The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

SCHOLARSHIP

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The club, to promote or develop an interest or leadership in natural history and the environment, with a preference given to the field of ornithology, is offering the annual Harold B. Morrin $1,000 Scholarship for one youth (age 12-18) and one adult. The application deadline is Dec. 31, with a decision to be made within 30 days. Specific information about the scholarship as well as the application can be found online at www.lancasterbirdclub.org under the About Us tab. Suggested activities and projects are included on the website. Examples include participation in a nature camp sponsored by such groups as the Audubon Society, the American Birding Association and local organizations, as well as projects or courses for scouts, college students, interns, teachers and others. The scholarship is a $1,000 maximum per person. The late Mr. Morrin was very active in the LCBC and known nationally and abroad as an avid birder and habitat conservationist. He was a mentor to many young birders and was generous with his time and knowledge in helping birders of all ages and abilities. Any questions on the scholarship application process can be directed to: inquiry@lancasterbirdclub.org.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 4.5 easy miles in Noel Dorwart and Long's Parks. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: In the club's Solanco Christmas Bird Count, Derek Stoner will be the coordinator. Contact him at 484-723-3348 or derekstoner@hotmail.com to volunteer and receive instructions and assignments. All birders are welcome and newcomers will be pared with experienced volunteers. Birders are also welcome to do a feeder watch count, but must contact Stoner to make sure your property is within the count circle and to receive instructions.

• Gentlemen Motorcycle Club: The club, at 937 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, is having a block shoot. Signups start at noon, shoot starts at 1 p.m. Must be at least 12 years old to enter. For more information call Dave at 717-598-3127.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

SUNDAY, JAN. 1

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: First Day Hike. Start the new year with a hike of 4-5 miles. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10 a.m. The event is free but registration is required. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com. Leave a name and phone number in case the hike is canceled.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Kick off the new year with a winter bird walk. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center parking lot next to LVRT. Contact field trip leader Jim Fiorentino at 717-269-0675. For other information or possible updates, check the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Fitness Hike. Did you make a New Year's resolution to get in shape and maybe lose a few pounds? Let us help with a brisk hike of 4-6 miles, sure to get your heart pumping and your leg muscles working hard. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10 a.m. The event is free but registration is required. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com. Leave a name and phone number in case the hike is canceled.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Club meeting at the Farm & Home Center, at 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, at 7 p.m. Featuring the program "Bird Families of the World: A Quick & Dirty Primer." George Armistead, who leads birding and wildlife tours for Hillstar Nature, will give a closer look at a bird's family which provides us better context and a deeper understanding of a bird's distinctiveness and uniqueness. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has its monthly second Saturday trap shoot open to the public starting at 9 a.m.. A 50-target shoot is $18. Cash prizes. Hot dogs and drinks are available. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, JAN. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Emily Broich will lead a field trip to Riverfront Park (north of Marietta). Meet at 10 a.m. at the park's main parking lot near the pavilion and boat launch off Vinegar Ferry Road. Dress warmly to scan the river for mergansers and winter waterfowl. We will walk a short distance to look for other winter visitors among the trees including Ruby and Golden-crowned Kinglets, Brown Creeper, and Yellow-bellied Sapsucker. Appalachian Audubon will join us for this trip. Co-leader is Laura Kemmick. Due to the chance of winter weather and possible cancellation, contact Broich at 717-333-9146 or emilybroich@gmail.com to register by 6 p.m. Jan. 20. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Kayli Thomas will present the program “Regal Fritillary Butterfly.” Thomas, a wildlife biologist at Fort Indian Town Gap, will speak on the history, habitat, and unique ecology of the Regal Fritillary butterfly. She will also describe the efforts of the Bureau of Environmental Management at Fort Indiantown Gap to monitor this species population and maintain its habitat.​ Programs start at 7 p.m., are suitable for all ages, and are open to the public with no registration or fee. For more information go to online at qasaudubon.org. The program will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman St., Lebanon (near Monument Park). The church has a well-lit parking lot with ample parking located behind the church off Spruce Street. Enter the church from the parking lot entrance.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Roger Stoner will lead a field trip to Safe Harbor Dam and Observation Road for beginner birders or for individuals who would like to experience birding for the first time. Roger will lend binoculars to those who need them. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Safe Harbor Dam parking lot. Target species include waterfowl, Bald Eagles, other raptors, and winter migrants. Contact Stoner at 717-393-9030 to register by 6 p.m. Jan. 27. Visit the club's website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Trip to Barnegat Lighthouse and Brigantine NWR. This is an all-day, weather-permitting trip limited to eight people. Contact field trip leader Jim Fiorentino at 717-269-0675. For other information or possible updates, check the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

• MIDDLE CREEK WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA: The Great Hiking Trails of Pennsylvania -- Learn about the Commonwealth's amazing estate of long-distance hiking trails. From nationally designated trails like the Appalachian and North Country, to lesser known but more remote trails like the Chuck Keiper and Donut Hole. Take a virtual tour of them with the statewide organization that advocates for their responsible use, care, and protection. The event is free and begins at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the visitors center (100 Museum Road, Stevens, 17578). For more info, call 717-733-1512 or 1-833-PCG-WILD or go to middlecreek@pa.gov online.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

• MIDDLE CREEK WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA: Archery is for Everyone -- Archers come in all shapes, sizes, ages, and abilities and is not just for hunters. Join us on the new Middle Creek archery range where you will learn the basics of equipment and shooting techniques. The event is free and begins at 1 p.m. at the Willow Point Archery Range located in Clay Township on the east side of Kleinfeltersville Road, adjacent to the Willow Point parking lot. For more info, call 717-733-1512 or 1-833-PCG-WILD or go to middlecreek@pa.gov online.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.