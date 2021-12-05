The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

LANCASTER COUNTY BIRD CLUB

• Normal schedule has resumed: For 2021-22, field trips have recently resumed. Also, club meetings will be held monthly on the second Thursday, September through April, at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. They are open to the public free of charge. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for further information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Join the seasonal "Christmas Music by the Fire Bluegrass Jam" from 1-4 p.m. Pickers wanting to join in are welcome to bring their own instruments. Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 somewhat strenuous miles in the Chestnut Grove Natural Area. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

• Lancaster County Parks full moon scavenger hunt: Participants will have free range of the woods and fields surrounding the Environmental Center from 6:30-7:30 p.m. as they attempt to find all items on the scavenger hunt list provided by naturalist Ann Strauss in the light provided by the full moon. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3 fee by noon on Dec. 8.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: This month's club meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. The featured program is "The Ecology and Habitat Management of Young Forest and Shrubland Birds in Pennsylvania," including three separate talks with experts followed by a panel-style Q&A session. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The club officers for 2022 will be elected. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A Christmas Scavenger Hike is set for a 1 p.m. start at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. Open to all ages, cost is $2 per person. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for the Towers Hike of 5.5 moderate miles in State Game Lands 156. Includes one big hill at the end. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Parks hibernating animals discussion: Naturalist Carter Johnson will lead a group discussion from 1-2:30 p.m. on hibernating animals both big and small, how they stay warm, and where they hide. Be sure to dress appropriately for this short hike and lesson all about hibernation at the Environmental Center. Go online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the fee ($3 child, $1 adult) by noon, Dec. 10

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

• Lancaster County Parks holiday paper making: Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel will provide materials for everyone to create unique papers. Participating artists are welcome to bring additional materials like dried flowers, seeds, and favorite cookie cutters. Dress for a potentially messy craft. A session will be held from 10-11 a.m. and another from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Both will be at the Environmental Center. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $3.50 fee by noon on Dec. 15.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

• Lancaster County Parks GPS scavenger hunt: Naturalist Ann Strauss will teach how to use handheld GPS units. Participants can then discover on their own a set of predetermined scavenger hunt points with the help of the technology. Met at the Environmental Center's forebay and dress for outdoor activity. The event will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Go online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $4 fee by noon on Dec. 16.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The "Christmas Bird Count 4 Kids (and adults)" is set for 9-11 a.m. John Lahr (717-284-3497 or johnlahr324@gmail.com) is coordinator of this CBC designed to introduce young people to winter birding and nature at Lancaster County Central Park. Any adults without children are also encouraged to join the group. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: QAS will host the 42nd Annual Christmas Bird Count. This event includes walking and driving to count birds within prescribed area. If interested, call Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487.

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 easy miles along the Lancaster Junction Rail Trail. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The "SoLanCo Christmas Bird Count" is set as an all-day event. All levels of birding experience are welcome. Contact soordinator Robert Schutsky (717-548-3303 or info@birdtreks.com) with questions or to volunteer. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

MONDAY, DEC. 20

• Lancaster County Parks build a birdhouse: Naturalist Lisa J Sanchez will provide materials and advice as participants build bird houses to attract wildlife to their homes or gift them to brighten someone else’s backyard. Learn about cavity nesting birds that may call your box home including local bluebirds who, even in the winter months, will roost with each other in the box to stay warm. The class will be 6-7:30 p.m. in the pavilion. Go online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay ($10 per box, $3 per person) by noon on Dec. 17.

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

• Lancaster County Parks Winter Solstice around the World: Join naturalist Stevie Kitching to learn why the winter solstice is celebrated by many different religions and cultures around the world. After the presentation, join a campfire to relax and enjoy some hot chocolate. Dress for the weather and bring a lawn chair if you plan to stay for the campfire. The event will begin at the Environmental Center and last from 6-8 p.m. Go online at lancastercountyparks.org or call (717) 295-2055 to register and prepay the $4 fee by noon on Dec. 20.

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The "Lititz Christmas Bird Count" is set as an all-day event. All levels of birding experience are welcome. Contact coordinator Ted Nichols II (717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com) with questions or to volunteer. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The "Lancaster Christmas Bird Count" is set as an all-day event. All levels of birding experience are welcome. Contact Roger Stoner (717-393-9030) with questions or to volunteer. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, JAN. 9, 2022

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The club officers for 2022 will be elected. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-587-6957.

SUNDAY, JAN. 16, 2022

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, JAN. 23, 2022

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, JAN. 30, 2022

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.