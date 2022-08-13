Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

CAMP ACRES

• Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation is completing its 2022 Kids Summer Camp series. Each class is held outdoors from 2-4 p.m. and designed for children (ages 5-12) to use their senses to figure things out. Grow As We Go, set for Aug. 21, is the final summer program. For information, Acorn Acres is at P.O. Box 201, Millersville, PA, 17551. Contact the group by phone at 717-327-4811, or by email at info@AcornAcresWR.com.

FIREARMS SAFETY

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The organization will conduct firearm safety training, offering a Basic Pistol Course on Sept. 11 and Oct. 9. All courses are conducted by NRA certified instructors. Due to the nature of these programs, class size is limited to eight participants. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. All K-12 educational staff will receive an 80% discount on these firearm courses. The Basic Pistol Course is designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions and registration information.

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Fitness hike -- A 4- 6-mile fast-paced hike will begin at 8 a.m. Bring water and meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 2 p.m. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike at a site to be determined. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly membership meeting from 7:30-8:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, AUG. 18

• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: The club's monthy membership meeting will be held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at 2897 Greystone Road, East Petersburg. Open to all members, new applicants, and guests. As the weather permits, meetings are held in the parking lot. For more information, go online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Story Forest -- Story time about squirrels and activities and a craft for children of all ages. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10:30 a.m. The event is $5 per child, members children are free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 21

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Golden Eagle Hikers (over age 50) are invited for a two- to three-mile hike at a slower pace beginning at 1:30 p.m. Wear sturdy shoes. There are rocks and hills. Bring water for the hike, which is free. Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Rd. in Mount Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 6.2 moderately strenuous miles in SGL 156 at the State Game Lands East of Cornwall. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, AUG. 25

• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Insect safari for all ages -- Participants will see how many different kinds of bugs and other mini beasts they can find in the meadow and in the forest. They will also learn why bugs are good for the environment? The program, which is free, begins at 1 p.m. Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Rd. in Mount Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

SUNDAY, AUG. 28

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of more than 5 moderate to strenuous miles with hills and water crossings at Susquehannock State Park. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.