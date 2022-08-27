Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

FIREARMS SAFETY

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The organization will conduct firearm safety training, offering a Basic Pistol Course on Sept. 11 and Oct. 9. All courses are conducted by NRA certified instructors. Due to the nature of these programs, class size is limited to eight participants. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. All K-12 educational staff will receive an 80% discount on these firearm courses. The Basic Pistol Course is designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions and registration information.

QUITTAPAHILLA AUDUBON SOCIETY

• Monthly programs restarting: Beginning in September, the club will resume offerings; however, the location is changing. Programs will now be held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon, near Monument Park. The church has a well-lit parking lot with ample spaces behind the church off Spruce Street. Enter the church from the parking lot entrance. The programs start at 7 p.m. and are suitable for all ages. Programs and field trips are to be offered most months and are all open to the public, with no registration or fee. For information and updates, visit the QAS website at qasaudubon.org.

SUNDAY, AUG. 28

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 5 moderate to strenuous miles with hills and water crossings at Susquehannock State Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Chestnut Grove Natural Area, south of Washington Boro, in the preserve's main parking area. CGNA is an ideal place to view wildlife and observe nature due to habitat diversity, which includes stream corridors, wetlands, open water, grasslands and forested uplands, as well as its location along the Susquehanna River migratory corridor. Target species for this trip are early migrating raptors and shorebirds, songbirds and grassland birds. Snacks, water, sunscreen and insect repellent are recommended. Contact Larry at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net by 6 p.m. the day before for questions or to register for the trip. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 4

• Governor Dick Music on the Porch Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments and a lawn chair. At the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, from 1-4 p.m. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The program “Paws, Claws, Scales and Tails,” will be held at 7 p.m. at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. This first club meeting of the year will feature the group's yearly family friendly (all ages) event, and ZooAmerica will present a program with live animals that helps participants learn about the adaptations animals use for survival in the wild, including defense, foraging, eating, swimming and escaping predators. A short business meeting will precede the program. The public is invited to attend free of charge and may call 717-984-2738 or 717-725-2717 for more information. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. Applications for membership are now available for 2023 by going online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, calling 717-665- 7729 or picking one up at a club activity.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Story Forest children's story time and craft to learn about butterflies. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10:30 a.m. The event is $5 per child, members' children are free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Moonlight hike; experience the park's trails at night, when the forest sounds and smells different. Wear sturdy shoes, and bring water and a flashlight. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 8:30 p.m. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Ted Nichols II will lead two field trips to Middle Creek WMA in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Middle Creek’s Outdoor Explorer Series. Meet at the visitor center parking area at 7:30 a.m. and/or 1 p.m. Individuals can take part in both trips. Be prepared for ticks. The emphasis of this trip is to look for early fall migrants that could include warblers, flycatchers, thrushes, shorebirds, and hopefully a surprise or two along the way. There will be a lunch break of 60-90 minutes between trips, so participants looking to do both offerings can enjoy lunch nearby. Bring snacks, drinks and dress for the weather. Contact Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com by 6 p.m. the day before for questions or to register. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Bruce Carl will lead a field trip to Pumping Station Road outside Brickerville. Meet at 7 a.m. at the gravel parking lot at the intersection of Route 322 and Pumping Station Road. Located in the Furnace Hills in northern Lancaster County, Pumping Station Road works its way along the Hammer Creek through SGL 156. Pumping Station Road is one of the more popular spots for warblers and fall migrants in Lancaster County. Regular hiking shoes/boots will be fine for this trip as most of the walking will be on mostly level gravel/grass covered roads. Total walking distance is about 2 miles. Contact Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com by 6 p.m. the day before for questions or to register. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Fitness hike; join a faster-paced hike to challenge your fitness level. Bring water and wear shoes suited to rocky, hilly trails. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10 a.m. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28

• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Photographer Fred Habegger will present “Morning has Broken, ” a look at time-lapse videos and clips from morning scenes near his home and animal sightings along waterways. The program, which is free, will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at the society's new location (Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon). Those attending can park in the lot behind the church and should enter the church from the parking lot entrance. For more info go to http://www.qasaudubon.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.