The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

BASIC PISTOL COURSE

The Conewago Rod and Gun Club will conduct a Basic Pistol Course on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the organization’s clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road Elizabethtown.

Designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, the eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructors. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. Fees for the course are $110 for club members and $130 for non-members. The fee covers course materials and instruction. Class size is limited to eight participants.

To register, send a check in the appropriate amount, payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club, to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Be sure to note on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include class date, student name and email address. Email training@conewagogunclub.org for more information.

LANCASTER COUNTY BIRD CLUB

• Normal schedule to resume in September: For 2021-22, field trips are scheduled to resume in September. Also, club meetings will be held monthly, September through April, at 7 p.m. at the Farm & Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. They are open to the public free of charge. Dates and programs are listed inside. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for further information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, AUG. 22

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 5 moderate to strenuous miles along Fishing Creek in southern Lancaster County. Includes five short, but steep hills and six creek crossings. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Parks full moon walk: Naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez will lead a meadow walk under a full moon from 8-9:30 p.m., while listening to the sounds of nature. Participants should meet at the Muhlenberg Meadow parking lot located at 548 Golf Road, Lancaster 17602. Those interested should register online or call (717) 295-2055 to prepay by noon on Friday, Aug. 20. The cost is $2 per person.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold a 40-target 3-D benefit shoot in conjunction with Paradise Archers, a local chapter of Christian Bowhunters. Set for 7 a.m.-1 p.m., the cost is $10. Breakfast and lunch will be served, and there is an optional chapel service set for 7:45 a.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster Conservancy: The program "Take a Hike at Trout Run" invites participants in this 6 p.m. event to join Keith Williams, naturalist and the Conservancy’s Community Engagement Coordinator, for a hike focusing on the Trout Run/Climbers Run watershed, while looking for and identifying aquatic life. For information or to register, go online at lancasterconservancy.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

• Lancaster County Parks deep forest mindfulness: Naturalist Mary Ann Schlegelwill lead a 90-minute mindful walk from 10-11:30 a.m. through the forest at the Ted Parker Natural Area that will include an introduction to deep listening. Meet at the streamside lower parking lot located at 244 Wesley Road, Quarryville, 17566. Those interested (participants must be 13 or older) should register online or call (717) 295-2055 to prepay by noon on Friday, Aug. 27. The cost is $3 per person.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: "Let's Draw Bugs!," a nature journaling program for kids, will begin at 11 a.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Participants, who should bring their own journal, will learn about insects and nature journaling. There is a fee. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, AUG. 29

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5-6 moderate miles at Middle Creek. Participants should socially distance and take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold a club meeting, set for the first Wednesday of each month (second Wednesday in December), beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold a .22 Fun Shoot starting at 6 p.m. and ending at dusk. Open to the public, shooters must supply a working, safe 22-caliber rifle and ammo, as well as eye and ear protection. A safety meeting will be held for all prior to the shoot. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org or contact Ralph Carruthers at 717-629-5082.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, Sept. 5

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Bring a lawn chair to enjoy a "Music on the Porch" bluegrass jam. Pickers wanting to join in the music making are welcome. Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Rd. in Mt. Gretna. For questions, e-mail governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

Susquehanna Riverlands Peddlin, Paddlin and Ploddin happy hour: Mingle with folks to share ideas and opportunities for both the visitors and users of the numerous miles of hiking, biking and water trails in the Susquehanna Riverlands. The event, which is free and includes free pizza and a cash bar, will be held from 5-7 p.m. on the lawn of John Wright restaurant. Register at lancasterconservancy.org/events/.

5pm - 7pm

The Lawn at John Wright Resturant

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold a 50-target trap shoot from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $18. Hot dogs and drinks will be available. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold a 40-target 3-D shoot in conjunction with Paradise Archers, a local chapter of Christian Bowhunters. Set for 7 a.m.-1 p.m., the cost is $10. Breakfast and lunch will be served. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the third Monday of each month, starting at 7:30 p.m.. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold a .22 Fun Shoot starting at 6 p.m. and ending at dusk. Open to the public, shooters must supply a working, safe 22-caliber rifle and ammo, as well as eye and ear protection. A safety meeting will be held for all prior to the shoot. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org or contact Ralph Carruthers at 717-629-5082.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold a club meeting, set for the first Wednesday of each month (second Wednesday in December), beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold a 50-target trap shoot from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $18. Hot dogs and drinks will be available. For information, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

MONDAY, OCT. 18

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the third Monday of each month, starting at 7:30 p.m.. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. For information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, OCT. 27

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.