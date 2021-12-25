The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

LANCASTER COUNTY BIRD CLUB

• Normal schedule has resumed: For 2021-22, field trips have recently resumed. Also, club meetings will be held monthly on the second Thursday, September through April, at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. They are open to the public free of charge. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for further information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, DEC. 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The "Lititz Christmas Bird Count" is set as an all-day event. All levels of birding experience are welcome. Contact coordinator Ted Nichols II (717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com) with questions or to volunteer. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

• Lancaster County Parks Gotta Catch ‘Em All Insects: Pokémon, the phenomenon that swept the nation in 1996, are still a familiar sight to see. The imaginary creatures are not so imaginary if you take a closer look. Spend the morning with Naturalist Rachel Albright at the Environmental Center auditorium designing your very own set of four insect playing cards inspired by our Lancaster County six-legged friends. Go online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay the fee ($4 per child, $1 for adults) by noon on Dec. 27.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

• Lancaster County Parks Exploring Evergreens: Naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will lead a walk from the Environmental Center from 10-11 a.m. to learn about evergreens growing in the wild. Observe the stature, smell cones, and learn about the uniqueness of many evergreen species in our local environment. Dress appropriately for outdoor activity. Go online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay the $2 fee by noon on Dec. 28.

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 1, 2022

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Join in the First Day Hike, beginning at 11 a.m. Start off the New Year with fresh air, exercise, and the companionship of other hikers. There will be two groups hiking simultaneously, a faster and a slower hike. Group size is limited, so register for the group you prefer to hike with. Trails are rocky and hilly. Bring water and a snack. Meet at the Environmental Center, located at 3283 Pinch Road, in Mount Gretna. To register or for more information, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society Winter Bird Walk: Meet at 10 a.m. at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center parking lot next to the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail. Contact Jim Fiorentino (717-269-0675) for more info.

SUNDAY, JAN. 2

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The "Lancaster Christmas Bird Count" is set as an all-day event. All levels of birding experience are welcome. Contact Roger Stoner (717-393-9030) with questions or to volunteer. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

• Lancaster County Parks Hydro cars: Learn how to harness the power of hydrogen. Naturalist Ann Strauss leads young scientists (ages 11-17) in the assembly and propulsion of Hydro Car kits. The activity teaches how to come up solutions to modern problems by extracting hydrogen from water to fuel the device. Parents must sign a release waiver before dropping off their children. Go online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay the $4 fee by noon on Jan. 3.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

• Lancaster County Bird Club: This month's club meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. The featured program is "Update on Lancaster Conservancy & Falmouth Forest Garden" featuring Brandon Tennis of the Lancaster Conservancy. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The club officers for 2022 will be elected. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org or call 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 10 a.m. at Riverfront Park, Marietta, in the main parking lot near the pavilion and boat launch off Vinegar Ferry Road. Contact leader Emily Broich at 717-333-9146 or emilybroich@gmail.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

• Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association: The group is sponsoring its 65th annual gun show on Jan. 29-30. It is in a new location for 2022, the Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville. Saturday's show hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Donation is $5. More than one hundred tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. For information, call 717-368-4653.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Barnegat Lighthouse & Brigantine National Wildlife Refuge. This all-day weather permitting trip is limited to eight people. Contact Jim Fiorentino (717-269-0675) for more info.

SUNDAY, JAN. 30

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association: The group is sponsoring its 65th annual gun show on Jan. 29-30. It is in a new location for 2022, the Solanco Fairgrounds, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville. Sunday's show hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Donation is $5. More than one hundred tables. Modern and antique guns, muzzle loaders, black powder items, knives, collectibles, books and accessories. For information, call 717-368-4653.

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 6

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

• Lancaster County Bird Club: This month's club meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. The featured program is "Sparrows Simplified" featuring Dr. Mike Moore of the University of Delaware. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 13

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society Union Canal Tunnel Park walk: The hike will be for the observation of flora and fauna (including data collecting for the 25th annual “Great Backyard Bird Count”). Meet at 2 p.m. at the park’s 25th Street parking lot. For more info contact Fritz Heilman (717-273-0487).

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each winter Sunday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area: Meet at 10 a.m. in the visitor center parking lot. The day will be spent observing snow geese and other migrating birds. Contact Jim Fiorentino (717-269-0675) for more info.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Middle Creek WMA, Stevens, at Stop No. 1. Contact leader Craig Boyhont at 717-368-5986 or cboyhont@gmail.com. Co-leader is Joe Wolf. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

• Lancaster County Bird Club: This month's club meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. The featured program is "History and Management of Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area" featuring Lauren and Steve Ferreri of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Woodcock & Waterfowl Meet. Meet at 5 p.m. at Middle Creek WMA, Stevens, in the Visitors Center parking lot. Contact leader John Lahr at 717-284-3497 or johnlahr324@gmail.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Birding the Susquehanna Meet at Wrightsville. Meet at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the John Wright Restaurant along the Susquehanna River in York County. Contact leader Derek Stoner at 484-723-3348 or derekstoner@hotmail.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

• Lancaster County Bird Club: This month's club meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. The tentative featured program is "Managing Pennsylvania’s Black Bear Population" featuring a presenter from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court, Conestoga. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Memorial Lake, Lebanon County, in the Middle Road parking lot. Contact leader Jonathan Heller at 717-940-6067 or jonathan.heller@comcast.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Shenk’s Ferry, Conestoga, in the Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court to carpool for this wildflower-centered birding walk. Limited to 15 participants. Contact leaders Warren and Nina Wolf at 717-284-2663 or wolfers@aol.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Safe Harbor & Chestnut Grove, Conestoga, in the Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court. Contact leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Octoraro Reservoir, Kirkwood, at the Spruce Grove parking lot and boat launch. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Northwest River Trail, Bainbridge. Starting point is the Bainbridge Boat Launch. Some cars will be shuttled to Falmouth end point to make this a one-way trip. Contact leaders Warren and Nina Wolf at 717-284-2663 or wolfers@aol.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Lancaster County Warbler Walks. Meet at 7 a.m. at one of three areas. The first option is the Pumping Station Road area: Meet at parking lot at Route 322 and Pumping Station Road. Contact leader Bruce Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com. The second option is Chickies Rock County Park: Meet at Breezy View Overlook. Contact leader Roger Stoner at 717-393-9030. The final option is Middle Creek WMA: Meet at Visitor Center parking lot. Contact leader Doug Anderson at 717-203-2482 or douglas.anderson58@yahoo.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Conewago Rec Trail, Elizabethtown, at Olde Trolley Line Park off Beverly Road. Contact leader Vince Pantanella at 717-468-0984 or vpants@icloud.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Noel Dorwart Park, Lancaster, in the Good Drive parking lot. Contact leader Darlene Kershner at 717-319-3138 or darlene.kershner@yahoo.com. Co-leaders are Dan and Sammy Keener. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Bird the Ridge Tour at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County. (This is a tentative date; check the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for updates.) Leader is Jarrod Derr, with Barbara Hunsberger serving as contact via 717- 984-2738 or phunsberger@comcast.net. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Birding in Juniata County. This members-only program is limited to eight participants. Registration is required and varying departure options exist. Contact trip leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net for information. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Susquehannock State Park, Drumore, in the Hawk Point parking lot, which is 0.6 miles past the entrance and close to the overlook. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Co-leader is Tom Amico. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Ferncliff Preserve and Bald Eagle Road, Drumore), at the Preserve on Wildlife Preserve Road. Contact leader Ted Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com. Co-leader is Emily Broich. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.