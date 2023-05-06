The Outdoors Calendar publishes submitted information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

• Governor Dick On the Porch Bluegrass Jam: Pickers welcome. Bring your instruments. At the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, from 1-4 p.m. If it's too chilly or rainy, the music will be indoors. The program is free, but you must pre-register. Leave a name and phone number in case program cancels. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information.

• Governor Dick Mushroom Discovery Walk: A hike for hour or two in search of fascinating fungi will begin at 1 p.m. at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. The program is free, but you must pre-register. Leave a name and phone number in case program cancels. Call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com for more information.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold weekly public trap shoots from 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday. The range consists of three well-illuminated trap fields. All fields are equipped with “Pat Trap” automatic traps and wireless voice calls. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, has trap shoots open to the public from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

• Conewago Rod & Gun Club: The club, at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, will hold a weekly public trap shoot from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. For more information, visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.

• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Public trap shooting practice will be held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on the club grounds at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. For information call 717-917-3174.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

• Governor Dick Environmental Center: Fitness hike -- A 4- 6-mile fast-paced hike will begin at 8 a.m. Bring water and meet at the Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna, at 10 a.m. The event is free. For information, call 717-964-3808 or email governordick@hotmail.com.

MONDAY, MAY 15

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

THURSDAY, MAY 18

SATURDAY, MAY 20

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

THURSDAY, MAY 25

SATURDAY, MAY 27

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

• Paradise Sportsman's Association: The club, located at 36 Sportsman Drive (off Belmont Road), Paradise, holds its regular membership meeting on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. For information and updates, go online at paradisesportsmansassn.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

MONDAY, JUNE 19

• Columbia Fish and Game: The club, at 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia, will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit the club’s website at columbiafishandgame.org.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

