WARDENSVILLE, West Virginia — After decades of converging from across the country for beloved deer camps in the fall, various Crable family members assembled recently for our first spring gobbler hunt camp.

What a time it was. So many turkeys, so many near misses, so many lessons learned. So much time being awed by being a silent witness to the beauty of spring awakening, starting before sunup.

Some readers will want to know if we got one. One of four of us did. Two others shot and missed. The fourth called in a turkey for his younger brother, who hauled home his first turkey.

But to reduce our time together and the hunts to a tally sheet would be a grave injustice by trumping the joys of sharing time together and the scenes of outdoor beauty we witnessed.

In fact, I have to say, maybe the best highlight reel for me wasn’t even during hunting hours. Each afternoon we would assemble on the deck of our mountain ridge home. Armed with binoculars and a spotting scope, we would peer down into a large grassy field surrounded on all sides by forest.

I don’t know if it had been this way all these years and I had never noticed. Maybe acorns and other food staples in the woods were in short supply. Maybe the openness of the field made it the logical place for turkey hookups. Whatever the reasons, turkeys absolutely flocked into the field each day, especially in the afternoon.

Multiple turkeys — mostly gobblers — would materialize in the lush expanses of grass to peck for insects and woo hens. What puffery we witnessed as gobblers fanned their tails and fluffed their iridescent feathers in what appeared to us to be largely unsuccessful attempts to attract the favor of the few hens in the field.

Multiple gobblers would follow a hen, taking turns at elaborate courtship displays. Pick me! Pick me! Unimpressed, the hens would wander away, leisurely stabbing at insects. To their credit, the competitiveness among the male suitors never disintegrated into blows as is known to happen.

One afternoon between 2 and 4 p.m. we counted nine gobblers in the field vying for the favors of two hens.

Each daily game from our 50-yard-line seats overlooking the field of dreams had us pumped for a hunt the next morning.

We certainly had our chances. And sometimes our family outings were like the Keystone Cops go hunting.

Not a half hour into the season opener, I found myself staring down the barrel at a mature gobbler in full display that had heeded a mouth call replicating the yelp of a hen. The gobbler was walking rapidly toward me. At 35 yards, I was seized by the turkey equivalent of buck fever and couldn’t take it anymore. I fired and missed. The turkey ran away, no doubt wiser to the next time it goes after a hen without seeing the real thing.

But a strange thing happened as the shotgun reverberated through the field and surrounding hillsides. At least two other turkeys responded with thunderous gobbles. At one point I had three gobblers within sight calling at my hen decoy to join them. But when the hen did not budge from its spot, they calmly walked into the woods and up a ridge.

The next morning, in a different part of the same field, I had a gobbler responding lustily to my calls. I was in shooting position when it rounded the corner of a brush pile. But instead of coming in the rest of the way, it turned and hightailed it out of there. Perhaps it saw my glasses — the only spot on my body not covered by camouflage. We will never know.

My brother Brett and his son Aric had commando hunts. Brett, just now taking up turkey hunting, one morning found himself in the field and caught sight of a gobbler in courtship display with what he surmised were two hens.

He tried calling but they ignored his entreaties. He decided to do a slow stalk, moving between clumps of multiflora rose and Russian olive bushes only when the turkeys moved behind obstructions. At one point he was on all fours, pushing his gun through the grass.

It worked. He peeked his head over the ridge and spotted a head sticking up. The turkey was well within gun range, but Brett couldn’t see enough to tell if it was a gobbler or hen.

At that point, the three turkeys flew. One offered a good shot but a few precious seconds were lost as the hunter searched for a beard. He saw it dangling, finally, shot and missed a makeable but less advantageous shot.

Another turkey also offered a shot but, in a moment of bad luck, it was flying right in front of a power line. Brett lowered his gun.

Another morning, he busted a gobbler by not being patient. On yet another morning, he was calling in the field and decided to locate to a different bush to hide. He stood up and a turkey was standing within 20 feet. It had silently walked in to my brother’s calls without sounding off.

“Lesson learned,” Brett told me afterward. “I heard gobblers the first time I went. I should have been more committed. Honestly, I’ve learned a lot from these hunts. That’s the takeaway.”

One of those lessons is being in the woods and in position before the first hint of light. Or, as I came to view it, before the whippoorwill sings. Arising at 5 a.m. ahead of a long walk in the dark can be painful. But most of the gobblers I located were because I was in the woods when they sounded off first thing.

And what a glorious time to be in the woods, seeing and hearing nature unfold as the sun glistens dew drops. At one memorable juncture, I sat against a mighty oak tree and watched two mature bald eagles soar over a river while a deer eyed me suspiciously and turkeys were gobbling from two directions. Redbud and dogwood trees were breaking out in color. The leaves of hardwood trees sported the lime greenery found in no other time of year.

It was a good time to be alive.

My nephew, Aric Ad Crable, brought home his first turkey as a consequence of good luck and good decision making by his older brother Logan, who lives in Austin, Texas, and had bagged a Rio Grande turkey the weekend before.

One contrite admission here: my daughter’s boyfriend expressed an interest in coming with me on a hunt. I considered him a liability in my passion for getting a turkey and discouraged it. Shame on me.

The brothers, carrying one gun between them, were in the field one morning when they heard telltale gobbles sounding from the nearby woods. The turkey answered their call a handful of times, but it was clear it was not coming to them.

Logan made the decision of if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. The pair moved in the direction of the last gobble and on entering the woods, sounded off again. This time, not one but two gobblers responded.

“It was loud enough that it was like, stop what you’re doing and sit down,” Aric recalled. They sat another 30 minutes. The gobblers responded exuberantly but also made it clear they were not going to approach.

Aric used a cliff to slowly climb the mountainside without being seen. On top of the ridge, he peeked up to see both gobblers standing not 15 yards away. He shot at one running away through the trees and brought him down.

Aric deserved that turkey. He had already hunted in the soaking rain one morning when no one else did.

“It was definitely a lot of luck on that one,” he said. “I think you could turkey hunt and never have that happen again.”

That night, six of us ate that turkey. Aric’s girlfriend used one of the barred fathers as a bookmark and Logan will use another in the pocket of his blazer. The fanned tailfeathers, 9-inch beard and feet with spurs will be mounted to forever stoke fond memories.

Ad Crable is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at acrable@lnpnews.com.