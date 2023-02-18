The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and Feburary. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Lancaster County Parks: Cabin Fever Hike -- Meet at 244 Wesley Rd., Quarryville, PA, 17566 for the 2-mile hike through the Theodore A. Parker III Natural Area. The trail is rated moderate and does include some steep climbs. Dress appropriately for the weather. Dress appropriately for the weather. The hike, which is for ages 9-and-older, will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Register online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LancasterCountyParks or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon Feb. 17.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: A field trip to the Union Canal Tunnel Park is scheduled for the observation of flora and fauna, including data collecting for the 26th annual “Great Backyard Bird Count.” Meet at 2 p.m. at the park’s 25th Street parking lot. Leader is Fritz Heilman, at 717-273-0487.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring for ages 11-17: Naturalist Ann Strauss reviews the biology, chemistry, and physics behind each step of the process. Together participants make maple sugar and sample their own work. Warm apple cider is provided. Bring a snack if you wish. Parents may drop off children, but must first see Strauss to sign a liability waiver. The class will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pavillion 11. Register online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LancasterCountyParks or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay the $5 fee by noon Feb. 20.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The group’s first program of the year is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Kayli Thomas, Wildlife Biologist at Fort Indian Town Gap, will speak on the history, habitat, and unique ecology of the Regal Fritillary butterfly. Thomas will also describe the efforts of the Bureau of Environmental Management at Fort Indiantown Gap to monitor this species’ population and maintain its habitat. This program, as are all, will be held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman St., Lebanon (near Monument Park). The church has a well-lit parking lot with ample parking located behind the church off of Spruce Street. Please enter the church from the parking lot entrance.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring for all ages: Visit the sugar bush at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for interactive demonstrations of the syrup-making process. Drop-in any time during this free event as park naturalists share the history of production, tap sugar maple trees, boil sap in the sugar shack, finish the syrup and make candy. Participants are encouraged to complete this one-of-a-kind experience with a taste of freshly made maple sugar candy. Patterson Farms will be onsite selling syrup and many other maple products. No registration necessary. Groups are encouraged to schedule a private program for a small fee.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: A field trip to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is scheduled for the public, free of charge. Participants are to register with Craig Boyhont at 717-368-5986 or cboyhont@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Feb. 24. The trip starts at 7 a.m. Waterfowl is the target group of birds, including snow geese and bald eagles. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring for all ages: Visit the sugar bush at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park from 1-4 p.m. for interactive demonstrations of the syrup-making process. Drop-in any time during this free event as park naturalists share the history of production, tap sugar maple trees, boil sap in the sugar shack, finish the syrup and make candy. Participants are encouraged to complete this one-of-a-kind experience with a taste of freshly made maple sugar candy. Patterson Farms will be onsite selling syrup and many other maple products. No registration necessary. Groups are encouraged to schedule a private program for a small fee.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4-5 moderate miles at Welsh Mountain. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

