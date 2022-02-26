The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

SIERRA CLUB-LANASTER GROUP

The Sierra Club-Lancaster Group has set a "Requests for Proposals" deadline of March 31 to apply for its next round of "green project" grants. Any Lancaster County organization with a project that promotes sustainability, expands environmental awareness and improves green infrastructure is eligible to apply for a grant. The program annually awards grants of up to $500 to charitable, educational or business associations that demonstrate a commitment to the Sierra Club's mission of "exploring, enjoying and protecting the planet" in Lancaster County.

To apply, visit the grant program webpage (http://lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/), which defines the program and provides access, at the bottom of the page, to the online application (http://lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/grant/).

For additional info about the program, contact Jim Meenan at 717-475-0586 or at jimsmeenan@gmail.com.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

The club will also host a Black Powder Open House on from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is $1. The event will include, black powder demonstrations, displays, vendors, reenactment demonstrations, door prizes and food. There will also be a Black Powder Shoot with prizes for first, second and third place. Cost to participate is $1 per target.

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring: Visit the sugar bush at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park from 1-4 p.m. for interactive demonstrations of the syrup making process. Drop-in any time during this free event as park naturalists share the history of production, tap sugar maple trees, boil sap in the sugar shack, finish the syrup and make candy. Participants are encouraged to complete this one-of-a-kind experience with a taste of freshly made maple sugar candy. Patterson Farms will be onsite selling syrup and many other maple products. Groups are encouraged to schedule a private program for a small fee.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4-5 moderate miles at Welsh Mountain/Money Rocks. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

• Lancaster County Parks kids maple sugaring: Kids ages 11-17 will learn the steps for making maple syrup and maple candy from 5-6 p.m. Naturalist Ann Strauss will teach identification and tapping of the Sugar Maple tree and the boil-off process over the sugar shack fire. The evening ends with a sample of maple sugar candy for all participants. Participants should meet at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park, 733 Williamson Road, Lancaster, 17602. Parents may drop off children but must first sign a release waiver. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon, Feb. 28.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly club meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A boating safety course will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In Pennsylvania, boating safety certificates are required of anyone who operates a personal water craft. This course will satisfy that requirement and is open to anyone age 10 and older. Choose one date to attend. A fee of $10 must be paid in advance of the course. Send a check to Governor Dick Park, P.O. Box 161, Mount Gretna, PA 17064.For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Middle Creek WMA, Stevens, at Stop No. 1. Contact leader Craig Boyhont at 717-368-5986 or cboyhont@gmail.com. Co-leader is Joe Wolf. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Birding for beginners and all other birders will be offered at Middle Creek at 4 p.m. Binoculars will be available. Waterfowl will be identified and at dusk the group will travel the tour road in search of Short-eared Owls. Contact Roger Stoner at 717-393-9030.

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring: Visit the sugar bush at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park from 1-4 p.m. for interactive demonstrations of the syrup making process. Drop-in any time during this free event as park naturalists share the history of production, tap sugar maple trees, boil sap in the sugar shack, finish the syrup and make candy. Participants are encouraged to complete this one-of-a-kind experience with a taste of freshly made maple sugar candy. Patterson Farms will be onsite selling syrup and many other maple products. Groups are encouraged to schedule a private program for a small fee.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, MARCH 7

• Lancaster County Parks start gardening: The end of winter is a great time to plan your garden. At the Environmental Center from 6:30-7:30 p.m., naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will teach what, when, where and how to plant your garden as well as companion and competing plants. Participants, ages 15 and older, will start some seeds in pots made of newspaper that you can plant right in your garden. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon, March 4.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

• Lancaster County Parks trees and woodland birds: Participants will observe resident woodland birds and trees from 10-11:30 a.m. Meet naturalist Stevie Kitching at the Exhibit Farmhouse for a walk along the Mill Creek to look for and listen to birds and examine the trees. The program is geared for ages 8-12. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay ($4 per child, $1 per adult) by noon, March 8. Children under age 8 are welcome if accompanying older siblings but they must also be registered.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

• Lancaster County Bird Club: This month's club meeting will tentatively be held at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. The featured program is "History and Management of Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area" featuring Lauren and Steve Ferreri of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Woodcock & Waterfowl Meet. Meet at 5 p.m. at Middle Creek WMA, Stevens, in the Visitors Center parking lot. Contact leader John Lahr at 717-284-3497 or johnlahr324@gmail.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 moderate/strenous miles at Steinman Run/Trout Run. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Birding the Susquehanna Meet at Wrightsville. Meet at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the John Wright Restaurant along the Susquehanna River in York County. Contact leader Derek Stoner at 484-723-3348 or derekstoner@hotmail.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly club meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

• Lancaster County Bird Club: This month's club meeting will tentatively be held at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. The tentative featured program is "Managing Pennsylvania’s Black Bear Population" featuring a presenter from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court, Conestoga. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Memorial Lake, Lebanon County, in the Middle Road parking lot. Contact leader Jonathan Heller at 717-940-6067 or jonathan.heller@comcast.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Shenk’s Ferry, Conestoga, in the Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court to carpool for this wildflower-centered birding walk. Limited to 15 participants. Contact leaders Warren and Nina Wolf at 717-284-2663 or wolfers@aol.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 easy miles at Conowago Rail Trail outside Elizabethtown. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Safe Harbor & Chestnut Grove, Conestoga, in the Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court. Contact leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5.5 strenous miles at Conowingo. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Octoraro Reservoir, Kirkwood, at the Spruce Grove parking lot and boat launch. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Northwest River Trail, Bainbridge. Starting point is the Bainbridge Boat Launch. Some cars will be shuttled to Falmouth end point to make this a one-way trip. Contact leaders Warren and Nina Wolf at 717-284-2663 or wolfers@aol.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Lancaster County Warbler Walks. Meet at 7 a.m. at one of three areas. The first option is the Pumping Station Road area: Meet at parking lot at Route 322 and Pumping Station Road. Contact leader Bruce Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com. The second option is Chickies Rock County Park: Meet at Breezy View Overlook. Contact leader Roger Stoner at 717-393-9030. The final option is Middle Creek WMA: Meet at Visitor Center parking lot. Contact leader Doug Anderson at 717-203-2482 or douglas.anderson58@yahoo.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Conewago Rec Trail, Elizabethtown, at Olde Trolley Line Park off Beverly Road. Contact leader Vince Pantanella at 717-468-0984 or vpants@icloud.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Noel Dorwart Park, Lancaster, in the Good Drive parking lot. Contact leader Darlene Kershner at 717-319-3138 or darlene.kershner@yahoo.com. Co-leaders are Dan and Sammy Keener. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Bird the Ridge Tour at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County. (This is a tentative date; check the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for updates.) Leader is Jarrod Derr, with Barbara Hunsberger serving as contact via 717- 984-2738 or phunsberger@comcast.net. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Birding in Juniata County. This members-only program is limited to eight participants. Registration is required and varying departure options exist. Contact trip leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net for information. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Susquehannock State Park, Drumore, in the Hawk Point parking lot, which is 0.6 miles past the entrance and close to the overlook. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Co-leader is Tom Amico. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Ferncliff Preserve and Bald Eagle Road, Drumore), at the Preserve on Wildlife Preserve Road. Contact leader Ted Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com. Co-leader is Emily Broich. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.