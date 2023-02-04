The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and Feburary. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Governor Dick Music by the Fireplace Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments. At the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, from 1-4 p.m. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4-5 easy to moderate miles on Conestoga Trail around HACC campus and DART Container. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

• Lancaster County Parks: Oil and water -- What makes cleaning an oil spill a challenge? Each participant, ages 11-17, will replicate an oil spill and then attempt to clean it up with a variety of tools provided by naturalist Ann Strauss. They then draw conclusions based on their findings. The session will be held at the Environmental Center classroom from 6:30-8 p.m. Parents may drop off children but must first see Strauss to sign a liability waiver. Fee is $5 per person. Register online or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay by noon Feb. 6.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area: In "The Great Hiking Trails of Pennsylvania," learn about the Commonwealth's amazing estate of long-distance hiking trails. From nationally designated trails like the Appalachian and North Country, to lesser known but more remote trails like the Chuck Keiper and Donut Hole. Take a virtual tour of them with the statewide organization that advocates for their responsible use, care, and protection. The event is free and begins at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the visitors center (100 Museum Road, Stevens, 17578). For more info, call 717-733-1512 or 1-833-PCG-WILD or go to middlecreek@pa.gov online.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Club meeting at the Farm & Home Center, at 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, at 7 p.m. Featuring the program "Ornitherapy: Watching Birds: not only fun, it's good for you!" Holly Merker will present a look at the idea that if we allow birds and nature to slow us down, we are practicing self-care. Research shows that exposure to nature actively reduces stress, depression, and anxiety, while helping build a stronger heart and immune system. Through observation, we can learn not only about birds, but gain insight into our own lives while exploring our connection to the world around us. This fosters stewardship and bolsters conservation. Within the program, we’ll delve into our connections to birds, how to maximize the wellness benefits of birding, and learn about the latest research in the power of nature for overall well-being. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

• Lancaster County Parks: Animal courtship -- Learn how different animals from all over the world attract their mates, including bizarre dances, underwater art, and gift-giving. Naturalist Arianna Sindelar will conduct the session, which is for all ages, from 1-2 p.m. at the Environmental Center Auditorium. Register online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LancasterCountyParks or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay the $2 fee by noon Feb. 10.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area: Archery is for Everyone -- Archers come in all shapes, sizes, ages, and abilities and is not just for hunters. Join us on the new Middle Creek archery range where you will learn the basics of equipment and shooting techniques. The event is free and begins at 1 p.m. at the Willow Point Archery Range located in Clay Township on the east side of Kleinfeltersville Road, adjacent to the Willow Point parking lot. For more info, call 717-733-1512 or 1-833-PCG-WILD or go to middlecreek@pa.gov online.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

• Lancaster County Parks: Cabin Fever Hike -- Hike a 2.5-mile loop from 1-2:30 p.m. at Money Rocks County Park's Cockscomb Trail with naturalist Stevie Kitching. The hike is rated moderate and may be rocky. Dress appropriately for the weather. Meet at 936 Narvon Rd, PA, 17555. Register online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LancasterCountyParks or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon Feb. 10.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and Feburary. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Join in a Fitness Hike, a faster-paced, 4- to 6-mile outing. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10 a.m. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate miles at Chestnut Grove Natural Area. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and Feburary. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: A field trip to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is scheduled for the public, free of charge. Participants are to register with Craig Boyhont at 717-368-5986 or cboyhont@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Feb. 24. The trip starts at 7 a.m. Waterfowl is the target group of birds, including snow geese and bald eagles. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and Feburary. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4-5 moderate miles at Welsh Mountain. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.