If there’s one thing we know about East Coast beach areas, it’s that they’re constantly changing.

Rising tides, falling tides, erosion, deforestation, development.

The beaches we see today along the East Coast look markedly different than they did 50 or 100 years ago.

Head eight hours south of Lancaster to the rolling dunes of Carova Beach on northern North Carolina’s Outer Banks and you’ll find one beach constant that has stood the test of time for 400 years.

Wild Spanish Mustangs.

You’re driving on the beach in a four-by-four truck north from Corolla.

The Atlantic Ocean stretches to the horizon on your right. Dunes mark the end of the beach to your left.

A horse walks up to the top of one of the dunes and starts munching on clumps of American beachgrass. Its long mane flaps in the breeze, as it totally ignores the regular passing of vehicles below.

There are about 100 wild horses roaming this skinny patch of land from Corolla north to Carova, at the Virginia state line.

According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, DNA testing in 1992 determined these horses have the least genetic diversity of any of the herds of Spanish Mustangs found on the Outer Banks, meaning their blood line is the most pure of any of the wild herds remaining.

“Although the Ocracoke strain of Spanish Mustang cannot be directly traced to a single breeder, importer, or sire, certain physiological features of present day horses, and historical data lead strongly to the conclusion that the ancestors of these horses were escapees from Spanish stock brought to the Outer Banks of North Carolina in the first part of the 16th century,” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund website states.

How they got there

The horses took to the dunes, where they learned to dig through the sand to get fresh water and to survive on the unique plant life. And they proliferated.

As time went by and more settlers descended on the Outer Banks, the horses would periodically be rounded up and pressed into service.

The Corolla horses were considered to be strong and have excellent endurance moving through the sand.

Interestingly, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund notes that wild horses captured on the Outer Banks and transported inland, where they were fed more typical horse feed — hay and grains — didn’t do well, and typically died quickly. That’s how accustomed they’ve become to the unique environment of the dunes.

It’s estimated that thousands of wild horses once roamed the entire 200-mile length of the Outer Banks.

Today, about 400 horses are believed to survive in various parts of the banks.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund was created in 1989 after increased development north of Duck, North Carolina, led to an increase in vehicle-horse accidents.

By 1997, the fund built two fences extending from the Atlantic Ocean, west across the dunes to Currituck Sound. One fence stretches that span just north of Corolla, and the other was built 11 miles north at the Virginia line.

These fences create a roughly 7,500-acre reserve for the horses.

Twenty horses that roamed the town of Corolla were moved to join others already inside the reserve, which is a mix of about 30% public and 70% private land.

The fact that 70% of the land is privately held worries wild horse enthusiasts who fear the conflicts that could arise as more of the land here is developed.

“The preservation and conversion of purchased land within the 7,544 acres ... to prime habitat is crucial for the long-term survival of the wild Banker horses,” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund site states.

“The Bankers are recognized as a land race breed — one that has genetically adapted to and is able to survive its unique habitat, has distinctive and identifiable traits, has not been purposefully improved by the introduction of domestic, standardized stock, and has a historical origin in a specific region.

“To protect the integrity of the breed, a wild population must be maintained in the habitat in which the horses have lived for the last several centuries. As the rate of development on the northern Outer Banks accelerates every year, so does the need to preserve as much land as possible.”

The fund has been working through the years to acquire land in the reserve area to protect it from development.

Here are a couple fun facts about the Corolla wild horses.

— It is illegal to feed them.

— People must stay 50 feet from any horse.

— The National Park Service put a bounty on the horses in the 1930s, since the horses would eat the grass that was holding the dunes together.

— These horses have five lumbar vertebrae as compared to the six in most domestic breeds.

— Early morning and late afternoon are the best times to see the horses.

How to see them

The least expensive way to see these wild horses is to drive out to the dunes yourself.

Be aware, though, multiple guidebooks report you must have a four-wheel-drive vehicle. Not all-wheel-drive, and certainly not two-wheel drive.

The sand on this part of the beach is super fine. Like sugar. And it’s easy to get stuck.

There are multiple signs before the end of the pavement in Corolla reminding drivers to reduce the air pressure in their vehicle tires.

Locals said they take the air pressure down to 20% of the rated capacity. This makes the tires wider, so there’s less chance of them digging in and getting stuck.

Once you’re on the beach, it’s kind of a free for all where you drive. Vehicles generally follow roadway patterns of staying to the right of oncoming traffic, but you can’t always count on that, so stay alert.

You can drive north all the way to the Virginia line and simply stay on the beach. Horses regularly appear on the beach and the adjacent dunes.

There are periodic breaks in the dunes that are obvious vehicle paths, and you can take those to head back into the neighborhoods west of the beach. Horses wander through these houses as commonly as they stroll on the beach.

If you don’t have a four-wheel-drive vehicle, you’re nervous about driving on sand or you want some information about the horses while you’re looking at them, you can book a mustang tour.

There are plenty of options there.

During a recent visit, my wife and I went with Back Country Safari Tours, based in Corolla.

We rode on a comfortable bench seat in the back of a pickup truck, as our guide took us to his favorite horse hangouts and spouted all kinds of cool information about the area and its horses.

He’d been leading tours for so many years, he recognized most of the horses as soon as he saw them, and told us many interesting facts about their lives.

Guidebooks and driving on your own are great, but it’s hard to beat the unique information and sights shared by an experienced guide.

You can find more information on Back Country Safari Tours at wildhorsescorolla.com. For those who check such things, the business has a five-star Google rating.

