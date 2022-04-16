The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

LANCASTER COUNTY PARKS ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION

• A complete list: All programming is available online at lancastercountyparks.org. Participants may register by telephone at 717-295-2055 or online. For the safety of participants and staff, programs have been planned to comply with current CDC and PA Department of Health mitigation guidelines for COVID-19.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5 easy miles at Conowago Rail Trail outside Elizabethtown. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: An open house will be held from 8 a.m. to noon to familiarize local archers and shooters with recent upgrades to the archery and rifle/pistol ranges. Light refreshments, area tours and membership information will be available. The club is located at 2897 Greystone Rd., East Petersburg. More info at eastpetersburgsportsman.com.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Safe Harbor & Chestnut Grove, Conestoga, in the Safe Harbor Park Tennis Court. Contact leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Lancaster County Conservancy Earth Day of Action: Volunteer to remove invasive plants to help support the biodiversity at the Climbers Run Nature Preserve. Participants, ages 8 and older, will work at their own pace removing muliflora rose and other invasive species from 2-4 p.m. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves if you have them. Gloves are available if needed. Meet at the barn at Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Rd., Pequea.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1 p.m.(departure at about 1:15 p.m.), meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan avenues, Lancaster, for a hike of about 5.5 strenous miles at Conowingo. Participants should take appropriate COVID-19 precautions. For information, go online at lancasterhikingclub.com.

• Lancaster County Conservancy Earth Day of Action: Volunteer to remove invasive plants to help support the biodiversity at the Climbers Run Nature Preserve. Participants, ages 8 and older, will work at their own pace removing muliflora rose and other invasive species from 2-4 p.m. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves if you have them. Gloves are available if needed. Meet at the barn at Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Rd., Pequea.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

• Governor Dick Music on the Porch Bluegrass Jam: Wonders of Wildflowers. This easy walk will introduce you to the early-blooming flowers of the park. Meet at the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Rd., Mount Gretna) at 1 p.m. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register. There is a $5 fee (free for members). Leave a message with name and phone number in case the program is canceled.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Octoraro Reservoir, Kirkwood, at the Spruce Grove parking lot and boat launch. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, MAY 1

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Northwest River Trail, Bainbridge. Starting point is the Bainbridge Boat Launch. Some cars will be shuttled to Falmouth end point to make this a one-way trip. Contact leaders Warren and Nina Wolf at 717-284-2663 or wolfers@aol.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Governor Dick Music on the Porch Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments. At the Environmental Center (3283 Pinch Rd., Mount Gretna) from 1-4 p.m. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information and to register.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Lancaster County Warbler Walks. Meet at 7 a.m. at one of three areas. The first option is the Pumping Station Road area: Meet at parking lot at Route 322 and Pumping Station Road. Contact leader Bruce Carl at 717-368-4824 or hrdabrd@gmail.com. The second option is Chickies Rock County Park: Meet at Breezy View Overlook. Contact leader Roger Stoner at 717-393-9030. The final option is Middle Creek WMA: Meet at Visitor Center parking lot. Contact leader Doug Anderson at 717-203-2482 or douglas.anderson58@yahoo.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Conewago Rec Trail, Elizabethtown, at Olde Trolley Line Park off Beverly Road. Contact leader Vince Pantanella at 717-468-0984 or vpants@icloud.com. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Noel Dorwart Park, Lancaster, in the Good Drive parking lot. Contact leader Darlene Kershner at 717-319-3138 or darlene.kershner@yahoo.com. Co-leaders are Dan and Sammy Keener. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Bird the Ridge Tour at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County. (This is a tentative date; check the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for updates.) Leader is Jarrod Derr, with Barbara Hunsberger serving as contact via 717- 984-2738 or phunsberger@comcast.net. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, MAY 19

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Birding in Juniata County. This members-only program is limited to eight participants. Registration is required and varying departure options exist. Contact trip leader Carl Groff at 717-471-9969 or fledge19@verizon.net for information. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Susquehannock State Park, Drumore, in the Hawk Point parking lot, which is 0.6 miles past the entrance and close to the overlook. Contact leader Larry Bernhardt at 717-314-1461 or sjbernhardt@verizon.net. Co-leader is Tom Amico. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 28

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

• Manheim Sportsmen's Association: The club, at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, will hold its monthly meeting, held on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. For information, go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

• Lancaster County Bird Club: Field trip. Meet at 7 a.m. at Ferncliff Preserve and Bald Eagle Road, Drumore), at the Preserve on Wildlife Preserve Road. Contact leader Ted Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com. Co-leader is Emily Broich. Visit the website at lancasterbirdclub.org for more information. The club is also on Facebook at facebook.com/lancasterbirdclub.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.