The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

• The Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show, originally scheduled for April 25 at the Lancaster Farm & Home Center, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 because of COVID-19 building occupancy restrictions. For information, contact Ron Funk at 717-371-0395.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to government/venue restrictions, the LCBC officers and board of directors have agreed to cancel all in-person club meetings at the Farm and Home Center through April 2021, and all scheduled field trips through April 30, 2021. Instead, the club will offer live webinars presented by Wildside Nature Tours. All of the webinars are presented free at no cost to LCBC registrants and also to non-members. Each webinar will take place on the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and will last about one hour. Please check the events tab at lancasterbirdclub.org for complete information and a link to the webinars.The club continues to encourage all who are able to still try to get outdoors on their own to enjoy the therapeutic value of nature during this time while practicing social distancing as recommended by the CDC and PA Department of Health.

• Lancaster County Parks Environmental Education: The public programs offered by Lancaster County Parks have resumed. A complete list of programs is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

• Beartown Sportman’s Association: The group will hold a block shoot, set for 1 p.m. Attendees should refer to the group’s Facebook page (facebook.com/Beartownsportsmanassoc/) or website (beartownsportsman.com) for shoot rules, updates and more information. Sign-ups begin 1 hour before start time.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: An Ephemeral Wildflower Walk will begin at 1:30 p.m. Participants will identify and learn the natural history of ephemeral wildflowers. There is a fee. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 6.3 moderate to strenuous miles in State Game Lands 156, east of Cornwall. Participants should wear masks at all times, and socially distance whenever possible. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold an orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m., followed by its monthly club meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Sierra Club-Lancaster Group: The public is invited to join in a free Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. that will focus on the importance of making backyards environmentally friendly to wildlife. The speaker is Linda Ferich, a Pennsylvania Master Naturalist and certified Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professional. Her talk will be based on the Community Wildlife Habitat Initiative of the Lancaster Conservancy (LC), a partnership with the National Wildlife Federation, that she launched in 2017. To sign up for the virtual presentation, visit www.lancastersierraclub.org and click on the calendar link.

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: A tree identification and natural history walk will begin at 1 p.m. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. There will be a fee. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The Golden Eagle hikers, for participants age 50 and over, will hols a 2- to 3-mile hike beginning at 1:30 p.m. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 strenuous miles on Mason-Dixon Trail north of Conowingo Dam. Hike 2.5 miles from Conowingo Dam Visitor Center to Glen Cove Marina and back. Will encounter many steep hills, but will perhaps be rewarded with eagle sightings and close encounters with horses. Participants should wear masks at all times, and socially distance whenever possible. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: The 120-Minute Challege will be held. Researchers have found 120 minutes in nature per week is what is needed for optimum health. Take the 120-minute challenge, spending 60 minutes on your own and 60 minutes on a guided hike. There is a fee. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information or to register, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will offer the NRA course “Refuse To Be A Victim” from noon to 5 p.m. Developed in response to nationwide requests for crime prevention seminars, the course teaches methods to avoid dangerous situations and prevent criminal confrontations. Seminar participants will be presented with a variety of common‑sense crime prevention and personal safety strategies and devices that may be integrated into their personal, home, automobile, telephone, technological and travel security. Course information may be found online at rtbav.nra.org/. Each participant will receive an NRA Certificate of Completion and a study guide. Cost is $25. For any additional information, go to the club's website at conewagogunclub.org or contact Al Conrad at adc100@yahoo.com or 717-537-5591.

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Music on the Porch returns, and is set for 1-4 p.m. Come out to our bluegrass jam and sing along. Pickers are welcome. Free. Bring a lawn chair. Meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, will hold its monthly membership meeting, beginning at 7:30 p.m. sharp. The meetings usually last about an hour. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of each month. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly membership meeting starting at 7 p.m. Masks should be worn to enter the building and during the business meeting. For information, call 717-587-6957 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold an orientation and range safety session from 7-7:30 p.m., followed by its monthly club meeting at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 20

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• East Petersburg Sportsman's Association: The club, at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, will hold its monthly meetings at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. These meetings will continue to be held via Zoom until further notice. Information may be obtained online at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 22

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold public trap shooing practice from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting, unless otherwise posted. Masks should be worn in the clubhouse until further notice. For information, call call Steve at 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, has trapshooting practice open to the public each Thursday, from 5-6:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.