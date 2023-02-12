The Pennsylvania Game Commission has unveiled its plan for the totally revamped process for distributing antlerless deer licenses.

Starting with the coming 2023-24 hunting license year, hunters no longer will mail those applications to county treasurers offices across the state.

Say goodbye to the pink envelopes, thanks to a change in state law that previously stipulated only county treasurers could sell doe tags.

Going forward, hunters will either buy their doe tags online through the Game Commission’s licensing site, or they can buy them at any license issuing agent in Pennsylvania.

This move is something many hunters and treasurers — including Lancaster County Treasurer Amber Martin — have been calling for for years.

“I do believe the online option is well overdue and much needed,” said Martin, whose office annually processed and sold the most antlerless licenses of any treasurer’s office in the state.

“It’s the number one complaint we receive — ‘Why can’t we complete this process online?’ ”

But while the move is seen by many as a logical step into modern times, there is uncertainty — especially in this first year.

In the past, only the 67 county treasurers’ offices accessed the Game Commission’s electronic licensing system as they processed antlerless license applications.

Starting this year, it’s every hunter for themselves.

When licenses go on sale, it’s possible that tens of thousands of hunters and license agents will all be trying to access the system at once.

“If all hunters try to access the system at the same time, there will be extended wait periods,” said agency spokesman Travis Lau.

“That is why, as we get closer to the date that licenses go on sale, we will be reminding hunters that in the majority of Wildlife Management Units, with the possible exception of WMU 2G, antlerless licenses traditionally do not sell out in the first round, and there is no need for hunters to rush to attempt to access the system at the first minute of the first day that licenses are available.”

The process

Here’s how the process will work, according to the Game Commission’s plan.

On June 27, hunting licenses for the 2023-24 season will go on sale. At 8 a.m. that day, antlerless licenses will go on sale for Pennsylvania residents only.

Those tags can only be bought online or at a license issuing agent. County treasurers’ offices are among the many hunting license agents across the state.

Doe tags cannot be bought via mail-in applications.

Nonresidents of Pennsylvania can begin buying doe tags on July 10.

As usual, hunters can buy only one tag in the first round.

The second round of sales for licenses that remain begins July 24 for all hunters, and the third round begins Aug. 14.

After three rounds of sales, a hunter can have no more than three doe tags. Then, once a fourth round begins — no date has been set yet — a hunter can buy however many tags needed to get to a maximum personal limit of six.

Each round of tag sales will start at 8 a.m. on the dates mentioned, which, again, creates the potential for a rush to access the licensing system.

Martin has said in the past that her office experienced slowdowns in the Game Commission’s licensing systems on the first days of doe-tag sales.

Again, that was when only 67 offices were trying to access that system.

As the head of the office that sold the most doe tags each year, Martin hopes to help the Game Commission prepare for the coming doe-tag season.

“I have asked Sen. Dan Laughlin to schedule a meeting with the Game Commission and me so we can offer any assistance needed to make this transition as smooth as possible,” she said.

“My office sells the most doe tags in the state. We deeply care that the Game Commission gets this right, and we have faith that they will. The Game Commission will have to make certain their online program is able to efficiently process the influx of online requests without the system crashing.”

At a disadvantage?

It’s true that many other states sell hunting licenses online. What’s unique about Pennsylvania’s doe-tag process is that there is a limited number of them — 948,000 divided among 23 WMUs last year — and they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

That creates in hunters’ minds the fear that, “If I’m not first in line, I might not get a tag.”

The Game Commission faces a tall task in trying to convince hunters not to rush to the system at 8 a.m. June 27 — especially those looking for tags in Wildlife Management Unit 2G, where many hunters across the state have camps.

Last year, doe tags went on sale July 11. WMU 2H sold all of its 6,000 tags by July 14. WMU 2G sold its 25,000 by July 18.

Again, that’s with 67 offices processing those 31,000 license applications.

For this year, it’s proposed that WMU 2H will merge back with WMU 2G to create one unit, and the 31,000 hunters who got tags for those units last year will all be on their own to get those tags this year – assuming the allocations for the two units are simply added together.

We won’t know the 2023-24 doe-tag allocations for any of the WMUs until April.

That’s one unit — 31,000 individual hunters. Can the Game Commission convince them they don’t all need to rush to their computers or license agents at 8 a.m. June 27?

Is that even a true statement?

And what about all the hunters looking for tags in the other 21 units in Pennsylvania? They could potentially compound the rush many times over on opening day.

WMU 3A and 1B were the next fastest units to sell out last year on Aug. 1, which was the first day of second-round sales. WMUs 4C and 2F sold out the next day.

I don’t see how there won’t be a big rush for second tags at 8 a.m. July 24. The fear of missing out is real.

And does this new licensing system create an uneven playing field among hunters?

In the past, all you needed to apply for a doe tag was a mailbox, which every Pennsylvania resident has easy access to.

Going forward, you will need access to the internet or a license agent.

A 2021 analysis by USA Today found that in half of Pennsylvania’s counties – which all were rural counties where hunting is an integral part of life — no more than 35% of households had access to high-speed internet.

What if you want a tag for WMU 2G, but have no access to the internet and can’t get be off work at 8 a.m. June 27?

Are you put at a disadvantage compared to a hunter who has internet and/or can get to a license agent?

“Any process for selling licenses will have the potential for difficulties to arise,” Lau said.

“Under the previous process, there were instances in recent years in which some hunters did not get the antlerless license they applied for because their applications were lost in the mail, or because the particular County Treasurer’s Office they selected did not process the application in a timely manner.

“Ultimately, we believe that a modern system that allows for licenses to be sold from any issuing agent or online is the most equitable process for the majority of our hunters. Because the new process uses the existing licensing system, hunters have all the same options they now have for purchasing their general license, so they can continue to use their preferred method, whether that’s buying online or going to an issuing agent.

“The new system is built to be more friendly for license-buyers using mobile devices, too. Regardless a hunter’s preferred method of getting a license, they’ll just be able to get an antlerless license at the same time.”

I am not worried about getting doe tags this year. I have access to the internet and I hunt in WMU 5C, which has plenty of tags. I fully expect to have three WMU 5C doe tags come hunting season.

But I wonder about other hunters in other units, who have different life situations.

What do you think? Are you worried about this new system? If so, why? If not, why?

Let me know. Shoot me an email.

P.J. Reilly is an LNP | LancasterOnline outdoors writer. Email him at preilly@lnpnews.com.