wrightsville. Meet at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the John Wright Restaurant along the Susquehanna River in York County. Contact leader Derek Stoner at 484-723-3348 or derekstoner@hotmail.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

• Lancaster County Bird Club: This month's club meeting will tentatively be held at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. The tentative featured program is "Managing Pennsylvania’s Black Bear Population" featuring a presenter from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court, Conestoga. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Memorial Lake, Lebanon County, in the Middle Road parking lot. Contact leader Jonathan Heller at 717-940-6067 or jonathan.heller@comcast.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Shenk’s Ferry, Conestoga, in the Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court to carpool for this wildflower-centered birding walk. Limited to 15 participants. Contact leaders Warren and Nina Wolf at 717-284-2663 or wolfers@aol.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Safe Harbor & Chestnut Grove, Conestoga, in the Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court. Contact leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Octoraro Reservoir, Kirkwood, at the Spruce Grove parking lot and boat launch. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Northwest River Trail, Bainbridge. Starting point is the Bainbridge Boat Launch. Some cars will be shuttled to Falmouth end point to make this a one-way trip. Contact leaders Warren and Nina Wolf at 717-284-2663 or wolfers@aol.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Lancaster County Warbler Walks. Meet at 7 a.m. at one of three areas. The first option is the Pumping Station Road area: Meet at parking lot at Route 322 and Pumping Station Road. Contact leader Bruce Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com. The second option is Chickies Rock County Park: Meet at Breezy View Overlook. Contact leader Roger Stoner at 717-393-9030. The final option is Middle Creek WMA: Meet at Visitor Center parking lot. Contact leader Doug Anderson at 717-203-2482 or douglas.anderson58@yahoo.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Conewago Rec Trail, Elizabethtown, at Olde Trolley Line Park off Beverly Road. Contact leader Vince Pantanella at 717-468-0984 or vpants@icloud.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Noel Dorwart Park, Lancaster, in the Good Drive parking lot. Contact leader Darlene Kershner at 717-319-3138 or darlene.kershner@yahoo.com. Co-leaders are Dan and Sammy Keener. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Bird the Ridge Tour at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County. (This is a tentative date; check the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for updates.) Leader is Jarrod Derr, with Barbara Hunsberger serving as contact via 717- 984-2738 or phunsberger@comcast.net. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Birding in Juniata County. This members-only program is limited to eight participants. Registration is required and varying departure options exist. Contact trip leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net for information. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Susquehannock State Park, Drumore, in the Hawk Point parking lot, which is 0.6 miles past the entrance and close to the overlook. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Co-leader is Tom Amico. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Ferncliff Preserve and Bald Eagle Road, Drumore), at the Preserve on Wildlife Preserve Road. Contact leader Ted Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com. Co-leader is Emily Broich. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.