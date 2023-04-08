The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The program “Road to Recovery: Continental Conservation of the Evening Grosbeak,” will be held at 7 p.m. at at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area's visitor center, 100 Museum Road, Stevens. This event will feature a look at the population loss of the evening grosbeak, and conservation efforts surrounding it, led by David Yeany II, an avian ecologist for the Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program at the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy in Pittsburgh. The public is invited to attend free of charge and may call 717-984-2738 or 717-725-2717 for more information. The club’s website is lancasterbirdclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting (scheduled for the second Thursday of each month), beginning at 7 p.m. Membership renewals and new memberships are now being accepted for 2023. Go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, come to the meeting or call 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957 for an application. Also, a reminder that the club is sponsoring a local BB team that is using the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. Therefore, the range will be closed to all shooters during these hours.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

• Governor Dick Children's Wildflower Scavenger Hunt: Find all the flowers and plants on your map to collect all the stickers and get a sweet reward. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 2 p.m. There is a $5 per fee per child; member children are free. Please register so there are supplies for every child. Leave a name and phone number in case program cancels. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 strenuous miles at the York County River Hills. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

• Governor Dick Wildflower Walk: Beginning at 1:30 p.m., walk the trails near the Environmental Center, at 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, to learn about the early blooming wildflowers both native and alien. The program is free, but you must pre-register and leave a name and phone number in case program cancels. Form more info, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Carl Groff will lead a field trip at Safe Harbor Park and Chestnut Grove Natural Area. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Safe Harbor Park tennis courts. In Safe Harbor and Chestnut Grove, the focus will be on different habitats and hot spots within those areas. Some target birds include yellow-throated warbler, palm warbler, white-eyed vireo and fox sparrow. Walking will be mostly level and dry. Bring water and snacks. Contact Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net by 6 p.m. April 21 if planning to attend. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Millcreek Sportsmen and Unified Sportsmen: A regional meeting will be held from 9-11 a.m. at Millcreek Sportsmen Association (1877 Windy Hill Road, Lancaster, Pa, 17602). The speakers will be wildlife biologist John Eveland talking about chronic waste disease, John Stockton from Firearm Owners Against Crime, Rep. David Maloney (Chair of the Fish and Game committee) and Sen. Scott Martin. In addition, Millcreek Sportsmen Association will host an open house for the public from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Test your skills in archery, fishing, marksmanship, trapping and other outdoors skills. For more info, check out millcreeksportsmen.com or call Pete Kingsley at 717-682-3999.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 easy miles at Conewago Trail (out and back). For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Larry Bernhardt will lead a field trip to the Octoraro Reservoir area. Meet at the boat launch area parking lot off Spruce Grove Road by 7 a.m. Participants will scope the reservoir from the shoreline area, so bring along a scope if able. There will be a short drive to Blue Gill Road to view the wetland area, then a trip to Liberty Road to look for warblers and other migrant species. Afterward, participants will drive two miles to Mount Eden Road to view the large wetland area that produces several rarities each year. There will be a 1.5-mile hike from there for anyone who wants to continue. Contact Bernhardt at 717-314-1461or sjbernhardt@verizon.net by 6 p.m. April 28 if planning to attend. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 strenuous miles at Conowingo. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

SATURDAY, MAY 6

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Three field trips are planned for this date.

-- First, Roger Stoner will lead a trip to Chickies Rock County Park. Meet at 7 a.m. at Breezy View Overlook along Route 441 just north of Columbia. After birding Breezy View, which includes a view of a Bald Eagle's nest on the York County side of the Susquehanna River, the group will proceed to the Chickies Rock Overlook parking lot and bird in the park on both sides of Route 441. The field trip will end in the day-use area of the park. In addition to warblers, target species include orioles, tanagers and flycatchers. Be prepared for ticks and bring water and snacks/lunch. Contact Stoner at 717-393-9030 with questions or by 6 p.m. May 5 if planning to attend.

-- For the day's second outing, Doug Anderson will lead a trip looking for spring migrants and resident species in the various habitats at Middle Creek. Good weather and good bird activity may lead to walking 2-3 miles on trails with some hills and tall grass. Hiking boots are recommended; bring a hat, sunscreen, water, and snacks/lunch and be prepared for ticks. Trip could last into the afternoon. Meet at the visitor center parking lot at 7 a.m. Contact Anderson at 717-203-2482 or douglas.anderson58@yahoo.com with questions or by 6 p.m. May 5 if planning to attend.

-- Finally, Bruce Carl will lead the Pumping Station Road warbler walk. Meet at 7 a.m. at the parking lot at Route 322 and Pumping Station Road. The morning will be spent looking for migrants and resident birds along this popular stretch of Hammer Creek. A wide variety of birds are possible with special attention made to the warblers that use this area as their home or a brief stopover during migration. Some other target birds will include thrushes, flycatchers, tanagers, orioles and grosbeaks. This trip will last until around noontime so dress for the weather. Contact Bruce at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com with questions or by 6 p.m. May 5 if planning to attend.

Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

THURSDAY, MAY 11

SATURDAY, MAY 13

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

THURSDAY, MAY 18

SATURDAY, MAY 20

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

THURSDAY, MAY 25

SATURDAY, MAY 27

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

