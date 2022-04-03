Like an avian soap opera, tens of millions of people have followed the round-the-clock drama from a peregrine falcon nest on the 15th floor of Harrisburg’s Rachel Carson State Office Building since 1997.

Thanks to four video cameras, viewers of the PA Falcon Cam have been thrilled to witness many of the 57 falcon chicks that have fledged from the nest over the years.

But what they don’t see are volunteers like Sue Hannon down below on the streets, ready to rescue the fledglings when their first gawky attempts at flight from a great height go amiss, which they often do. The birds sometimes crash into buildings, end up stuck on windowsills or grounded on the ground.

“They’re born to fly but not knowing how to fly. It takes a little while before they catch on how to use their wings,” Hannon says. “Most rescues are in the first two or three flights.”

Like the time in 2009 when a falcon fledgling lost control and ended up smashing into a tree. The poor raptor’s wings were pinned by branches and it flailed around helplessly.

Hannon, a Lancaster County native who coordinates the Harrisburg Falcon Watch and Rescue Program, had another volunteer bring a chair, and then she reached into the tree and rescued the bird.

She’s had to crawl under bushes at the nearby bus station to rescue a stunned falcon and once ran amid stopped traffic on busy Walnut Street to net a stunned fledgling that had plummeted to earth.

Since Hannon joined the all-volunteer Falcon Watch and Rescue Program in 2005, she has been part of 25 falcon rescues from the longest continuously active falcon nest in Pennsylvania. It is one of 73 nests across the state.

There have been more than 70 rescues in all since the vigil program started in 2000. Despite the group’s dawn-to-dusk best efforts, 20 falcons learning to fly have been killed or have disappeared. Here’s a sobering fact: 60% to 80% of falcons don’t survive to their first birthday.

But Hannon and her fellow watchdog volunteers have contributed mightily to the nest’s success rate. Often, the young birds of prey need two to three rescues before they master the art of flying and diving, and their wing muscles develop.

Hannon, 62, estimates mortality from the nest could have been 60% higher without the rescues.

“I feel that thread of being part of the restoration,” she says. “You feel like you’re making a difference when you’re saving a young life and then when you find out (years later) that they’re nesting somewhere else, there is a continuity of legacy from Rachel Carson right on down through us.”

One of the falcons Hannon rescued later established its own nest in Cleveland and another has a nest in Wilmington, Delaware. She knows that because young falcons are banded in the Rachel Carson Building nest before they fly.

Hannon will give a presentation, “A Falcon Watch Scrapbook,” with personal stories and photos, to the Lancaster County Bird Club at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, in the auditorium of the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road. The public is invited and the talk is free.

How it began

Hannon, who lived in Lititz, Ephrata and Schoeneck growing up, was sitting in the stands one day 17 years ago watching her stepson play a roller blade hockey game. Talking to another mom, Hannon mentioned how she had found a juvenile sparrow on the sidewalk and was frustrated that she couldn’t find its nest.

“If you get that upset over a baby sparrow, you would love the falcon watch,” her friend said.

Hannon sought out and joined the watch, which usually runs daily for about two weeks in late May into June. She had never even seen a peregrine. But only 15 minutes into her first evening shift she spotted a fledgling flying between buildings. The youngster was escorted by both its parents.

“It was just breathtaking to see,” recalls Hannon, who now lives in Grantville, Dauphin County. “I was like, I want to do this forever.” That first young male falcon she saw ended up pairing with a female and establishing a nest in downtown Reading for 16 years.

In another couple months, the watch crew will be especially busy. That’s because there are currently five eggs in the nest — the first time there have been that many since 2010.

The watch is always in need of volunteers. Lancaster County residents have participated in the past. If interested, email Hannon at hbgfalconwatch@gmail.com.

To check on the progress of the nest, day or night, view the PA Falcon Cam by going online to www.dep.pa.gov and clicking on the picture of the falcon head.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.