SUNDAY, AUG. 13

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 moderate miles at Glenroy Preserve in Nottingham. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A free T'ai Chi class with Juli McGreevy, a professional T'ai chi instructor and fifth degree black belt, will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. For information and to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. The club will also hold its monthly meeting on this date, beginning at 7:30 at the clubhouse. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Governor Dick National Honey Bee Day: There will be crafts and educational information about pollinators for kids and wildflower seeds will also be sold. Drop in between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. The program is free. For information and to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 20

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike to be announced. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Governor Dick Fitness Hike: Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10 a.m. for faster-paced, 4- to 6-mile outing. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Governor Dick Sunrise Hike: Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 6 a.m. The start of the hike may be in the dark so bring a flashlight. Then watch the sunrise from on top of the tower. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike to be announced. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Golden Eagle Hikers (over age 50) are invited for a two- to three-mile hike at a slower pace beginning at 1:30 p.m. Wear sturdy shoes. There are rocks and hills. Bring water for the hike, which is free. Governor Dick Environmental Center is located at 3283 Pinch Rd. in Mount Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT 2

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 5 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT 9

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 5 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The club will hold its monthly membership meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse, 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call either 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957.

SATURDAY, SEPT 16

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly membership meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. The monthly club meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 5 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT 23

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 5 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT 30

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.