Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

CAMP ACRES

• Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation is completing its 2022 Kids Summer Camp series. Each class is held outdoors from 2-4 p.m. and designed for children (ages 5-12) to use their senses to figure things out. Grow As We Go, set for Aug. 21, is the final summer program. For information, Acorn Acres is at P.O. Box 201, Millersville, PA, 17551. Contact the group by phone at 717-327-4811, or by email at info@AcornAcresWR.com.

FIREARMS SAFETY

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The organization will conduct firearm safety training, offering a Basic Pistol Course on Sept. 11 and Oct. 9. All courses are conducted by NRA certified instructors. Due to the nature of these programs, class size is limited to eight participants. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. All K-12 educational staff will receive an 80% discount on these firearm courses.The Basic Pistol Course is designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions and registration information.

MIDDLE CREEK WILDLIFE ART SHOW

• The Middle Creek Wildlife Art Show will return this year from Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitors Center, 100 Museum Road, Stevens. The show features hundreds of original paintings and fine-art prints from 25 of the best-known wildlife artists in the state. The show is free, and the hours are: 1-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The show is returning after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions and building renovations. An original elk print by featured artist Sheree Daugherty will be raffled off, as will 2022 Working Together for Wildlife and Pennsylvania Duck Stamp prints. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit The Wildlands Preservation Fund land acquisition program. The Pennsylvania Game Commission Operation Game Thief Trailer will be on site, as will other Game Commission staff to answer questions. Food will be available for purchase. For information, call 717-733-1512 or email middlecreek@pa.gov.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Music on the Porch Bluegrass Jam, pickers are welcome. Bring your instruments. Free event at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, from 1-4 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Will be held inside if it rains. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderately strenuous miles at Susquehannock State Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Lancaster County Parks: “A Walk in the Native Wildflower Meadow” is a nature hike for all ages set for 1-2:30 p.m. in Muhlenberg Meadow. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a walk to take a closer look at the creepy crawlies, the beautiful fliers, and the lush variety of flowers that are around us. Fee is $3 per person. Register online or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay by noon Aug. 9.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

• Lancaster County Parks: “Full Moon Walk: The Corn Moon” is a nature hike for all ages set for 8:30-9:30 p.m. at 548 Golf Road, Lancaster. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez for a walk under the full Corn Moon along a corn field, a creek and the native wildflower meadow. Fee is $2 per person. Register online or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay by noon Aug. 10.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, AUG. 12

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Story Forest -- Ssssnake story time and a craft for children of all ages. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10:30 a.m. The event is $5 per child, members children are free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Lancaster County Parks: Edible insects -- August is a great month to see, listen to, and eat insects. At Pavilion No. 11 from 10-11:30 a.m., naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will teach about edible and inedible insects while exploring a variety of habitats. Crickets and mealworms will then be cooked for everyone for lunch. Fee is $4 per person. Register online or call 717-295-2055 to register and prepay by noon Aug. 11.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Nature Journaling Walk --Nature journaling is about observing and really seeing and learning. There will be a short walk to make a unique collection on journal pages. Bring your own journal. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 2 p.m. The event is $5, members are free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Fitness hike -- A 4- 6-mile fast-paced hike will begin at 8 a.m. Bring water and meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 2 p.m. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a site to be determined. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly membership meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club's monthy membership meeting will be held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at 2897 Greystone Road, East Petersburg. Open to all members, new applicants, and guests. As the weather permits, meetings are held in the parking lot. For more information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Story Forest -- Story time about squirrels and activities and a craft for children of all ages. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10:30 a.m. The event is $5 per child, members children are free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Golden Eagle Hikers (over age 50) are invited for a two- to three-mile hike at a slower pace beginning at 1:30 p.m. Wear sturdy shoes. There are rocks and hills. Bring water for the hike, which is free. Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Rd. in Mount Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 6.2 moderately strenuous miles in SGL 156 at the State Game Lands East of Cornwall. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 28

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 5 moderate to strenuous miles with hills and water crossings at Susquehannock State Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.