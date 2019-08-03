The Outdoors Calendar welcomes information on hunting, fishing, hiking and other outdoors events. Email details to sports@lnpnews.com; send to LNP, Attn: Sports, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328; or call 717-291-8666.
SUNDAY, AUG. 4
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; $12 for adults. The club is at 82 Creek Road, Christiana.
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 12 strenuous miles; location TBD. At 1:15 p.m., hike five moderate/strenuous miles at Susquehannock State Park. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Music on the porch: For all ages, set for 1-4 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Bluegrass jam; pickers welcome. Bring a lawn chair. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
MONDAY, AUG. 5
• Licensing: County treasurers will begin accepting applications for the first round of unsold antlerless deer licenses.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Monday; $4. The club is at 327 S. Belmont Road, Paradise.
TUESDAY, AUG. 6
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: The indoor range at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, is open to the public from 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday for handgun practice. Cost is $10 per shooter. The club supplies an NRA instructor and RSO to assist and control all shooting. For more information, call 717-653-9979 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: Practice trap shoot begins at 6 p.m. The club is at 85 Range Road, Mount Joy.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7
• Adamstown Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot under the lights begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $3. The club is at 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
• Atglen Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot, begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday; $5.50. Club is on Creek Road, Sadsbury Township.
• Columbia Fish and Game: Trap shoot, open to public, 6-9 p.m. each Wednesday at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9-11 a.m. each Wednesday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Elstonville Sportsmen: Sporting clays shoot from 4-7 p.m. The club is at 3133 Pinch Road, Manheim.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 5-7 p.m. each Wednesday, weather permitting. For more information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
THURSDAY, AUG. 8
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 5-7 p.m. each Thursday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Monthly membership meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim. Call 717-665-7729 or 717-587-6957 for more information.
• Paradise Sportsman’s Association: Trap shoot from 5-8 p.m. each Thursday; $4. The club is at 36 Sportsmans Drive, Paradise.
• Robesonia Fish and Game: 3-D archery shoot begins at 4:30 p.m. The club is at 495 Texter Mountain Road, Robesonia.
FRIDAY, AUG. 9
• Mindfulness hike: Set for 8 a.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Half-mile forest bathing hike to relax and to engage the senses. Cost is $3 per person. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
• Buzz about bees: Open to all ages — but geared to ages 10-under — to be held from 10-11 a.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Story and craft with naturalist Rachel Albright. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 9. Cost is $3 per child and $1 per adult.
• Conewago Rod and Gun Club: Trap shoot, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday at 1483 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. For information, call 717-449-2452.
• Manheim Sportsmen’s Association: Trap shooting practice will be held at 552 Oak Tree Road, Manheim, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, weather permitting. For more information, call 717-917-3174 or go online at manheimsportsmansassoc.org.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: 30-target 3D shoot in wooded course from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults $9, youth ages 12-16 $4, under 12 free with supervision. Food available, located at 85 Range Road. For information call 717-944-7078 (717-653-1648 on day of shoot).
• Chestnut Hill Archery Club: 40-target 3-D shoot from 6 a.m.-1 p.m.; $12 for adults; $3 for kids 15-17. The club is at 351 Quarry Road, Morgantown.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 30-target 3-D shoot from 7-11 a.m. The club is at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon.
• Lancaster Archery Club: 30-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m.-noon; $10 for adults; free for kids 12 and under. The club is at 391 Eckman Road.
SUNDAY, AUG. 11
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike five easy miles at Lock 10 across Norman Wood Bridge. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Chestnut Hill Archery Club: 40-target 3-D shoot from 6 a.m.-1 p.m.; $12 for adults; $3 for kids 15-17. The club is at 351 Quarry Road, Morgantown.
• Columbia Fish and Game: 30-target 3-D archery shoot, open to public, 7 a.m. to noon at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
• Hemlock Archery Club: 30-target 3-D shoot from 7-11 a.m. The club is at 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon.
• Lancaster Archery Club: 30-target 3-D shoot from 7 a.m.-noon; $10 for adults; free for kids 12 and under. The club is at 391 Eckman Road.
• Mount Joy Sportsmen: 30-target 3D shoot in wooded course from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults $9, youth ages 12-16 $4, under 12 free with supervision. Food available, located at 85 Range Road. For information call 717-944-7078 (717-653-1648 on day of shoot).
• Ted Parker stream hike: Open to all ages, to be held from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Theodore Parker Natural Area, a pristine rocky creek ravine south of Quarryville. Meet at the Ted Parker NA lower lot, 244 Wesley Road. Naturalist Ann Strauss will lead a hike up the middle of the creek. Participants will have the option to carry nets and buckets to catch critters in the creek. Equipment will be provided. Everyone must wear tie-on, closed-toe shoes: no exceptions. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 9. Cost is $3 per person.
THURSDAY, AUG. 15
• Mindfulness hike: Set for 3 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Experience forest bathing on this half-mile, slow walk. Cost is $3 per person. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
• Raising mealworms: Open to all ages, to be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. With naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez, learn how to buy mealworms one time and then raise some to adulthood. These adults will lay more eggs to become more mealworms and the cycle continues. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 14. Cost is $2 per person.
• Full moon in the wildflower meadow: Open to all ages, to be held from 8-9:30 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Muhlenberg Meadow Lot, 548 Golf Road. Join naturalist Lisa J. Sanchez in Central Park for a walk in the meadow under the full moon. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 14. Cost is $2 per person.
SATURDAY, AUG. 17
• Insta-meet: Open to ages 10 and up, to be held from 6:45-7:45 p.m. at Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center. Get out and get creative at Lancaster County Parks' inaugural Insta-meet with naturalist Kristyn Small. Bring your own phone and sense of adventure as we explore the Scout Trail and Kurtz Covered Bridge to snag some Insta-worthy photos. Register online at lancastercountyparks.org or call 717-295-2055. Prepay by noon Aug. 16. Cost is $2 per person.
SUNDAY, AUG. 18
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 8 a.m., hike 10-12 strenuous miles; location TBD. At 1:15 p.m., hike five strenuous miles at Chestnut Grove Natural Area and Turkey Hill Trail. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
• Butterfly walk: Set for 1:30 p.m. at Governor Dick Environmental Center, 3283 Pinch Road, Mount Gretna. Learn about butterflies and their habitat needs. Group size is limited so make sure to register. For questions, email governordick@hotmail.com or call 717-964-3808.
MONDAY, AUG. 19
• Columbia Fish and Game: Monthly membership meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
AUG. 23-25
• Second annual KAOS State Adventure Weekend: To be held in Lancaster, this unique program teaches students who are blind or vision impaired, along with their families, how to safely kayak as a family activity. This weekend adventure is available to any student ages 8-18 years living in Pennsylvania who are blind or vision impaired along with their families. Visit svtrr.org/kaos-state-adventure-weekend/ to read more about the event and register.
SUNDAY, AUG. 25
• Hikes for public, led by Lancaster Hiking Club: At 1:15 p.m., hike five moderate/strenuous miles in the Fishing Creek Conservancy Area. Meet at the corner of Race and Buchanan Avenues, Lancaster, to carpool.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
• Columbia Fish and Game: 3-D shoot, open to public, 7 a.m. to noon at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
• Columbia Fish and Game: Monthly membership meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the club, 4339 Fairview Road, Columbia.