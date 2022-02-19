The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

• Lancaster County Parks February Phenology: Naturalist Stevie Kitching will lead a program from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Environmental Center on Phenology, which is the study of seasonal natural events like flowers blooming in spring and leaves falling in autumn. Participants, ages 10 and older, will learn and explore to discover why the Earth has seasons and what events to look forward to in the coming weeks as winter thaws into spring. After the presentation, there will be a hike to look for examples of seasonal changes. Come dressed for the weather. Parents may drop off children but must first sign a release waiver. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon, Feb. 18.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, is holding a Block Shoot at its facility from 1-3 p.m. weather permitting. Open to the public, 12-gauge only and club supplies shells. Winners receive cash. Kitchen open from noon to 3 p.m. For further information call either 717-587-6957 or 717-951-6103.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate/strenous miles at Muddy Run. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, FEB. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly club meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring for seniors: Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will guide participants through the sugaring process with the identification of sugar maple trees, tree tapping, sap harvesting, and the extraction of water to produce maple syrup. This program, which is for ages 18 and older, will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at Pavilion No. 11. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather as this program takes place entirely outdoors. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $2 fee by noon, Feb. 22.

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring: Visit the sugar bush at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for interactive demonstrations of the syrup making process. Drop-in any time during this free event as park naturalists share the history of production, tap sugar maple trees, boil sap in the sugar shack, finish the syrup and make candy. Participants are encouraged to complete this one-of-a-kind experience with a taste of freshly made maple sugar candy. Patterson Farms will be onsite selling syrup and many other maple products. Groups are encouraged to schedule a private program for a small fee.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Curious about the sport of orienteering and want to learn what gear you need and how you can get started? The Delaware Valley Orienteering Association will be at Gov. Dick to offer a free beginning orienteering class beginning at 10 a.m. Children and adults are welcome to attend. Participants should meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, for this free program. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring: Visit the sugar bush at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park from 1-4 p.m. for interactive demonstrations of the syrup making process. Drop-in any time during this free event as park naturalists share the history of production, tap sugar maple trees, boil sap in the sugar shack, finish the syrup and make candy. Participants are encouraged to complete this one-of-a-kind experience with a taste of freshly made maple sugar candy. Patterson Farms will be onsite selling syrup and many other maple products. Groups are encouraged to schedule a private program for a small fee.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4-5 moderate miles at Welsh Mountain/Money Rocks. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

• Lancaster County Parks kids maple sugaring: Kids ages 11-17 will learn the steps for making maple syrup and maple candy from 5-6 p.m. Naturalist Ann Strauss will teach identification and tapping of the Sugar Maple tree and the boil-off process over the sugar shack fire. The evening ends with a sample of maple sugar candy for all participants. Participants should meet at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park, 733 Williamson Road, Lancaster, 17602. Parents may drop off children but must first sign a release waiver. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon, Feb. 28.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly club meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A boating safety course will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In Pennsylvania, boating safety certificates are required of anyone who operates a personal water craft. This course will satisfy that requirement and is open to anyone age 10 and older. Choose one date to attend. A fee of $10 must be paid in advance of the course. Send a check to Governor Dick Park, P.O. Box 161, Mount Gretna, PA 17064.For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Middle Creek WMA, Stevens, at Stop No. 1. Contact leader Craig Boyhont at 717-368-5986 or cboyhont@gmail.com. Co-leader is Joe Wolf. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring: Visit the sugar bush at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park from 1-4 p.m. for interactive demonstrations of the syrup making process. Drop-in any time during this free event as park naturalists share the history of production, tap sugar maple trees, boil sap in the sugar shack, finish the syrup and make candy. Participants are encouraged to complete this one-of-a-kind experience with a taste of freshly made maple sugar candy. Patterson Farms will be onsite selling syrup and many other maple products. Groups are encouraged to schedule a private program for a small fee.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, MARCH 7

• Lancaster County Parks start gardening: The end of winter is a great time to plan your garden. At the Environmental Center from 6:30-7:30 p.m., naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will teach what, when, where and how to plant your garden as well as companion and competing plants. Participants, ages 15 and older, will start some seeds in pots made of newspaper that you can plant right in your garden. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon, March 4.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

• Lancaster County Bird Club: This month's club meeting will tentatively be held at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. The featured program is "History and Management of Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area" featuring Lauren and Steve Ferreri of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Woodcock & Waterfowl Meet. Meet at 5 p.m. at Middle Creek WMA, Stevens, in the Visitors Center parking lot. Contact leader John Lahr at 717-284-3497 or johnlahr324@gmail.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 moderate/strenous miles at Steinman Run/Trout Run. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Birding the Susquehanna Meet at Wrightsville. Meet at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the John Wright Restaurant along the Susquehanna River in York County. Contact leader Derek Stoner at 484-723-3348 or derekstoner@hotmail.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly club meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

• Lancaster County Bird Club: This month's club meeting will tentatively be held at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. The tentative featured program is "Managing Pennsylvania’s Black Bear Population" featuring a presenter from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court, Conestoga. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a location to be determined. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Memorial Lake, Lebanon County, in the Middle Road parking lot. Contact leader Jonathan Heller at 717-940-6067 or jonathan.heller@comcast.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Shenk’s Ferry, Conestoga, in the Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court to carpool for this wildflower-centered birding walk. Limited to 15 participants. Contact leaders Warren and Nina Wolf at 717-284-2663 or wolfers@aol.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 easy miles at Conowago Rail Trail outside Elizabethtown. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Safe Harbor & Chestnut Grove, Conestoga, in the Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court. Contact leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5.5 strenous miles at Conowingo. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Octoraro Reservoir, Kirkwood, at the Spruce Grove parking lot and boat launch. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Northwest River Trail, Bainbridge. Starting point is the Bainbridge Boat Launch. Some cars will be shuttled to Falmouth end point to make this a one-way trip. Contact leaders Warren and Nina Wolf at 717-284-2663 or wolfers@aol.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Lancaster County Warbler Walks. Meet at 7 a.m. at one of three areas. The first option is the Pumping Station Road area: Meet at parking lot at Route 322 and Pumping Station Road. Contact leader Bruce Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com. The second option is Chickies Rock County Park: Meet at Breezy View Overlook. Contact leader Roger Stoner at 717-393-9030. The final option is Middle Creek WMA: Meet at Visitor Center parking lot. Contact leader Doug Anderson at 717-203-2482 or douglas.anderson58@yahoo.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Conewago Rec Trail, Elizabethtown, at Olde Trolley Line Park off Beverly Road. Contact leader Vince Pantanella at 717-468-0984 or vpants@icloud.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Noel Dorwart Park, Lancaster, in the Good Drive parking lot. Contact leader Darlene Kershner at 717-319-3138 or darlene.kershner@yahoo.com. Co-leaders are Dan and Sammy Keener. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Bird the Ridge Tour at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County. (This is a tentative date; check the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for updates.) Leader is Jarrod Derr, with Barbara Hunsberger serving as contact via 717- 984-2738 or phunsberger@comcast.net. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Birding in Juniata County. This members-only program is limited to eight participants. Registration is required and varying departure options exist. Contact trip leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net for information. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Susquehannock State Park, Drumore, in the Hawk Point parking lot, which is 0.6 miles past the entrance and close to the overlook. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Co-leader is Tom Amico. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Ferncliff Preserve and Bald Eagle Road, Drumore), at the Preserve on Wildlife Preserve Road. Contact leader Ted Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com. Co-leader is Emily Broich. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.