The Outdoors Calendar welcomes information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, JULY 28
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike 4-5 moderate miles with Mike Ruby at Muddy Run Park. This hike is a summer picnic activity. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Quittapahilla Audubon Society: Field trip to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area for the observation via binoculars of butterflies and dragonflies at visitor center grounds, along groomed trails and ponds. Meet at 3 p.m. at the visitor center parking lot. Leader is Fritz Heilman (717-273-0487). All are welcome, and event is free and open to the public. For more information, go online at QASAudubon.org.
• Golden eagle hikers: For adults age 50 and over, set for 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Two to three miles at a relaxed pace. Trails are hilly and rocky. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Atglen Sportsmen: 3-D archery shoot from 7 a.m.-noon; $10 for adults; $5 for kids 13-17. The club is at 82 Creek Road, Christiana.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
• Lancaster Archery Club: 30-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m.-noon; $10 for adults; free for kids 12 and under. The club is at 391 Eckman Road.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen’s Association: 3D archery shoot with a 30-target wooded course. Registration open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults, $9, ages 12-16 $4, under 12 free with supervision. Food available. Club is located at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy. Phone is 717-944-7078, or 717-653-1648 on day of shoot.
• Penn Dutch Sportsmen: 40-target 3-D archery shoot from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.; $10 for adults; $5 for kids 12-15. The club is at 5201 Paes Road, New Holland.
MONDAY, JULY 29
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, JULY 30
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The indoor range at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For more information, call 717-653-9979 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Sadsbury Township.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-9 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia. Time will shift to 7 p.m. to midnight in August and September.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting. For more information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
THURSDAY, AUG. 1
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 36 Sportsmans Drive, Paradise.
• Robesonia Fish and Game: 3-D archery shoot begins at 4:30 p.m. The club is at 495 Texter Mountain Road, Robesonia.
FRIDAY, AUG. 2
• Ephrata Bowmen: 20-target 3-D shoot from 4:30 p.m.-dusk; $10 for adults; free for kids under 12. The club is at 899 N. Maple St.
SATURDAY, AUG. 3
• Story, craft and critter: Open to ages 3-10, to be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Learn about turtles through an interactive story, then make crafts and meet live turtles with naturalist Kelsey Frey. Children must have an adult helper. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 2. Cost is $3 per child and $1 per adult.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, weather permitting. For more information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
SUNDAY, AUG. 4
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles; location TBD. At 1:15 p.m., hike five moderate/strenuous miles at Susquehannock State Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Music on the porch: For all ages, set for 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Bluegrass jam; pickers welcome. Bring a lawn chair. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
MONDAY, AUG. 5
• Licensing: County treasurers will begin accepting applications for the first round of unsold antlerless deer licenses.
THURSDAY, AUG. 8
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Monthly membership meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. Call 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957 for more information.
FRIDAY, AUG. 9
• Mindfulness hike: Set for 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Half-mile forest bathing hike to relax and to engage the senses. Cost is $3 per person. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
• Buzz about bees: Open to all ages — but geared to ages 10-under — to be held from 10-11 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Story and craft with naturalist Rachel Albright. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 9. Cost is $3 per child and $1 per adult.
SUNDAY, AUG. 11
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike five easy miles at Lock 10 across Norman Wood Bridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Ted Parker stream hike: Open to all ages, to be held from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Theodore Parker Natural Area, a pristine rocky creek ravine south of Quarryville. Meet at the Ted Parker NA lower lot, 244 Wesley Road. Naturalist Ann Strauss will lead a hike up the middle of the creek. Participants will have the option to carry nets and buckets to catch critters in the creek. Equipment will be provided. Everyone must wear tie-on, closed-toe shoes: no exceptions. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 9. Cost is $3 per person.
SUNDAY, AUG. 18
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 10-12 strenuous miles; location TBD. At 1:15 p.m., hike five strenuous miles at Chestnut Grove Natural Area and Turkey Hill Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
AUG. 23-25
• Second annual KAOS State Adventure Weekend: To be held in Lancaster, this unique program teaches students who are blind or vision impaired, along with their families, how to safely kayak as a family activity. This weekend adventure is available to any student ages 8-18 years living in Pennsylvania who are blind or vision impaired along with their families. Visit svtrr.org/kaos-state-adventure-weekend/ to read more about the event and register.
SUNDAY, AUG. 25
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike five moderate/strenuous miles in the Fishing Creek Conservancy Area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
OCT. 4-7
• Chincoteague Island fall paddle trip: Space limited. This trip through Shank’s Mare offers excellent paddling, plenty of hiking and biking, and easy access to Assateague National Seashore. Comfortable house located on Little Oyster Bay, and all meals included. For details, go online at shanksmare.com.