Officials eye joining together Northwest River and Enola Low Grade paths, connecting 40 miles of trails

Two popular multiuse public trails along the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County already have become regional draws and breathed new life into old river towns such as Marietta and Columbia.

Now, a feasibility study is underway to link the 6-year-old, 14-mile Northwest Lancaster County River Trail from its southern terminus in Columbia to the 7-year-old, 5-mile Enola Low Grade Rail Trail.

At the same time, the long-anticipated conversion of the Safe Harbor railroad trestle has begun. It will offer a breathtaking view high above the Susquehanna and link the Manor Township portion of the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail at the base of Turkey Point with the existing 23-mile Enola Low Grade Trail across the fertile farmland of southern Lancaster County.

Local officials, the business community and tourism officials believe the linkups of more than 40 miles of trails will make the county a nationwide destination, especially among bike riders.

“We had 120,000 people that passed through Columbia last year. Putting that connection in is going to do nothing but help Columbia and surrounding towns, and Lancaster County as a whole,” said Columbia Mayor Leo Lutz.

That anticipation is already palpable. In Columbia, an entrepreneur cites the draw of an expanded trail system as one of the reasons he plans to build a boutique hotel in an old brick potato chip factory.

And Quarryville Borough officials recently met with Marietta officials and business owners for guidance on ways to cash in on the Enola Low Grade Trail as Marietta and Columbia have on the trails in their midst.

“They are very excited about diversifying downtown. They are the only community in that trail corridor for a good 20 miles,” said Mike Domin, principal planner with the county Planning Commission.

Trail alternatives

But linking the two river trails will not be easy. A level route from Columbia to Turkey Point, which would closely follow the river between Norfolk Southern railroad tracks and Route 441 for 5 miles, would involve getting permission of the railroad and likely erecting a fence.

Moreover, officials said initial contacts with private landowners were not overly favorable.

A second route being looked at would mostly follow an existing PPL power line through Columbia and up-and-down hills through farmland. Some fear because of its grade changes that this 7-mile route with an elevation gain of 1,260 feet would not be used by casual bike riders and hikers.

“There’s a lot of challenges with both,” said Ryan Strohecker, manager of Manor Township, which shared the costs of the $50,000 study with the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority.

Officials said they also might consider adding a bike/hiking lane on the side of Route 441 — it’s not part of the study — but there are safety concerns.

“We wanted to show we’re not just fixated on one route,” Strohecker said.

Strohecker said the feasibility study will be finished by summer and, if the link project is found doable, construction would happen in about two years.

Safe Harbor bridge conversion

Initial work has begun on the soaring, curving Safe Harbor railroad trestle to turn the abandoned structure into a pedestrian walkway across the Conestoga River and link the Low Grade and Low Grade Rail trails.

Netting has been strung around the upper portion of the 114-year-old bridge to keep a pair of resident peregrine falcons from nesting on the bridge during two years of work.

It is hoped they will nest on nearby cliffs or the lower section of the bridge.

Manor Township has been piecing together funding for years for the $7.8 million project. A combination of state and county grants is underwriting most of the work.

A capital campaign by Manor Township aimed at funders associated with the township has raised $704,000, headlined by a $500,000 donation from the waste authority.

According to township officials, they hope to submit bids next month and begin construction in June. Learning a lesson from the arson in 2018 that destroyed the wooden decking of the pedestrian Martic Forge railroad trestle on the trail, officials said the Safe Harbor surface will be concrete and glass.

Anticipation

Trail enthusiasts and municipal officials can’t wait.

“When we open the bridge, we’re anticipating a big push out there that we’re pretty excited about,” Strohecker said.

He notes that numerous mom and pop businesses that have seen an uptick in business from the trail sent checks to the capital campaign.

Last year, an estimated 24,000 people used the township’s portion of the trail, and officials counted license plates in the trailhead parking lot from all over the country. The lofty view up and down the Susquehanna from the top of the historic bridge and 40 miles of beckoning trails might expand those numbers and popularity across the country.

The other missing link — the torched Martic Forge railroad trestle — is close to getting the $2.4 million for its new decking and replacement of a twisted steel girder. It’s possible both railroad trestles will be completed around the same time in the next two to three years.

And more trail expansions are in the works. The Enola Low Grade could eventually connect with rail trails under construction all the way to Philadelphia.

Also being studied is connecting the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail to Lancaster County’s Conewago Recreation Trail and the Lebanon Valley Rail Trail, which continues all the way eastward to Lebanon city.