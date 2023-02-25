The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

SIERRA CLUB-LANCASTER GROUP

The Sierra Club-Lancaster Group has set a "Requests for Proposals" deadline of March 31 to apply for its next round of "green project" grants. Any Lancaster County organization with a project that promotes sustainability, expands environmental awareness and improves green infrastructure is eligible to apply for a grant. The program annually awards grants of up to $500 to charitable, educational or business associations that demonstrate a commitment to the Sierra Club's mission of "exploring, enjoying and protecting the planet" in Lancaster County.

To apply, visit the grant program webpage (http://lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/), which defines the program and provides access, at the bottom of the page, to the online application (http://lancastersierraclub.org/grant-program/grant/).

For additional info about the program, contact Jim Meenan at 717-475-0586 or at jimsmeenan@gmail.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring for all ages: Visit the sugar bush at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park from 1-4 p.m. for interactive demonstrations of the syrup-making process. Drop-in any time during this free event as park naturalists share the history of production, tap sugar maple trees, boil sap in the sugar shack, finish the syrup and make candy. Participants are encouraged to complete this one-of-a-kind experience with a taste of freshly made maple sugar candy. Patterson Farms will be onsite selling syrup and many other maple products. No registration necessary. Groups are encouraged to schedule a private program for a small fee.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold a public trap shoot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4-5 moderate miles at Welsh Mountain. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, sponsors a local BB team, which will use the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. The range will therefore be closed to all shooters during these hours. For information, call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

• Governor Dick Music by the Fireplace Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments. At the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, from 1-4 p.m. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information.

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring for all ages: Visit the sugar bush at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park from 1-4 p.m. for interactive demonstrations of the syrup-making process. Drop-in any time during this free event as park naturalists share the history of production, tap sugar maple trees, boil sap in the sugar shack, finish the syrup and make candy. Participants are encouraged to complete this one-of-a-kind experience with a taste of freshly made maple sugar candy. Patterson Farms will be onsite selling syrup and many other maple products. No registration necessary. Groups are encouraged to schedule a private program for a small fee.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Club meeting at 7 p.m. in the Visitor's Center of Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, 100 Museum Road, Stevens. The night's program, "The State of Pennsylvania's Birds," will feature ornithologist Sean Murphy of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Across the continent, bird populations are declining in almost every habitat. Pennsylvania birds are no exception to the trend. Sean will provide data on bird population changes in Pennsylvania, highlight a few bird species and the actions the PGC is taking to help reverse the trends, and introduce upcoming opportunities to support and help. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting (scheduled for the second Thursday of each month), beginning at 7 p.m. Membership renewals and new memberships are now being accepted for 2023. Go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, come to the meeting or call 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957 for an application. Also, a reminder that the club is sponsoring a local BB team that is using the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. Therefore, the range will be closed to all shooters during these hours.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club is holding a bingo party at Lancaster Farm and Home Center, located at 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. Food will be available before and during the games. A limited amount of tickets remain. Extra game packets are available at the door for anyone holding a ticket. Tickets are available online here or by calling 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has its monthly second Saturday trap shoot open to the public starting at 9 a.m.. A 50-target shoot is $18. Cash prizes. Hot dogs and drinks are available. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Join in a Fitness Hike, a faster-paced, 4- to 6-mile outing. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10 a.m. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 easy miles along the Northwest River Trail. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, sponsors a local BB team, which will use the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. The range will therefore be closed to all shooters during these hours. For information, call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

MONDAY, MARCH 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Licensed bird bander Nat McKelvie will present “Grassland Raptor Conservation at Milton Hershey School, ” a look at barn owls and American Kestrels in the Hershey area. The program, which is free, will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at the society's new location (Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon). Those attending can park in the lot behind the church and should enter the church from the parking lot entrance. For more info go to http://www.qasaudubon.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, sponsors a local BB team, which will use the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. The range will therefore be closed to all shooters during these hours. For information, call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 moderate to strenuous miles at Steinman/Trout Run. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, sponsors a local BB team, which will use the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. The range will therefore be closed to all shooters during these hours. For information, call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 6.2 moderate to strenuous miles in State Game Lands 156 east of Cornwall. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, sponsors a local BB team, which will use the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. The range will therefore be closed to all shooters during these hours. For information, call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting (scheduled for the second Thursday of each month), beginning at 7 p.m. Membership renewals and new memberships are now being accepted for 2023. Go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, come to the meeting or call 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957 for an application. Also, a reminder that the club is sponsoring a local BB team that is using the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. Therefore, the range will be closed to all shooters during these hours.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 strenuous miles at the York County River Hills. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 easy miles at Conewago Trail (out and back). For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 strenuous miles at Conowingo. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.