The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center through April 2021, and all scheduled field trips through April 30, 2021. Instead, the club will offer live webinars presented by Wildside Nature Tours. All of the webinars are presented free at no cost to LCBC registrants and also to non-members. Each webinar will take place on the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and will last about one hour. Please check the events tab at lancasterbirdclub.org for complete information and a link to the webinars.The club continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have resumed. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, APRIL 4

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike in Lancaster County Central Park. Participants should wear masks at all times, and socially distance whenever possible. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly membership meeting, beginning at 7:30 p.m. sharp. The meetings usually last about an hour. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: The LCBC is presenting a free live webinar called "Conservation Tourism ... Make Your Trip Count" starting at 7 p.m. This program will be recorded and available to all registrants, including those unable to view the live presentation. Registration is required in advance online at bigmarker.com/wildside-nature-tours/Conservation-Tourism-Make-Your-Trip-Count. The link is also accessible at the LCBC website, lancasterbirdclub.org, under the Events tab.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly membership meeting starting at 7 p.m. Masks should be worn in the building until further notice. For information, call 717-587-6957 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Toddlers in Tow, nature exploration for children ages 2-5, will meet at 10 a.m. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. There is a fee for this program. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has a few seats left for its Basic Pistol Course. For information or to register, contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org. The club's website is conewagogunclub.org.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A faster-paced 5-mile fitness hike will begin at 8 a.m. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike in the secret tunnels of Enola and Shenk's Ferry. Participants should wear masks at all times, and socially distance whenever possible. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: Shenk’s Ferry Wildflower Preserve holds regional notoriety for spectacular spring wildflowers. Participants ages 8 and up may join naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel from 10- 11:30 a.m. for a walk in this glen. Dress for the weather, and wear shoes appropriate for walking on woodland trails. Approach from the north via Shenk’s Ferry Road; park and meet at 857 Green Hill Road S, Conestoga, 17516. Cost is $3 per person. Participants may register and prepay by noon April 13 online at at lancastercountyparks.org or by telephone at 717-295-2055. A complete list of upcoming programs is also available at the website.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman's Association: The club, at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. These meetings will continue to be held via Zoom until further notice. Information may be obtained online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: Nature is a perfect backdrop for using figurative language to express lessons learned through life experiences. Naturalist Alan Wissinger will present a short review of writing techniques before the group, for participants age 50 and older, ventures outdoors to use the natural world to capture nuggets of insights. Come with a chair or blanket to sit on, a desire to express yourself and a willingness to share. Cost is $3 per person. Participants may register and prepay by noon April 16 online at at lancastercountyparks.org or by telephone at 717-295-2055. A complete list of upcoming programs is also available at the website.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: An Ephemeral Wildflower Walk will begin at 1:30 p.m. Participants will identify and learn the natural history of ephemeral wildflowers. There is a fee. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 6.3 moderate to strenuous miles in State Game Lands 156, east of Cornwall. Participants should wear masks at all times, and socially distance whenever possible. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold an orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m., followed by its monthly club meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 strenuous miles on Mason-Dixon Trail north of Conowingo Dam. Hike 2.5 miles from Conowingo Dam Visitor Center to Glen Cove Marina and back. Will encounter many steep hills, but will perhaps be rewarded with eagle sightings and close encounters with horses. Participants should wear masks at all times, and socially distance whenever possible. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will offer the NRA course “Refuse To Be A Victim” from noon to 5 p.m. Developed in response to nationwide requests for crime prevention seminars, the course teaches methods to avoid dangerous situations and prevent criminal confrontations. Seminar participants will be presented with a variety of common‑sense crime prevention and personal safety strategies and devices that may be integrated into their personal, home, automobile, telephone, technological and travel security. Course information may be found online at rtbav.nra.org/. Each participant will receive an NRA Certificate of Completion and a study guide. Cost is $25. For any additional information, go to the club's website at conewagogunclub.org or contact Al Conrad at adc100@yahoo.com or 717-537-5591.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly membership meeting, beginning at 7:30 p.m. sharp. The meetings usually last about an hour. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly membership meeting starting at 7 p.m. Masks should be worn to enter the building and during the business meeting. For information, call 717-587-6957 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold an orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m., followed by its monthly club meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman's Association: The club, at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. These meetings will continue to be held via Zoom until further notice. Information may be obtained online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.