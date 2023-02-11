The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

• Lancaster County Parks: Cabin Fever Hike -- Hike a 2.5-mile loop from 1-2:30 p.m. at Money Rocks County Park's Cockscomb Trail with naturalist Stevie Kitching. The hike is rated moderate and may be rocky. Dress appropriately for the weather. Meet at 936 Narvon Rd, PA, 17555. Register online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LancasterCountyParks or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon Feb. 10.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and Feburary. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Join in a Fitness Hike, a faster-paced, 4- to 6-mile outing. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10 a.m. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate miles at Chestnut Grove Natural Area. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

• Lancaster County Parks: Troubled waters -- Participants will watch the 2019 documentary "Artifishal." Learn about the dark side of the salmon-hatching industry and its effect on the functionality of wild fish. Naturalist Clarice Doughty will lead a discussion on the topics covered and the current status of events chronicled in the documentary. The event, which is for adults only, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Environmental Center Auditorium. Register online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LancasterCountyParks or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon Feb. 17.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

• Lancaster County Parks: Cabin Fever Hike -- Meet at 244 Wesley Rd., Quarryville, PA, 17566 for the 2-mile hike through the Theodore A. Parker III Natural Area. The trail is rated moderate and does include some steep climbs. Dress appropriately for the weather. Dress appropriately for the weather. The hike, which is for ages 9-and-older, will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Register online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LancasterCountyParks or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon Feb. 17.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and Feburary. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring for ages 11-17: Naturalist Ann Strauss reviews the biology, chemistry, and physics behind each step of the process. Together participants make maple sugar and sample their own work. Warm apple cider is provided. Bring a snack if you wish. Parents may drop off children, but must first see Strauss to sign a liability waiver. The class will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pavillion 11. Register online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LancasterCountyParks or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay the $5 fee by noon Feb. 20.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring for all ages: Visit the sugar bush at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for interactive demonstrations of the syrup-making process. Drop-in any time during this free event as park naturalists share the history of production, tap sugar maple trees, boil sap in the sugar shack, finish the syrup and make candy. Participants are encouraged to complete this one-of-a-kind experience with a taste of freshly made maple sugar candy. Patterson Farms will be onsite selling syrup and many other maple products. No registration necessary. Groups are encouraged to schedule a private program for a small fee.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: A field trip to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is scheduled for the public, free of charge. Participants are to register with Craig Boyhont at 717-368-5986 or cboyhont@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Feb. 24. The trip starts at 7 a.m. Waterfowl is the target group of birds, including snow geese and bald eagles. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring for all ages: Visit the sugar bush at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park from 1-4 p.m. for interactive demonstrations of the syrup-making process. Drop-in any time during this free event as park naturalists share the history of production, tap sugar maple trees, boil sap in the sugar shack, finish the syrup and make candy. Participants are encouraged to complete this one-of-a-kind experience with a taste of freshly made maple sugar candy. Patterson Farms will be onsite selling syrup and many other maple products. No registration necessary. Groups are encouraged to schedule a private program for a small fee.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Sunday in January and Feburary. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4-5 moderate miles at Welsh Mountain. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, MARCH. 5

• Lancaster County Parks maple sugaring for all ages: Visit the sugar bush at Pavilion No. 11 in Central Park from 1-4 p.m. for interactive demonstrations of the syrup-making process. Drop-in any time during this free event as park naturalists share the history of production, tap sugar maple trees, boil sap in the sugar shack, finish the syrup and make candy. Participants are encouraged to complete this one-of-a-kind experience with a taste of freshly made maple sugar candy. Patterson Farms will be onsite selling syrup and many other maple products. No registration necessary. Groups are encouraged to schedule a private program for a small fee.