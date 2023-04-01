The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

• Governor Dick Music by the Fireplace Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments. At the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, from 1-4 p.m. The Programs is free you must pre-register. Leave a name and phone number in case program cancels. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 6.2 moderate to strenuous miles in State Game Lands 156 east of Cornwall. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, sponsors a local BB team, which will use the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. The range will therefore be closed to all shooters during these hours. For information, call 717-951-6103 or 717-587-6957.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting (scheduled for the second Thursday of each month), beginning at 7 p.m. Membership renewals and new memberships are now being accepted for 2023. Go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org, come to the meeting or call 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957 for an application. Also, a reminder that the club is sponsoring a local BB team that is using the Indoor Range each Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. until mid-April. Therefore, the range will be closed to all shooters during these hours.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

• Governor Dick Children's Wildflower Scavenger Hunt: Find all the flowers and plants on your map to collect all the stickers and get a sweet reward. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 2 p.m. There is a $5 per fee per child; member children are free. Please register so there are supplies for every child. Leave a name and phone number in case program cancels. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 strenuous miles at the York County River Hills. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5 easy miles at Conewago Trail (out and back). For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m. (departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at Buchanan Park, on the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of 5.5 strenuous miles at Conowingo. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.