SCHOLARSHIP

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The club, to promote or develop an interest or leadership in natural history and the environment, with a preference given to the field of ornithology, is offering the annual Harold B. Morrin $1,000 Scholarship for one youth (age 12-18) and one adult. The application deadline is Dec. 31, with a decision to be made within 30 days. Specific information about the scholarship as well as the application can be found online at www.lancasterbirdclub.org under the About Us tab. Suggested activities and projects are included on the website. Examples include participation in a nature camp sponsored by such groups as the Audubon Society, the American Birding Association and local organizations, as well as projects or courses for scouts, college students, interns, teachers and others. The scholarship is a $1,000 maximum per person. The late Mr. Morrin was very active in the LCBC and known nationally and abroad as an avid birder and habitat conservationist. He was a mentor to many young birders and was generous with his time and knowledge in helping birders of all ages and abilities. Any questions on the scholarship application process can be directed to: inquiry@lancasterbirdclub.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Club meeting at the Farm & Home Center, at 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, at 7 p.m. Featuring the program "Hummingbirds: Jewels of the Air." Sandy Lockerman, a federally licensed bird bander, will discuss the intriguing world of hummingbirds. She will explore with you some of their unique adaptations and migration mysteries. In addition to her ongoing ruby-throat project, she will update you on the documentation efforts being made of western hummingbirds in Pennsylvania. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has its monthly second Saturday trap shoot open to the public starting at 9 a.m.. A 50-target shoot is $18. Cash prizes. Hot dogs and drinks are available. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate/strenuous miles with one climb at Safe Harbor. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold a ham block shoot from 1-3 p.m., weather permitting. Winners receive Kunzler boneless hams, just in time for Christmas. Open to the public. 12-guage only, club supplies shells. For questions, call 717-587-6957.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

• Cocalico Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 585 Sportsman Road, off Route 897 between Blainsport and Kleinfeltersville, will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. It is open to members and guests. For information or a new member application, go online at cocalicosportsmen.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Open to all members, the group's Christmas Social gathering will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by a program at 7 p.m. Members will share their favorite slides and digital photos with the group. As this is the holiday social, please bring a plate of treats to share. For more information go to online at qasaudubon.org. The program will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman St., Lebanon (near Monument Park). The church has a well-lit parking lot with ample parking located behind the church off Spruce Street. Enter the church from the parking lot entrance.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: In the club's Lititz Christmas Bird Count, Ted Nichols II will be the coordinator. Contact him at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com to volunteer and receive instructions and assignments. All birders are welcome and newcomers will be pared with experienced volunteers. Birders are also welcome to do a feeder watch count, but must contact Nichols to make sure your property is within the count circle and to receive instructions.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: The 43rd annual Christmas Bird Count will be held. Event includes walking and driving to count birds within prescribed area. Contact field trip leader Fritz Heilman at 717-273-0487. For other information or possible updates, check the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles in Noel Dorwart and Long's Parks. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: In the club's Solanco Christmas Bird Count, Derek Stoner will be the coordinator. Contact him at 484-723-3348 or derekstoner@hotmail.com to volunteer and receive instructions and assignments. All birders are welcome and newcomers will be pared with experienced volunteers. Birders are also welcome to do a feeder watch count, but must contact Stoner to make sure your property is within the count circle and to receive instructions.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, JAN. 1

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Kick off the new year with a winter bird walk. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center parking lot next to LVRT. Contact field trip leader Jim Fiorentino at 717-269-0675. For other information or possible updates, check the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has its monthly second Saturday trap shoot open to the public starting at 9 a.m.. A 50-target shoot is $18. Cash prizes. Hot dogs and drinks are available. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, JAN. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. It will also hold its monthly club meeting, set for the third Wednesday of each month, beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on either event or more, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4-7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Kayli Thomas will present the program “Regal Fritillary Butterfly.” Thomas, a wildlife biologist at Fort Indian Town Gap, will speak on the history, habitat, and unique ecology of the Regal Fritillary butterfly. She will also describe the efforts of the Bureau of Environmental Management at Fort Indiantown Gap to monitor this species population and maintain its habitat.​ Programs start at 7 p.m., are suitable for all ages, and are open to the public with no registration or fee. For more information go to online at qasaudubon.org. The program will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman St., Lebanon (near Monument Park). The church has a well-lit parking lot with ample parking located behind the church off Spruce Street. Enter the church from the parking lot entrance.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Trip to Barnegat Lighthouse and Brigantine NWR. This is an all-day, weather-permitting trip limited to eight people. Contact field trip leader Jim Fiorentino at 717-269-0675. For other information or possible updates, check the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.