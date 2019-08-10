The Outdoors Calendar welcomes information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, AUG. 11
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike five easy miles at Lock 10 across Norman Wood Bridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Chestnut Hill Archery Club: 40-target 3-D shoot from 6 a.m.-1 p.m.; $12 for adults; $3 for kids 15-17. The club is at 351 Quarry Road, Morgantown.
• Columbia Fish and Game: 30-target 3-D archery shoot, open to public, 7 a.m. to noon at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 30-target 3-D shoot from 7-11 a.m. The club is at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon.
• Lancaster Archery Club: 30-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m.-noon; $10 for adults; free for kids 12 and under. The club is at 391 Eckman Road.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: 30-target 3D shoot in wooded course from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults $9, youth ages 12-16 $4, under 12 free with supervision. Food available, located at 85 Range Road. For information call 717-944-7078 (717-653-1648 on day of shoot).
MONDAY, AUG. 12
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, AUG. 13
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The indoor range at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For more information, call 717-653-9979 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Sadsbury Township.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-9 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting. For more information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
THURSDAY, AUG. 15
• Mindfulness hike: Set for 3 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Experience forest bathing on this half-mile, slow walk. Cost is $3 per person. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Raising mealworms: Open to all ages, to be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. With naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez, learn how to buy mealworms one time and then raise some to adulthood. These adults will lay more eggs to become more mealworms and the cycle continues. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 14. Cost is $2 per person.
• Full moon in the wildflower meadow: Open to all ages, to be held from 8-9:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Muhlenberg Meadow Lot, 548 Golf Road. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez in Central Park for a walk in the meadow under the full moon. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 14. Cost is $2 per person.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 36 Sportsmans Drive, Paradise.
• Robesonia Fish and Game: 3-D archery shoot begins at 4:30 p.m. The club is at 495 Texter Mountain Road, Robesonia.
SATURDAY, AUG. 17
• Insta-meet: Open to ages 10 and up, to be held from 6:45-7:45 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Get out and get creative at Lancaster County Parks' inaugural Insta-meet with naturalist Kristyn Small. Bring your own phone and sense of adventure as we explore the Scout Trail and Kurtz Covered Bridge to snag some Insta-worthy photos. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 16. Cost is $2 per person.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, weather permitting. For more information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
SUNDAY, AUG. 18
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 10-12 strenuous miles; location TBD. At 1:15 p.m., hike five strenuous miles at Chestnut Grove Natural Area and Turkey Hill Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Butterfly walk: Set for 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Learn about butterflies and their habitat needs. Group size is limited so make sure to register. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $12 for adults. The club is at 82 Creek Road, Christiana.
MONDAY, AUG. 19
• Columbia Fish and Game: Monthly membership meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
• Summer story forest family program: At 10:30 a.m., story time and hike at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. Shine only. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808. Program is free, but participants must pre-register. Leave a name and phone number in case program cancels.
• Through the eye of the Hubble: Open to all ages, to be held from 8:30-9:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Enivronmental Center. Come for a night of stargazing on the lawn of Shuts Library. View a slide show of some of the best photographs taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. Naturalist Ann Strauss will project and interpret these photos from space. Feel free to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 22. Cost is $2 per person.
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Zach Millen will lead a field trip to the Conejohela Flats on the Susquehanna River for migrating waterfowl and shorebirds. Meet at 7 a.m. at the Blue Rock Road river access south of Washington Boro. Participants must provide their own canoe or kayak. Limited to 14 participants. Contact Millen at 717-723-1279 or zjmillen@gmail.com by 6 p.m. the day before for questions or registration.
• Mindfulness hike: At 1 p.m., try forest bathing at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For questions or to register, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808. Program is $3 per person.
• Nature journaling/Leave No Trace hiking: Open to ages 8 and up, to be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Lancaster County Central Park’s Enivronmental Center. Naturalist Ivana Shandor will discuss how to make a nature journal using everyday items, then participants will take a hike emphasizing “Leave No Trace.” This program is geared for upper elementary and intermediate-level children. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 23. Cost is $3 per child and $1 per adult.
SUNDAY, AUG. 25
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike five moderate/strenuous miles in the Fishing Creek Conservancy Area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Golden Eagle hikers: At 1:30 p.m., 2-3 miles at a gentle pace for ages 50 and over at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mt. Gretna. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808. Program is free, but participants must pre-register. Leave a name and phone number in case program cancels.
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Ted Nichols II will lead a field trip to Middle Creek WMA. Meet at the visitor’s center parking area at 7 a.m. Be prepared for ticks. The emphasis of this trip is to look for fall migrants that could include warblers, flycatchers, thrushes, shorebirds and hopefully a surprise or two along the way. The group will bird into the early afternoon so bring some snacks, lunch, drinks and dress for the weather. Contact Nichols at 717-856-3851 or tanicholsii@gmail.com by 6 p.m. the day before for questions or to register.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
• East Petersburg Sportsmen’s Association: A reloading clinic, presented by an NRA instructor, will be held at 8 a.m. Open to both members and non-members. Novice and experienced reloaders alike are welcome to attend. Safe procedures, equipment and supplies needed are among the topics to be covered. Class is limited to 25 people. To register, contact Art Cassot at avcassot@yahoo.com. EPSA is located at 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
• Lancaster County Bird Club: Ian Gardner will lead a 7 a.m. field trip to Chestnut Grove Natural Area, an ideal place to view wildlife and observe nature due to habitat diversity, which includes stream corridors, wetlands, open water, grasslands and forested uplands, as well as its location along the Susquehanna River migratory corridor. Target species for this field trip are migrating raptors and shorebirds, songbirds and grassland birds. CGNA is located south of Washington Boro. Follow River Road for 2.1 miles past the Turkey Hill processing plant to the point where River Road makes a sharp turn to the right. Stay on River Road for .7 miles to where Chestnut Grove Road goes straight ahead and River Road makes a sharp turn to the left. Stay on Chestnut Grove Road for .2 miles. CGNA parking lot is on the right. Be prepared to walk on trails and service roads mostly in the sun. Snacks, water, sunscreen, and insect repellent are recommended. Contact Gardner at 717-350-5815 or gardnie07@gmail.com by 6 p.m. the day before for questions or to register.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
• Columbia Fish and Game: 3-D shoot, open to public, 7 a.m. to noon at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
• Columbia Fish and Game: Monthly membership meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 29
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: A Basic Pistol Course, designed for individuals who have limited or no experience with a handgun, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the clubhouse, 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. The eight-hour course will teach beginning shooters the fundamental skills needed to own and use a handgun safely and responsibly. It will include instruction in the classroom and on the pistol range. The course will be conducted by NRA-certified pistol instructor. Minors are welcome when accompanied by parent or guardian. Fee is $80 for club members, $100 for non-members, and covers course materials and instruction. Class size is limited to eight participants.To register, send a check to Scott Deiter, 1509 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Checks should be payable to Conewago Rod and Gun Club. Be sure to indicate on the check that it is payment for the Basic Pistol Course. Also include student name and email address. Contact the instructor via email at training@conewagogunclub.org for any questions, or visit the club’s website at conewagogunclub.org.